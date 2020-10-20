Employees Say Foxconn & Donald Trump's Wisconsin Factory Scam Was An Absurdist Hellscape
from the empty-promises dept
You might recall how the Wisconsin GOP, with Donald Trump and Paul Ryan at the head of the parade, struck what they claimed was an incredible deal with Foxconn to bring thousands of high-paying jobs to the state. Initially, the state promised Foxconn a $3 billion subsidy if the company invested $10 billion in a Wisconsin LCD panel plant that created 13,000 jobs. The amount of political hype the deal generated was utterly legendary, helping market Trump as a savvy dealmaker who'd be restoring technological greatness to the American Midwest.
Of course experts repeatedly warned that the deal was too good to be true, and likely would never recoup the taxpayer cost as structured. Those warnings were ignored. And unsurprisingly, as the subsidy grew fatter, the promised factory began to shrink further and further, to the point where it's incredibly unlikely much of anything will be built at all. All now cold comfort to taxpayers who have already doled out a small fortune, or the local residents who had to move thanks to a factory that will likely never exist.
Last week, reports emerged that Wisconsin finally appears to be waking up to the scam, and would finally be blocking any more taxpayer subsidies from lining the company's pockets. This week, The Verge (which has done a phenomenal job tracking this bottomless grift from the get-go) penned a great breakdown of the scam, which Trump initially called "the eighth wonder of the world." Ultimately the project isn't much of a project, much less a wonder of any real note:
"The renovations never arrived. Neither did the factory, the tech campus, nor the thousands of jobs. Interviews with 19 employees and dozens of others involved with the project, as well as thousands of pages of public documents, reveal a project that has defaulted on almost every promise. The building Foxconn calls an LCD factory — about 1/20th the size of the original plan — is little more than an empty shell. In September, Foxconn received a permit to change its intended use from manufacturing to storage."
Great, cool. Of course doling out billions in taxpayer subsidies to giant corporations in exchange for fluff and nonsense (then pretending to be really concerned about balancing the budget) is kind of an American tradition. Just ask the telecom sector, which routinely gets a massive fortune in tax breaks and subsidies in exchange for jobs and broadband investment that repeatedly, almost-comically, never actually arrives. Promising the Earth, sea and sky in exchange for bupkis is kind of a national pastime at this point. That's certainly the case in Wisconsin, where any meaningful employment was largely theatrical in nature:
"Even the handful of jobs the company claims to have created are less than real: many of them held by people with nothing to do, hired so the company could reach the number required for it to get tax subsidy payments from Wisconsin. Foxconn failed at that objective, too: last week, Wisconsin rejected the company’s subsidy application and found it had employed only 281 people eligible under the contract at the end of 2019. Many have since been laid off."
Effectively, the company hired just enough people to pretend to be hitting benchmarks. But with the whole thing effectively being a head fake, the few folks who were hired got to experience something that feels more at home in a Kafka-esque satirical comedy than actual reality:
"Soon, the office began to fill with people who had nothing to do. Many just sat in their cubicles watching Netflix and playing games on their phones. The reality of their situation became impossible to ignore. Multiple employees recall seeing people cry in the office. “The best is when you’re in the elevator with somebody and then they just scream out of nowhere,” said an employee who experienced this several times. “They’ve had enough, because things don’t make sense here."
The whole thing is really worth reading, processing, and truly understanding on the off chance we might learn something. A year or so ago, the company routinely became indignant at the mere hint by The Verge that the deal was a farcical dud. Now the company won't even offer a comment to the website's inquiries. Meanwhile, taxpayers have doled out $400 million on land, equipment, and infrastructure that will never actually be needed. Numerous Wisconsinites were forced from their homes using eminent domain, and watched as their homes were subsequently bulldozed as part of a con they had to pay for.
You know, just another day in America.
Filed Under: boondoggle, donald trump, paul ryan, scott walker, wisconsin
Companies: foxconn
After the terrible 2005 Kelo v New London court decision, a number of states passed legislation in response in order to block the supreme court case from their jurisdiction. I believe Wisconsin was one of those states. I would be interested in knowing how they pushed through the eminent domain seizure, because without it, then the scam couldn't have continued.
Can't OSHA protect the workers?
In China, Foxconn puts suicide nets around the building exterior to protect workers from committing suicide. Can't OSHA require Foxconn to take similar measures in the US?
Couldn't randomly screaming workers be isolated to a separate work area and tied down? Possibly sedated (at worker's expense).
If workers are sitting around bored because they have been given no work to do, then couldn't the company help by cutting off their WiFi to prevent them from watching Netflix on company time? Or alternately force them to use Comcast?
Surely we can do better here in the US.
Ah yes.
"Storage". They are probably going to use it as a waste dump for LCDs (in order to meet the original specs somehow) and finally declare bankruptcy with the state on the line for cleaning up the toxic waste.
And then we get to hear about how it's all Obama's fault.
The republican economic lie in action, throw taxpayer money at private businesses to create the illusion of growth while slashing and burning the social safety net to pretend to balance the books. Pay no attention to the poverty, pay no attention to the way the house of cards collapses every decade, just look at the shiny number now!
"Multiple employees recall seeing people cry in the office. “The best is when you’re in the elevator with somebody and then they just scream out of nowhere...
Numerous Wisconsinites were forced from their homes using eminent domain, and watched as their homes were subsequently bulldozed as part of a con they had to pay for."
So, not only have they scammed a huge amount of money, they've destroyed peoples' homes and lives and inflicted long-term psychological damage on the people who did manage to find temporary work there. I'm sure that's been made so much easier to cope with by this year's events...
"You know, just another day in America."
Yet, I bet this will all be China's fault... and Biden's, somehow. Certainly not the great dealmaker who boasted about how great he was at getting the deal.
but don't call it "socialism"
Corporate welfare is 'the American way'. The Best Government Money Can Buy has come through once again for their masters... I've often thought, when I read about the games corporations play, setting city against city, county and state against others - all bidding tax subsidies, free land, and outright payments to "create jobs" - that we would all be better off if we just gave the money to unemployed people.
If a state is going to spend $3 Billion on subsidies to a major international corporation, "to create 13,000 jobs" - let's instead just give each of those 13,000 people $230,000 and see what they can do with it. Or maybe $200,000 even, each, and a year's training in business creation and money management. Almost all of these taxpayer giveaways (Amazon, I'm looking at you!) are to corporations that hardly need the money, and most over-promise the "jobs created" and the tax payback, and heavily under-deliver. It is all a scam, so of course Trump is right in the middle of it.
