Creative Director At Google Stadia Advocates Streamers Paying Game Devs And Publishers
from the ruh-roh dept
Way back in 2013, we discussed an interesting study conducted by Google looking at the effect of let's play and video game reviews has on the gaming industry. That study's conclusion was that viewers watched let's plays at a far higher clip than, say, video game trailers. Two-thirds of those views appeared to be watchers focusing on the video itself, whereas the other third were watching on secondary devices/screens in order to find tips and tricks for completing the game in question. Both were conducive to promoting the gaming industry, being a method for finding out if a game is worth buying and because gamers know they have a resource to help complete a game.
Fast forward to 2020 and Google has its own game-streaming platform that it's trying to get off of the ground. One of the folks that works at Google on the platform is Alex Hutchinson. And when it comes to let's play videos and streams, hoo boy does he have some thoughts.
Earlier today Alex Hutchinson, creative director at Typhoon Studios (bought by Google last year to make Stadia games), made a tweet suggesting that Twitch and YouTube users should be “paying the developers and publishers” of the games they stream.
And the tweet that set this shitstorm off:
The real truth is the streamers should be paying the developers and publishers of the games they stream. They should be buying a license like any real business and paying for the content they use.
— Alex Hutchinson (@BangBangClick) October 22, 2020
The backlash online was swift and severe. So much so, in fact, that Hutchinson went on to wonder aloud why people were so mad about all of this. Several people attempted to explain to him that game streams are good for developers and publishers, not bad. Others pointed out that any licensing would go to the publisher and not the developer anyway, so Hutchinson was really just advocating for big companies to make more big money. And one streamer pointed out that Hutchinson's Twitter banner was fan-art of that very streamer, used without attribution or permission.
I find this thinking extremely ironic considering you have fanart of me, a streamer, as your banner from when I played Savage Planet https://t.co/vr4M8WjBAS
— Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) October 23, 2020
Meanwhile, I'm just wondering why Hutchinson doesn't just go read his own employer's 2013 study that shows just how beneficial let's plays and game-streaming is for the industry. He might also want to realize that Google's YouTube has an entire wing of it's service called YouTube Gaming, built around game-streaming.
For what it's worth, there is no reason to think that Hutchinson is making any actual policy decisions at Google or for Stadia. And, more importantly, Google reps have already come out and said Hutchinson's tweets don't reflect the views of the company.
But it's probably time to educate Hutchinson on the actual facts that his own employer has made clear in the past.
Filed Under: alex hutchinson, stadia, streamers, streaming, symbiosis, video games
Companies: google
I've never really gotten in to watching game streams, so forgive me if this is a dumb question.
But, I don't get it. Is he saying that the person playing the game and streaming video of it should have bought the game? Because it sure sounds like they already did.
Or is he saying that the person watching a video of someone else playing the game should have bought the game, in order to watch someone else play it?
Or is he saying that the person playing the game and streaming video of it should have paid extra for the privilege of...letting someone else watch them play it? (And quite possibly produce more sales of the game.)
None of those makes any sense, at least to me, but I'm not sure which particular flavor of nonsense he's trying to advocate.
This one.
Re:
Yeah, he seems to be looking at it like it's some kind of public performance right, like how buying an album or a movie doesn't grant you the right to play it in public.
What he doesn't seem to understand is that the experience of playing a game is entirely different from the experience of watching someone else play it, the two things are not at all comparable, and one is not in any kind of competition with the other.
Some people put their foot in their mouth and find out they don’t like the taste. Mr. Hutchinson put his foot in his mouth and thought to himself, “I want seconds!”
Bad takes maybe his specialty. See the comments he made in 2012 about Japanese video games and the alleged lack of criticism.
Assassin's Creed 3 Director Says Japanese Games Get a Free Pass
https://kotaku.com/454979998
It was a gloriously stupid comment and hysterical watching the fallout.
I routinely look for videos of folks playing games before I decide to purchase. Sometimes that is streams and other it's videos uploaded after the fact.
Hoping that everyone acts in rational self interest isn’t a great strategy. Certainly if publishers attempted to enforce it they would be legally in the right but it wouldn’t be the best PR. In an ideal world streamers actually would be licenced to use game footage anyway. Some developers and publishers include such licence in their EULAs.
Great purchase there
Yeah, the fact that he doesn't speak for Stadia is great and all, but the fact that he's the 'creative director' or has any real input on any game company is beyond baffling. Someone that clueless and short-sighted should absolutely not be in any sort of management position of a game company, as they are not just useless but actively harmful to their own industry and employers.
Re: Great purchase there
Yeah, the past few days are the first time I've seen Stadia get any good press, and now that's not the story anymore, this is. Really astoundingly poor judgement.
Money makes the world go round.
I think it likely that any monetary payments would likely run from the game studio to the streamer. If streamers disvalued to game brands, game studios would already be acting to limit streaming. The bigger issue with the tweat isn't that it's a dumb idea, it's that it assumes streamers would end up paying.
Although from that perspective, protecting brand value for the streamer would be a good idea, especially if it's basically free. Company- We retain the right to end this rights grant at any time, but grant you needed rights to not worry. Streamer--OK that's essentially how it is now, thanks for the rubber stamp for the lawyers and the paranoid.
So, basically just like Link Tax.
Go figure someone would want to have it in gaming as well.
