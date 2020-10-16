Twitter Fixes Its Bad Policy On Blocking 'Hacked' Documents
Daily Deal: The Learning Apps Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Oct 16th 2020

The Learning Apps Bundle is a hub of over 50 of the best educational apps for kids that makes learning fun and entertaining. These apps are aimed at kids of all ages from toddlers to teens. They offer apps for basics animal names and sounds, alphabets, and numbers, and up to complicated topics of math and physics. All these apps are interactive and easy to use. The bundle is on sale for $20.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

