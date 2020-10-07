Texas Grand Jury Indicts Netflix For 'Lewd Exhibition' Of Children In Its Movie 'Cuties'

It seems impossible that 2020 could get any stupider. But here we are, watching in bemusement as a showboating prosecutor talks a grand jury in a tiny Texas county into indicting an online streaming service for… let's check the record… "promotion of lewd visual material depicting child."

Here's "liberty loving conservative" (and state rep) Matt Schaefer's tweet, which contains a snapshot of the indictment.

Netflix, Inc. indicted by grand jury in Tyler Co., Tx for promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 yrs of age which appeals to the prurient interest in sex #Cuties #txlege pic.twitter.com/UJ1hY8XJ2l — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) October 6, 2020

Here's what the tweet says above the indictment photo:

Go ahead and jump to the replies if you enjoy watching a bunch of people who don't understand the First Amendment or state law cheer on this showy act of futility.

The indictment [PDF] states that Netflix broke the law by distributing the film "Cuties" via its streaming service. Jurisdiction is presumably proper because even Tyler County residents can subscribe to the service. If you're not familiar with "Cuties," it's a coming-of-age film dealing with a Sengalese preteen who begins to emulate the sexualization of other females while growing up as a Muslim in Paris, France. It won awards at the Sundance Film Festival and flew under the radar until Netflix began its promotion of the film, which centered on the more questionable depictions of underage girls engaging in hyper-sexualized behavior.

All hell broke loose for a few weeks last month. Calls to boycott Netflix filled social media services and a number of US politicians decided this was the thing they should be spending their time on as thousands died from COVID, businesses closed forever and unemployment remained high.

Here's just some of the legislative-level furor that followed Netflix's release of the film.

Now that we're all caught up, let's look at the indictment and see if we can find the fatal flaw:

"Knowingly promote[d] visual material which depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the prurient interest in sex, and has no serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value…"

Anyone can get an indictment. This much is known about grand juries. But securing a conviction is going to be a hell of a lot more difficult. The prosecutor is going to have to convince a judge (and possibly a jury) that a film that won awards at an international film festival contains no "serious literary or artistic value." That's even harder to argue under the Miller test erected by the Supreme Court, which says the work as a whole has to be considered in terms of artistic merits, not just the cringier parts that prompted backlash all over the internet. That should be enough to nullify the criminal case Tyler County DA Lucas Babin is bringing against Netflix.

There's some pandering going on here, but it originates in the prosecutor's office. This will score points with the kind of people willing to award points for performative wastes of public funds. No one else will be affected. "Cuties" will enjoy another few days of internet infamy, along with its US distributor. But no one's going to jail because Netflix distributed this movie, no matter how much one prosecutor wants it to happen.

