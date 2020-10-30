Cable TV Execs Move Past Denial Stage, Now Fully Expect A 'Cord Cutting' Bloodbath
from the you-made-this dept
For the better part of the last decade, cable and broadcast executives tried their hardest to pretend that their industry wasn't facing a massive tectonic shift. First, they tried to insist that users flocking from expensive bloated cable bundles to streaming or over the air broadcasts didn't actually exist. Then, when it became very clear cord cutting was a major trend, they tried to pretend it was just something irrelevant, poor nobodies did. Then, when evidence made it very clear that wasn't true either, many executives pretended they'd seen this coming all along.
They didn't see it coming. In fact they routinely doubled down on all the kinds of behaviors that created the problem in the first place, like mindless rate hikes, bullshit fees, cheaping out on customer service, and fixating on megamergers instead of customer welfare. But after 2019 and 2020 wound up being the bloodiest years on record for cord cutting, they sure as hell see it now.
Case in point: industry insiders now expect 25 million U.S. households to cancel their pay-TV service over the next five years. That's on top of the 25 million homes that have already cut the cord since 2012. The hope now is that the trend stabilizes somewhere around the 50 million traditional TV subscriber mark. Granted there's no evidence they'll be right about this either, and either way there are some hard times in store for the sector all the same:
"At least three major media companies now expect pay-TV subscriptions to stabilize around 50 million, according to people familiar with the matter, who declined to speak on the record because their company plans are private.
The projected decline in subscribers will mean a drop of about $25 billion in cable subscription revenue plus associated advertising losses for the largest U.S. media companies, including Disney, Comcast’s NBCUniversal, AT&T’s WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS, Fox, Discovery, Sinclair and AMC Networks."
Facing the one-two punch of this massive paradigm shift and the COVID crisis (which has made consumers even more sensitive to relentless cable TV price hikes), Disney just completely retooled its business operations to focus exclusively on streaming.
Traditional TV/telecom executives, which, from experience, tend to surround themselves with more yes men, have had a harder time adjusting. Charter (Spectrum) CEO Tom Rutledge, for example, spent much of last year insisting that cord cutting would slow down this year as his company doubled down on relentless bi-annual consumer price hikes. His predictions were... unsound.
Of course just because people are flocking to streaming doesn't mean that new sector problems won't rise to replace the old ones. Giants like AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, Charter, and others will simply exploit their broadband monopolies to recoup any lost TV revenue by jacking up the cost of broadband. And as hardware vendors, broadcasters, telecoms, and other companies all begin to elbow each other on their mad dash to the streaming trough, new, yet somehow familiar gatekeeper warfare problems will arise. Still, with streaming offering more flexible options, lower costs, and better customer service, it's hard not to think the increased competition won't be a net positive once the dust starts to finally settle.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: cord cutting
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
All the more reason to enable community broadband to replace corporate cable where costs are sky high due to executive overhead and content production costs.
In the long run all of this may result in less content being created (by the cable companies and their holdings) but in the longer run that will only encourage smaller content creators to step up to fill the void.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
There REALLY isnt a loss to perpetual goods, Except the purpose to USE it in every way possible.
The biggest problem, tends to be Greed on top, and the idiocy in HOW things are created or built.
These are NOT the builders of the 3 generations ago. These are the Bill collectors. They dont even know how much Any of this costs, from their OWN goods to the re-building of a Lunch room for the workers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Like so many corporations, cable has over valued it's product, believing that it's services are so fundamental to first world values that it is inconceivable that anyone would do without their product, no matter the price.
As usual, there comes that moment of epiphany, far too late to save their product in the volume of use it once held.
Quality in broadcasting, services, programming, have all taken a hit over the years as the lowest common denominator became the high bar to reach.
The use of continual 'reality shows' that were anything but reality, the practice of repeated replays of the same program over and over, and the continual jacking of prices where it cost ever more to keep the service, and the bundle package you must take to get that one channel you wish, have all contributed to cable's downfall.
Personally I could care less. I cut the cord probably 20 years ago. I've never looked back nor desired to ever have cable again. When you can't find things you are interested in watching, why pay?
Personally
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
NOT over valued the product.
Over valued the Service and top wages.
Is a CEO worth that much?
Lets ask Enron, about a CEO that didnt know what was happening IN HIS OWN BUSINESS.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The Enron CEO definitely knew what was what.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Pay television just isn't a good value for the money. I have Internet, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and an antenna. My Steam library provides another means of entertainment. I have a Fire Tablet for a reading library. There just isn't a place for cable tv in my setup.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Cable Sat dont supply the:
What I want to watch,
WHEN I want to watch/read/play.
The FCC(until recently) was ASKING/suggesting/demanding the Cable/sat to do better with ala carte, Choose what you want programming.
Insted of 20 religious channels, insted of 16 sports channels, Insted of NATIONAL sports picking international, was NOT a choice, Insted of NEWS, insted of ALL the crap, you didnt want.. Packages that YOU SELECTED.
Even if it was LOCAL only for $20, ALL the local, no the few that PAID them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Don't forget the shoehorning in of more and more obnoxious ads while compressing, overwriting, chopping up and snipping of actual content.
Pay tv used to be shows movies etc without ads but since the rebroadcast ota signals had ads that they could overwrite the ad revenue inspired them to do the same to everything else.
Rare is the ad free channel like tvo which would pillory the cablecos if they did insert ads.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yup, the bait & switch was that "there were no ads because you're paying for the channels".
The cablecos have gone back on almost every one of their words from day one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Please back up this statement with some evidence. People bring it up all the time, and I find it difficult to believe. The beginning of cable TV was "community antenna television" (CATV), literally a big antenna or set of antennas so people could get broadcast TV despite bad terrain or an aversion to giant antennas on their own properties. The signals were unchanged from the broadcast versions. Ad-free "cable channels" (i.e. premium channels) weren't popular till perhaps the 90s.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Flash back to the early 80s when cable tv was analog and cost twenty five some dollars a month giving you twenty to thirty channels ... something like that. There were no advertisements on the premium channels like HBO. This was a big selling point whether they advertised it or not. I do not think anyone is claiming over the air content was being stripped of ads for use in cable tv.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Originally,
Cable WANTED to be advert free, but the corps said NOPE we wont deal with you if you dont allow our Adverts.
Understand something here. ALL the groups we are talking about here were LOCALLY broadcast, most of the adverts WOULD NOT be local.
Cable Buckled under So that they could get things going. Cable wanted most of the system FREE to everyone, but ended up PAYING to get content running. Which then went to the Customers to pay.
But we got Channels we didnt have, and SHOWS we didnt get, esp in the Rural areas, where religion and Allot of restrictions WERE on TV for the area.
Even NOW, Some shows arent seen in certain areas. Blocked bypassed, what ever.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bloodbath to come...
Gotta agree with Anonymous Coward on this one. (Although I use a Kindle for books)
Just chilling on the couch, with a big bowl of popcorn, watching the cable companies implode.... LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Friday deep thoughts
We're currently in a situation where "cord cutters" are still paying the same ISP/cable company slightly less after dropping cable --in addition to-- paying one (or more) streaming companies for tv/movie content. Netflix keeps raising their prices and ISP's/cable companies keep raising their prices. These are shallow victories and shallow savings if both the ISPs and the streaming companies are both continuing to raise prices.
I'd rather we have several ISPs/cable companies in every (or most US cities) to choose from because I imagine (hope, dream, suppose that) this would result in sustained, 'competition induced', lower internet access/cable tv prices.
I could be fever dreaming though, and I have absolutely no blueprint to bring said competition into existence. Does Anyone?...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Friday deep thoughts
To bring in competition at the ISP level, you need to do what most of Europe has done, make the Infra-structure a regulated utility open to any ISP.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Friday deep thoughts
Well, if true, hopefully that's what happens next here in the U$. The voters would have to demand it though. Our government (politicians) won't automatically take the initiative to do what's best for the tax payers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Friday deep thoughts
The problem in the US is any attempt to do that will be met with the cries that it is socialism, and the very people whose lives it would improve will call for it to be voted down..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And that’s before we get into how the existing telecom monopolies will do everything in their power to stop community broadband from becoming a thing.
…which, technically, is no different than what’s happening right now, but still.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A giant Ponzi scheme
currently experiencing Richter-fication, and it's slowly collapsing. Meanwhile all those still trapped in it are being forced to bear more of the load as other peel out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
TV executives get paid a high salary because they have the talent and know how needed to get the job done ... or at least that is what we are told.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Actual subscribers are WAY WAY WAY WAY below 50 million already.
the big networks are using government subsidies to prop up their business, and are bare-faced lying about subscriber numbers to keep share prices up and executive bonuses flowing.
It's a total clusterfuck AND major violation of SEC rules.
Wait til the SEC finds out how network execs are dumping their shares KNOWING their companies are essentially in freefall.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply