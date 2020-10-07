Texas Grand Jury Indicts Netflix For 'Lewd Exhibition' Of Children In Its Movie 'Cuties'
It seems impossible that 2020 could get any stupider. But here we are, watching in bemusement as a showboating prosecutor talks a grand jury in a tiny Texas county into indicting an online streaming service for… let's check the record… "promotion of lewd visual material depicting child."
Here's "liberty loving conservative" (and state rep) Matt Schaefer's tweet, which contains a snapshot of the indictment.
Netflix, Inc. indicted by grand jury in Tyler Co., Tx for promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 yrs of age which appeals to the prurient interest in sex #Cuties #txlege pic.twitter.com/UJ1hY8XJ2l
— Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) October 6, 2020
Here's what the tweet says above the indictment photo:
Netflix, Inc. indicted by grand jury in Tyler Co., Tx for promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 yrs of age which appeals to the prurient interest in sex
Go ahead and jump to the replies if you enjoy watching a bunch of people who don't understand the First Amendment or state law cheer on this showy act of futility.
The indictment [PDF] states that Netflix broke the law by distributing the film "Cuties" via its streaming service. Jurisdiction is presumably proper because even Tyler County residents can subscribe to the service. If you're not familiar with "Cuties," it's a coming-of-age film dealing with a Sengalese preteen who begins to emulate the sexualization of other females while growing up as a Muslim in Paris, France. It won awards at the Sundance Film Festival and flew under the radar until Netflix began its promotion of the film, which centered on the more questionable depictions of underage girls engaging in hyper-sexualized behavior.
All hell broke loose for a few weeks last month. Calls to boycott Netflix filled social media services and a number of US politicians decided this was the thing they should be spending their time on as thousands died from COVID, businesses closed forever and unemployment remained high.
Here's just some of the legislative-level furor that followed Netflix's release of the film.
Senator Bob Hall (R-Canton) swore to file a bill that would outlaw pedophilia in the state constitution, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined two other state attorney generals in a letter asking Netflix to remove the film, and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) asked U.S. Attorney General William Barr to investigate the company for “the filming of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.” State Rep. James White (R-Tyler) likewise wrote Paxton asking for an investigation into the film.
Now that we're all caught up, let's look at the indictment and see if we can find the fatal flaw:
"Knowingly promote[d] visual material which depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the prurient interest in sex, and has no serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value…"
Anyone can get an indictment. This much is known about grand juries. But securing a conviction is going to be a hell of a lot more difficult. The prosecutor is going to have to convince a judge (and possibly a jury) that a film that won awards at an international film festival contains no "serious literary or artistic value." That's even harder to argue under the Miller test erected by the Supreme Court, which says the work as a whole has to be considered in terms of artistic merits, not just the cringier parts that prompted backlash all over the internet. That should be enough to nullify the criminal case Tyler County DA Lucas Babin is bringing against Netflix.
There's some pandering going on here, but it originates in the prosecutor's office. This will score points with the kind of people willing to award points for performative wastes of public funds. No one else will be affected. "Cuties" will enjoy another few days of internet infamy, along with its US distributor. But no one's going to jail because Netflix distributed this movie, no matter how much one prosecutor wants it to happen.
Kill section 230, and Social media sites will be facing suites like this being launched every minute of every day.
The movie strikes me as another Rorschach test, Like Sandman.
If you saw the film prior to the Netflix ad campaign, you probably saw a film which used imagery disturbing to the average individual to make a point about the effects that sexualization of women in media has on children. You probably perceive that the actual volume of sexualized imagery being employed is minimal in comparison to the run time.
If you saw the ad campaign first, you probably saw an overly sexual depiction of underage girls far in excess of what was needed to make the point trying to be made. It was smut for pedophiles and nothing more.
Zoom
I hear they zoomed in on the crotch area during some dance scenes. It wasn't done for the art, it was done for the pesos. Ick.
Re: Zoom
All that being true, this case is just conservative virtue signalling.
Re: Re: Zoom
I haven't seen the show but I hear covid is a myth
Re: Zoom
I heard they hid kids in the basement of a pizza parlor too! Are you Qless?
Re: Zoom
So you haven't actually watched the show yourself but still had to comment on it? How very "Koby" of you.
Remember the game 'Telephone" where you would whisper something to someone and by the time it made it around the group the original statement was lost?
This is how information about this movie is spreading.
I read one of the purity fighters who frame by frame watched the alleged cp (such dedication to expose themselves to it for so long over & over) compiled a list of horrible things.
Pants were pulled down & underwear was seen!!!!!!
Actual scene - girls in a fight, one grabs the others legs to drag her & her pants slide down. Her underwear covered ass is seen for less than 4 seconds. It wasn't a thong.
I think it says a lot about people who are basing their criticism & claims on what they heard someone thinks they saw when principal skinner & mrs kerbopple were in the coast closet making babies and one of the babies winked at them.
Netflix screwed up the marketing but the insane hysteria over a film is really silly.
Imaginary children were exploited!!!
Actual real children we are keeping in cages are being sexually abused by other detainees and guards... crickets.
We care more that someone might see this movie & rub one out while ACTUAL CHILDREN ARE BEING RAPED IN OUR NAMES.
But tell me again how this isn't just grandstanding for people who didn't think the world suck enough already so we needed to imagine child pron around every corner.
...also, they indicted a ham sandwich
I saw the film. It's not porno, not prurient, not sexy. At all.
It's about foolish children pretending to be older than they are, for all the wrong reasons.
Re: ...also, they indicted a ham sandwich
The ham is guilty, but I hear they let the lettuce off with a warning.
Suing Netflix certainly is convenient
So they're suing Netflix because Netflix is the US distributor, rather than suing the director or producer or studio?
I guess it's a little more convenient to sue the distributor than the people who actually make the "questionable material".
But like other posters are saying, did anyone in the Texas "justice system" even watch the movie? Or more to the point, did they only watch for the "naughty bits" instead of seeing those bits as part of a larger story that shows the experiences of preteen girls?
Sadly, it would not surprise me if this lawsuit got traction and the prosecutor was able to convince a jury that "these kinds of movies" are being shown "to your children!!!" on Netflix.
Re: Suing Netflix certainly is convenient
Which kind of shows how stupid they are.
Who has the funding to litigate this to death? Director/producers/studio or Netflix?
Re: Suing Netflix certainly is convenient
Its an indictment, meaning criminal charges, not a lawsuit. This is not an issue of suing netflix because they are easy to track down and have a bigger bank account. (the general meaning of easier to sue X company instead of Y individual(s) actually responsible)
Distribution would be a crime under these legal theories, a crime separate from the crime of production of the film. This is not holding the distributor liable for production, this is holding the distributor liable for distribution. This is not an issue of improperly placed liability at all.
The producer is french. It was produced outside the US. No crime of US jurisdiction occurred in production. There are no grounds for a US indictment of the production even if the legal theories held water.
Interesting.
Were these state sex trafficking laws that would invoke FOSTA?
If not, doesn't section 230 have something to say? This is, after all, state court, not federal.
Learning from History
I wonder if this indictment will have the same effect for the movie as the old "banned in Boston" did for book sellers in the 1960's??
Low Hanging Fruit
Calls to boycott Netflix filled social media services and a number of US politicians decided this was the thing they should be spending their time on as thousands died from COVID, businesses closed forever and unemployment remained high.
While being told we live in a continuous epidemic of gang shootouts and robberies, our law enforcement are raiding civilian places (busting them up and shooting dogs) for less than an ounce of contraband or a expired barbershop license. Rather than addressing our real epidemic of domestic violence (our primary source of homicides) they're out writing citations for littering and loitering, and then occasionally shooting someone that displeases them so.
It's the low hanging fruit side of the get home safely philosophy of policing in the United States. They wait for violent incidents to burn out and go after petty infractions with a vengeance. Thank you for not smoking.
Well it seems our folks in congress have resorted to the low hanging fruit of pearl clutching at misunderstood movies (they haven't watched) and social media censorship (they don't want to admit has valid roots). Our elected representatives are also looking to low hanging fruit in order to claim they're doing work, putting out [metaphoric] grill fires while skyscrapers burn.
Went thru this before.
Puritanical(if they followed these old rules, you would be married at 13-15)
Christian(they think, they know)
Zealots(more who think they know)
Anti human(they all want us to be Angels.)
Those that wish to forget they were Teens, and running around Horny 90% of the time.
We are better then everyone else, because we ??(what?) Sounds familiar?(and we hate Muslims for what reasons?)
Pharisees all.
Considering all the laws we have already based on this.
Considering EACH of those persons had to be over 16 to sign a contract, and knew what was coming and happening.
Considering laws SHOULD be created by the people, and not in the middle of the night by politicians and Zealots.
This might as well be an anti abortion law.
