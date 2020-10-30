Cable TV Execs Move Past Denial Stage, Now Fully Expect A 'Cord Cutting' Bloodbath
Nixon Scandal Resulted In A Law To Prevent The Politicization Of Antitrust Cases; Meanwhile Trump Uses His Politicized Antitrust Effort In Campaign Ad

Daily Deal: RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Oct 30th 2020 10:40amDaily Deal

Deliver the fastest charging speeds on contact for both iOS and Android devices all with the RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger's HyperAir technology. It fast charges Qi devices up to 10W and up to 5W standard charging. This charger lets you power up your devices safely by preventing overcharging, over-discharging, overheating, and short circuits. It is on sale for $16.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Cable TV Execs Move Past Denial Stage, Now Fully Expect A 'Cord Cutting' Bloodbath
Nixon Scandal Resulted In A Law To Prevent The Politicization Of Antitrust Cases; Meanwhile Trump Uses His Politicized Antitrust Effort In Campaign Ad
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Friday

13:35 Changing Section 230 Won't Fix Politicians' Issues With Section 230 (1)
12:00 In New York City, We've Taken The Digital Divide Into Our Own Hands During Covid (0)
10:45 Nixon Scandal Resulted In A Law To Prevent The Politicization Of Antitrust Cases; Meanwhile Trump Uses His Politicized Antitrust Effort In Campaign Ad (19)
10:40 Daily Deal: RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger (0)
09:19 Cable TV Execs Move Past Denial Stage, Now Fully Expect A 'Cord Cutting' Bloodbath (10)
06:22 Free Market Advocate Switches Sides, Calls For Direct Government Interference In Online Moderation Decisions (45)
03:18 Trump Appointee Removes 'Firewall' Preventing Administration From Meddling In VOA Reporting (10)

Thursday

19:27 Twitch Marketing Promo Over Golden Emoji Goes Horribly Wrong After DMCA Nuclear Strike (38)
15:31 A Quick Bite Post Mortem For For Quibi: Hollywood Still Doesn't Get The Internet (27)
13:42 Judge: Trump Denying He Raped Someone Was Not Part Of His Official President's Duties (17)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.