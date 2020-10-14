Daily Deal: Refurbished Acer Chromebook
from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept
The 4GB Chromebook C720P-2625 from Acer is preinstalled with Chrome, which features a user-friendly interface that offers a unique computing experience enhanced by the internet. Specs-wise, it's equipped with a 1.40 GHz Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of DDR3 RAM, integrated Intel HD graphics, and an 11" display. Like most Chromebooks, storage space is limited (16 GB SSD), so you can expand its storage capabilities using its USB port. It's on sale for $225.
Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: daily deal
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Jeez, why are these toys still so expensive? I would consider one for less than $100, but more than $200? Insanity. Netbooks used to be a dime a dozen, and they haven't really improved since then, especially these google botnet ones.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Past Auto Update Expiration
Note that this device is past it's Auto Update Expiration Date (June 2019). See: https://support.google.com/chrome/a/answer/6220366?hl=en
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply