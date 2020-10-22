Trumpist Republicans Latest Freakout A Total Self-Own, As They Reveal They Don't Read What They Tweet
Daily Deal: The Complete DevOps Courses And Practice Tests Bundle

The Complete DevOps Courses And Practice Tests Bundle has 12 courses designed to get you up to speed on the latest knowledge and skills a good DevOp needs. Courses cover Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, Ansible, Git and GitHub, DialogFlow, and more. It's on sale for $40.

