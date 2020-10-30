Free Market Advocate Switches Sides, Calls For Direct Government Interference In Online Moderation Decisions
There's something in the air. Call it TDS. Trump Derangement Syndrome. To acolytes of Trump, this means everyone opposed to Trump will find some reason to blame anything on him. But the derangement affects the acolytes more than it affects his opponents.
Former free speech warriors have started calling for government interference in private companies' handling of third-party speech. Lawyers that used to defend even seemingly indefensible people from bogus defamation lawsuits are now filing bogus defamation lawsuits of their own. Far too many Trump fans are convinced the First Amendment should override moderation decisions by social media companies. Some of these Trump fans are actually in the legislative business, which means they have the power to harm -- perhaps permanently -- the First Amendment and the immunity given to social media companies that extends to moderation decisions.
It's hypocrisy. It's blatant. And it just keeps spreading. Recently, Newsweek allowed Will Chamberlain to publish an op-ed in support of direct government interference in private companies' moderation efforts. That name might not ring a bell, so let's take a look at Will Chamberlain.
Chamberlain now works for the "Internet Accountability Project." It describes itself this way:
Our Mission is to lend a conservative voice to the calls for federal and state governments to rein in Big Tech before it's too late.
The site contains a page called "Google is Evil." It hosts a video with the same title and links to articles about supposed Big Tech "bias" that deals with companies other than Google.
Chamberlain's bio says he formerly worked as an attorney at the Competitive Enterprise Institute. The CEI presents itself as a "libertarian think tank." Here's how the CEI describes itself (emphasis added):
The Competitive Enterprise Institute is a non-profit public policy organization dedicated to advancing the principles of limited government, free enterprise, and individual liberty. CEI's mission is to promote both freedom and fairness by making good policy good politics. We make the uncompromising case for economic freedom because we believe it is essential for entrepreneurship, innovation, and prosperity to flourish.
So, what does Chamberlain really stand for? Is it this?
advancing the principles of limited government, free enterprise, and individual liberty
Or is it this?
calls for federal and state governments to rein in Big Tech
Apparently, it's whatever Chamberlain wants it to be, depending on who he's working for and who he supports politically.
Given his cognitive dissonance, it's unsurprising his op-ed is a hot mess full of bogus assertions and incoherent arguments.
First, Chamberlain claims Twitter's blocking of the New York Post's story on supposedly damning Hunter Biden emails is the platform "running interference for the Biden-Harris ticket." That's a stretch. There appears to be very little limiting Trump and his supporters from campaigning for Trump. That they've been forbidden from propping up some unvetted claims from [checks notes] a computer repair service owner isn't really doing much to prevent pro-Trump electioneering. It was a bad decision, but it's not the conspiracy Chamberlain feels it is.
Chamberlain then moves on to deliver a wholly disingenuous reading of Section 230 immunity.
Section 230 "works" only to the extent that it gives tech platforms carte blanche to run their platforms unconstrained by tort law. In the early days of the internet, that was defensible, to create space for innovation, experimentation—and even protection. But social media is now a mature market, and Section 230's liability shield now does more to foster censorship than anything else. The shield also acts as a sword—giving tech giants the power to censor certain speakers using arbitrarily applied and unexplained community standards.
Chamberlain acts as though the "late days" of the internet no longer require this immunity. But that's only if you limit your view to the largest platforms that could survive the removal of this immunity. Smaller startups and competitors would likely be forced to shut down as they'd be unable to absorb the legal costs of defending themselves from the flurry of vexatious litigation that would follow the removal of this immunity. If Chamberlain wants the biggest platforms to consolidate their power, he should definitely work towards repealing these protections.
He moves on to completely misrepresent the arguments of Section 230 defenders.
Critics of Section 230 reform often focus on defending the publisher-versus-platform distinction, arguing for the importance of not treating social media platforms as the "publisher or speaker" of the content posted on their platforms.
Bullshit. Only critics of Section 230 focus on this nonexistent distinction. The law contains nothing about a "publisher-versus-platform" distinction, much less any wording that suggests immunity relies on neutral presentation of third-party content. Chamberlain is wrong about Section 230 and should have been directed to this Mike Masnick post before crafting this misleading and stupid op-ed.
Chamberlain pretends the administration can do better. He touts Bill Barr's recommendations that platforms should be more limited in their moderation efforts, removing only what is "objectively" objectionable content. We can all agree platforms should be more transparent about their moderation efforts, but allowing the government to define (most likely through expensive litigation smaller competitors can't afford) what is "objectionable" enough to be removed would allow presidential administrations to control the narrative via social media outlets.
Then there's the overuse of an incorrect term by Chamberlain -- a use designed to dupe people into believing private companies are violating the Constitution by moderating content.
Section 230 was not designed to provide blanket immunity for companies that use their power to censor political speech.
Private companies are incapable of censorship, at least in terms of the Constitution. No private company is obligated to allow individuals to say whatever they want whenever they want -- no more than private individuals are required to allow people to stand inside their house and say things the homeowners find objectionable.
And I can't even to begin to explain what this batch of word salad is supposed to mean:
Our society has recognized that the right of Americans to participate in society comes before the free association rights of common carriers. That principle undergirds our civil rights laws and our common carrier laws, and should be the basis of our laws regulating censorship on large social media platforms. Society is freer when Americans can speak freely without the Sword of Damocles (meaning a potential Twitter ban) hanging over their heads.
Society says participants have a right to society… or something. I think Chamberlain is trying to say the rights of individuals trumps the rights of corporations. Even if he's correct (which he isn't), he further clouds the issue by dropping in stuff about "common carrier laws," which has nothing to do with moderation efforts and everything to do with, say, phone companies being obligated to hook you up with a landline, if that's your kink. Society is still as free as ever and if certain trolls and dipshits don't like swords hanging over their head, they probably should stop doing stuff that summons the sword-bearer.
This shitshow closes with some more Chamberlain hypocrisy. This guy once advocated (as, you know, an actual legal advocate) for "advancing the principles of limited government, free enterprise, and individual liberty." Now, with his boy in the White House and his "I'm being censored" fever dreams, he's pounding out ridiculous sentences like this:
Big Tech's unprecedented level of control in modern life allows social media oligarchs to reign over the digital marketplace, filtering the flow of online information and censoring viewpoints—and even news—that disrupt their preferred narrative. Such unfettered discretion in a private group of companies is contrary to the values held by a civil society.
Chamberlain was for "unfettered discretion" before he was against it. Say what you will about a leftist rag like Techdirt and its contributors, but at least we've always been for Section 230 immunity and against government interference in First Amendment activities. That hasn't changed no matter who's occupying the Oval Office. I hope people like Chamberlain remember how much they wanted to strip these protections away when there's someone whose views they disagree with running the nation.
I 100% support any politician who wants to give me final say on editorial decisions at media companies, and the right to veto anything coming from corporate boardrooms.
Re: I'm King
No, I get to decide what everyone is allowed to do.
Have a look at Section 230 itself, and its list of reasons for removal.
They are not a general license to remove postings; the actual language is "obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable".
Removal not justified by this list should make the internet provider subject, among other things, to suit for libel; claiming that a poster is doing such is libel per se
And the New York Post certainly has cause for such a suit .
Speech advocating for the revocation of same-sex marriage rights is not “obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, [or] harassing” and, to some people, not even remotely objectionable. Should the law force, say, a Mastodon instance geared towards (and run by) LGBT people to host that speech?
Re: otherwise objectionable
The 1st Amendment, independent from §230, gives companies a general license to remove postings that it finds “otherwise objectionable”.
To bring a libel suit, a plaintiff must show that the defendant published an untrue, damaging statement about them. Twitter said that the NY Post violated the Twitter Rules, which is neither false nor defamatory.
Re: Re: otherwise objectionable
Twitter has changed their story. Originally, there was no reason. Then, they decided that it violated their rules against releasing content that was "hacked". Then, when they learned that the information came from a laptop that is now owned by the computer repair shop owner due to non-payment from a signed service contract, once again there is no reason. Dorsey himself has admitted that during congressional testimony the other day.
And your point is…what, exactly? Even if the reason for the moderation changed (or changes again in the future), Twitter admins had (and still have) every legal right to moderate that speech on Twitter.
Re: Re: Re: otherwise objectionable
Twitter has changed their story.
No, they did not. Literally within about an hour of it coming out they explained the story clearly, about how it violated the hacked content.
Then, they decided that it violated their rules against releasing content that was "hacked". Then, when they learned that the information came from a laptop that is now owned by the computer repair shop owner due to non-payment from a signed service contract, once again there is no reason
This is false. Once again, Koby, you are lying or incredibly misinformed. They have not changed from their original position that the material was (a) potentially hacked and (b) exposed private information like email addresses. This is the same reason they gave before and it's remained true.
The only change in policy came later when they addressed the concerns of how the pure "hacked materials" policy might impact journalism, and they changed it in a way that benefited the NY Post, though they still have blocked the link for exposing email addresses.
Dorsey himself has admitted that during congressional testimony the other day.
This is not at all what he said. You are lying or woefully misinformed.
Again.
Re: I'm King
Which of the following is applicable to the suggestion that one inject chlorine as a method of combating the corona virus; obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable
I choose otherwise objectionable because I object to the disinformation that could potentially kill someone. I suppose one could use the otherwise objectionable to cover most everything. For example, I imagine Donald might object to the dissemination of data with regard to his taxes. It is objectionable right? Then there would have to be laws stating what one is allowed to object to. A bit silly, no?
Re:
Is a catch all for what the site administrators object to. To many people racism, objections to peoples sexual orientation, and other forms of bigotry are objectionable.
Re:
Have a look at Section 230 itself, and its list of reasons for removal.
This is incorrect on multiple levels. Read the entire sentence. It says "that the provider considers..." to be all those things. That is, it explicitly leaves the decision up to the website to decide what they consider to be otherwise objectionable.
Second, the law does not say that it is exclusive to that list. It is using the beginning as examples, and then adds in "otherwise objectionable" as a catch all for anything the provider finds objectionable.
Third, to drive this point home, the law says "whether or not such material is constitutionally protected" in order to drive home the point that it is not just for speech that is not protected.
Finally, you are focused solely on (c)(2) when courts have concluded that almost every moderation/removal decision is separately protected under (c)(1) which does not include "otherwise objectionable".
So basically, take your pick. You are misreading the law. Badly.
Re: Re:
So that is a subjective assessment on the part of the provider: that says that the provider is exercising editorial judgement, i.e., acting as a publisher not a provider.
You might have a point…if 230 mentioned the publisher/provider dichotomy even once in its text. But it doesn’t — so you don’t.
Turkey derides Covid-19 guidance against Thanksgiving parties...
Has he noticed who is likely to be voting on and enforcing government Internet controls after next January?
Hmm... I do not think "objectionable" means what he thinks it means. "The color blue" is objectively discernible. So is "Trump is president". So is "I wish for Trump to not be president for very much longer.
However, "objectionable" requires a judgement on the part of the viewer. Even the nine most lauded sages of the land threw up their hands at trying to pin down even a small part of what might be "objectively objectionable".
To go back to an example I posted above: Some people object to calls for the overturning of Obergefell v. Hodges, while others object to keeping that ruling in place. Deciding which group is “objectively” correct, and thus deciding which speech is “objectively” objectionable, is impossible.
Re:
Looking back at your previous comment (in this post), you put in
... which is kinda my point. Offense is always a subjective thing, not an objective thing. "objectively objectionable" is non-sequitur.
Again, I agree with your conclusion. I just think you're getting there the long way around.
As reliable as gravity
At this point the idea that in order to attack 230 you have to lie about it might as well be considered a law of reality right alongside gravity given it has proven to be just as reliable and consistent time and time again.
One of these days those attacking 230 might do so honestly but that day has yet to come, and the fact that so far the only arguments against 230 have been dishonest is most telling when it comes to those making them and the validity of those arguments.
Re: As reliable as gravity
Gravity is just a theory. I say that intelligent falling is how to explain it.
For more information on this:
https://www.theonion.com/evangelical-scientists-refute-gravity-with-new-intellig-1819567984
I'd like to call people's attention to the real oppression going on here. I am not allowed to post my opinions on the front page of the Human Events website operated by Will Chamberlain, therefore I am being deprived of my free speech. It doesn't matter that I'm not a conservative, not american, that I typo like it's going out of style or that my long form writing quickly descends into stream of consciousness territory, let's be honest, I wouldn't be the worst writer on there. I feel that because I exist, I am entitled to that audience, no matter what they may actually want to read and no matter how much money my words may cost them, therefore I am being oppressed by big tech because I am denied that.
I look forward to established centrist outfits letting me write op eds on this topic and I fully expect to go completely unchallenged, and if someone does call my nonsense what it is, I will write another one about how I'm being cancelled then hold out my hat to petrochemical billionaires so I can fund my own nonsense outlet where I'llI surely won't be the one denying others a platform, because freedom.
Re:
Human Events is a publisher, not a platform.
Re: Re:
Human Events is a publisher, not a platform.
There is no distinction in the law. Why do you keep pretending there is.
Because he wants the people who run Twitter, Facebook, etc. held accountable for booting assholes from those services — regardless of whether said assholes violated the TOS — so he can use such a ruling to justify calling for government control of speech on those services. He’s a horrible champion for the protection of free speech and association…but he’s remarkably adept in his advocacy for fascism.
Re: Re: Re:
If there is CURRENTLY no distinction in the law, it does not mean that we are not allowed to want it. That is why we want to reform Section 230.
For what reason would you want Twitter to turn into another New York Times or Gawker or, God forbid, InfoWars? And if that isn’t what you want, you’re doing a shit job of telling us what you really want out of this whole “I want Section 230 reformed” bullshit you’ve got going on.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
If there is CURRENTLY no distinction in the law, it does not mean that we are not allowed to want it. That is why we want to reform Section 230.
So you want to change a policy to force private property to host compelled speech?
Dude, you hate the 1st Amendment.
And, also, the change you want is not constitutional.
Re: Re:
Why does Alex Jones keep censoring me? Whaaaaaaaa, I'm telling.
Re: Re: Re:
Oh Alex Jones will have anyone on, you just need to be prepared to eat prepper buckets and brain pills to prove your loyalty to the cult of the shirtless bulls*tter.
