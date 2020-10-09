Daily Deal: TimeSync Pro

Federal Judge Ridiculously Says That Holding A Sign Telling People Cops Are Ahead Is Not Free Speech
Fri, Oct 9th 2020

Say goodbye to back-and-forth emails and wasted time trying to arrange a conversation. Novocall TimeSync is an online meeting scheduler designed for remote teams. It allows you to automatically keep tabs on scheduled meetings and calls, and seamlessly sync people, schedules, and outcomes. TimeSync makes every meeting easier and integrates with your calendar, Zoom, Google Hangouts, Salesforce, HubSpot, Google Analytics, and Facebook. A one year subscription is on sale for $30, and the unlimited subscription is on sale for $40.

