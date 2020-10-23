Trump's Law-Breaking Law Enforcement Commission Has Plenty Of Dystopian Ideas
from the if-only-the-public-didn't-have-so-damn-many-rights dept
Trump has made no secret of the fact he adores law enforcement. One of the first edicts he issued from his office told America in no uncertain terms that cops were to be respected, if not worshipped, for deigning to stand between millions of US peons and the forces of evil.
The Trump Administration will be a law and order administration. President Trump will honor our men and women in uniform and will support their mission of protecting the public. The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump Administration will end it.
The Trump Administration has yet to end the "dangerous anti-police atmosphere." But, it's not for a lack of bootlicking. Unfortunately, cops have spent the intervening years increasing the distance between them and the people they serve by violating rights and killing unarmed people.
The professed respect for law and order doesn't extend to the Administration itself, which has violated the law on multiple occasions. This all dovetailed together when the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement was found to be in violation of the law by a federal judge.
Composed solely of law enforcement representatives, the Commission ran afoul of the Federal Advisory Committee Act. It did not provide adequate transparency or public access options. And it did not include a range of stakeholders to better serve the stated goal of improving police-community relations, which also violated the law. This egregious violation was called out by the judge handling the lawsuit against the government.
The Commission’s function is to improve policing, including relations between law enforcement and the communities they protect. Yet the Commission does not include a single member who represents elements of those communities, rather than law enforcement. Thus, even employing a deferential review, the Court concludes that the Commission’s membership is not “fairly balanced in terms of the points of view represented and the functions to be performed by the advisory committee.” 5 U.S.C. app. 2 § 5(b)(2). Indeed, the Court is hard pressed to think of a starker example of non-compliance with FACA’s fair balance requirement than a commission charged with examining broad issues of policing in today’s America that is composed entirely of past and present law enforcement officials.
It gets worse. As Phillip Goff points out in his op-ed for the New York Times, the Commission was apparently assembled to help the President get his police state dystopia on.
The recommendations would... make the avenues to accountability for law enforcement so narrow that even the most egregious cases of police violence would have a harder time finding their way to just resolutions. Officers accused of wrongdoing would be granted access to body camera footage before speaking to internal investigators, allowing them to shape legally valid explanations for otherwise incriminating actions.
The Commission also offered its full support for qualified immunity, the rigged game that almost always lets badly behaving officers escape being held accountable for their actions. It also targeted so-called "progressive" prosecutors with plans to limit their ability to decline low level charges or eliminate cash bail.
In addition, more domestic surveillance is on tap. As local governments around the nation tangle with the tricky subject of facial recognition and its impact on residents, the federal commission was saying we just need more of it faster.
The commission recommends providing America’s roughly 18,000 law enforcement agencies, from small town departments to the New York Police Department, with more money for facial recognition technologies.
More facial recognition. Less security for Americans.
The commission also recommends that police departments be granted back door access to encrypted cellphones.
If we gain nothing else from this, at least we can see law enforcement's desires laid bare. Here's what cops want. And with no one on the Commission to push back on these bad ideas, this is what the President may get if he remains in office. Fortunately, a lot of this lies beyond the expansive powers granted to the Leader of the Free World and it's unlikely many of these ideas will find the Congressional support needed to bring this dystopia to life fully. But this is how authoritarian governments begin: with a one-sided Commission that carefully considers both sides of the same side.
Filed Under: donald trump, dystopia, faca, facial recognition, law and order, police, qualified immunity
Amazing how a "Law & Order" is so into criminality and disorder. Tremendous. The likes of which have never been seen.
When talking about the GOP, you should remember these two phrases:
Every accusation, a confession.
Re:
"Law and Order" is an abbreviation for "My word is law, and I give the orders."
I can't wait until January 20, 2021, when we can finally stop focusing on what an idiot Trump is and start worrying about important things like undoing everything the idiot did during his 4 year trashing of the US presidency.
Re:
Clean up in aisles 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17,.....
Re: Re:
Be a lot quicker to list the aisles that cleanup isn't needed for at that point.
So very much experience...
It makes sense when you think about it, who better to figure out ways to break laws, end lives and violate rights than people who are highly experienced in the field of doing so and have figured out the best ways to do so and get away with it?
something about fox watching the henhouse....
blah blah blah
Re: something about fox watching the henhouse....
Or in this case a bunch of foxes 'watching' the henhouse as a Fox tells all the other animals what a great idea it is and how talk about what a conflict of interest it is and how chickens seem to keep 'disappearing' are fake news and nothing but baseless fearmongering from animals who just want anarchy in the henhouse.
re: cops
Does this mean that he'll direct the DoJ to prosecute every cop who bends or breaks the law? Or is his A.G. a fuckwad.
The history of policing.
Came to a head during the early industrial in the USA.
People hired to break up unionizing.
Paid for by the companies.
There really wasnt much payment and support by the Poor.
But they werent being Paid enough to do much.
Unions finally got made, even after all the fighting from both sides.
The rich of the City decided to keep them around.
To help keep the poor in their places.
To keep the Blacks, the Irish, the Chinese, and everyone else in line.
The Elections of officials, tended to be backed by those with money. Most were good people, doing the job. But time and money to Back a favorite of those Supporting the police, not counting the poor paying Taxes to support the police, ends up in good/bad coming to the top.
Trump really said all the quiet parts loud from the beginning.
He was pretty explicit in the first hundred days of his administration. He courted the federal departments, particularly ICE and CBP, told them they could have whatever they wanted and bash whatever heads they liked. In fact, bash more heads, please.
And all he wanted was loyalty to Trump (contrast, loyalty to the White House, loyalty to the Constitutions of the US, or loyalty to the United States.)
He was setting up his own private army, his own garrison by which to protect his own fiefdom.
This is remarkably analogous to the establishment of the Schutzstaffel, Hitler's private personally-loyal army who would become his landed knights once eastern Europe had been conquered and redistributed to German hands.
With all that in mind, I suspect he'll be counting on them to enforce his continued regime if the election doesn't go his way.
Re: Trump really said all the quiet parts loud from the beginnin
And what happens After he is out of office?
Those agencies, will TRY to keep doing the same until someone YELLS at them.
That or WE take them to court for Subversion of the gov.
Law enforcement after Trump
Oh yeah, law enforcement are going to want to retain their privilege after the fact, but they had a lot of it during the Obama administration, which the federal government only began to incrementally temper.
Biden may still be an incrementalist or he may recognize that too many people are getting murdered by the law enforcement class.
It's one of the potential flashpoints for the Civil War when protesters decide they want to abolish the police once and for all, and the police unions are very used to getting their own way by use of force. It'll be hard to say which officer-involved citizen killing or precinct-burning was the trigger.
Biden might be able to cool some heads by closing private prisons and detention centers, freeing a lot of non-violent inmates and abolishing ICE. But he'd piss off a lot of his establishment friends doing so.
We need to keep on biden and badger him to show rapid progress in the first hundred days to fix all the things. Otherwise we're practically guaranteed a Trump / Mussolini reprisal in 2024.
Well, Trump, thinks it's a crime to not agree with him about everything. If his father hadn't gifted him with a fortune, he would've spent his entire adult life in and out of prison.
"Good cop" is an oxymoron. Aided by mafioso-like police unions, law enforcement in the US has become a nationwide terrorist organization that must be swiftly and decisively curtailed.
Re:
Oh they exist, they just tend to quickly become former good cops in one way or another, whether being corrupted, fired or pressured to quit.
