Stop Pretending The Trump GOP Genuinely Cares About Monopoly Power
Over the last year or two, a constant drumbeat has permeated tech news coverage. It goes something like this: the GOP is embracing a "populist" agenda by standing up to "big tech." The modern Trump GOP (with heroic consumer champions like Josh Hawley and Marsha Blackburn in the lead) we're told, have become stalwart opponents of monopolization, especially in tech. They're just super concerned about what this power means for free speech, especially given that conservative voices are routinely "censored" on the internet.
One problem. It's all bullshit. And there's a long line of journalists and experts who still somehow haven't quite figured that out yet. Or have figured it out but are too afraid of upsetting readers or advertisers to be honest about it.
Case in point: the New York Times, which this week explored how the GOP's interest in "reining in big tech" has stalled because "solutions" to modern tech problems could hurt revenues or don't include adequate hand-wringing over "conservative censorship":
"The Republicans’ chief objections to the report are that some of the legislative proposals against the tech giants could hamper other businesses and impede economic growth, said four people with knowledge of the situation. Several Republicans were also frustrated that the report didn’t address claims of anti-conservative bias from the tech platforms. Mr. Buck said in “The Third Way” that some of the recommendations were “a nonstarter for conservatives."
The Times, like most big outlets, proceeds from the assumption that the Trump GOP genuinely cares about reining in "monopoly power" in technology. But that gives the GOP way more credit than it has earned or deserves, and helps prop up bad faith bullshit as legitimate grievance.
For one, the GOP's breathless concerns about "monopolization" aren't apparent anywhere else. As the GOP freaks out over "big tech," for example, "big telecom" has been allowed to effectively guard the chicken house and eat the lion's share of the chickens. The GOP-controlled FCC effectively neutered itself at AT&T's and Comcast's request. Terrible job and competition killing telecom mergers have been repeatedly, rubber stamped by the GOP. Similarly there's zero evidence of any serious attempt to rein in other monopolized sectors from banking and airlines to pharmaceutical and energy.
There's also still no evidence that "conservatives are being censored." As in, none. Oddly, the New York Times can't be bothered to mention this. The lion's share of those being kicked offline are being kicked offline because they're simply...behaving like assholes on the internet. And in fact, there's far more evidence that platforms like Facebook are ignoring their own rules to protect right-wing speech because it's more profitable to let inflammatory bullshit bumble around the information ecosystem (see: Breitbart being a trusted news ally and nobody giving a damn that Ben Shapiro games Facebook systems to inflate traffic).
Here's the thing. This steady flood of shitty Section 230 bills aren't about policing monopoly power. And folks like Marsha Blackburn and Josh Hawley, who've never had a single bad thing to say about telecom monopolies, couldn't give any less of a shit about monopoly power. They do however care about political power. And the over-arching goal right now is to apply enough pressure on Silicon Valley giants that they don't start adequately policing political disinformation. Because if they do, many of the cornerstones of the modern Trump GOP (race baiting, divisive bullshit, inflammatory garbage, rampant disinformation) fall apart.
Yes, Democrats have plenty of bad ideas and frequently can be found doing nothing or making things even worse. Congress needs a reboot and fresh blood on a tragic scale. But that doesn't change the fact that the entire, multi-year GOP quest to tackle "big tech's monopoly power" has never actually been about monopoly power. It's about political power and money. It's about trying to shovel more ad revenue to accountability-immune telecom monopolies or Rupert Murdoch. It's also about preventing anybody from tackling the mountains of hateful internet bullshit that has become the cornerstone of Trumpism.
And despite countless gullible news reports and experts eager to portray GOP "big tech" pearl clutching as a good faith, earnest examination of the very real problems popping up in tech, it's simply not. And those who continue to pretend otherwise are part of the problem.
Filed Under: antitrust, big tech, gop, josh hawley, marsha blackburn, monopoly, republicans
Congress needing "fresh blood"
It's not just that; they need reps and Senators who understand the internet as well as Sen. Ron Wyden and former SEC Chairman Chris Cox did. CASE in point (pun partially intended): an overwhelming majority of representatives voted to pass the CASE act in the house, even by those I generally agree with (usually a lot). So it's not just "fresh blood", but people who understand the issues as well. Maybe we should bring back the Office of Technology Assessment so congress could make informed decisions again.
Ah, but that would undo one of the chief goals of Republicans going back to the days of Newt Gingrich: destroying independent expertise with which Congress could consult. Republicans can’t have their knowledge (and authority) questioned if they keep out of the room “experts” who can tell Congress “this is fucked up and here’s why”. Bringing the OTA back would give Congress access to people who know what the hell they’re talking about — and that scares the shit out of Republicans, especially Tea Party–era Republicans who’ve been taught to distrust science, experts, and anyone who they believe is a “know-it-all” because they know more about a given subject than do Republicans.
Democrats, for all their faults (coughfailuretofightclimatechangecough), at least pay lip service to the idea of listening to scientists and experts in their fields. Republicans, more often than not, would rather we all get on our knees and pray.
Re:
I regret that I have but one insigtful vote to give to that comment…
The GOP does indeed care about monopoly power.
It's just that their only care is to make certain that they, or their supporters, are the ones to hold that power.
Ooops
You can tell that this was written in advance. Trump was just lightly-censored yesterday on twitter. This line didn't age well at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Pray tell, how did Twitter stop the leader of the free world from speaking his thoughts to everyone in the world?
Also: Do you believe Twitter should be forced by law to host COVID-19 disinformation regardless of who posts it?
Re: Ooops
Lightly censored? Was it just the vowels that were blacked out?
Re: Re: Ooops
Lightly "censored" = Remove some of the stupidity so those with a functioning brain don't get an aneurysm reading it.
Re: Ooops
Some idiot, who has needed hospital treatment, claiming that Covid is less dangerous that the flu need locking up on public safety grounds, so he was lucky that it was only his comment removed from public view.
"Stop Pretending The Trump GOP Genuinely Cares About Monopoly Power"
You are deluded. The GOP cares very much about monopoly power, they care about ensuring that the few that fund their party have it.
Monopolies of Companies I Like
It’s very easy to simply dismiss claims of monopoly power when thinking about companies that I like, such as Apple, Google, or Twitter. But I’m open to claims that we may need to open up their platforms (in different ways as they accomplish different things.). But I still need evidence that the market is being harmed by their behavior before I’ll go along with that, and so far I haven’t seen that like I did with Microsoft.
Re: Monopolies of Companies I Like
I agree with this. Cory Doctorow suggested "adversarial interoperability", and Twitter, for all their faults, is actually doing something suggested by Mike Masnick's "Protocols, not Platforms" paper for the Knight First Amendment Institute.
So Twitter is at least doing the right thing in one case; Apple and Google, AFAICT, have not opened themselves up to such a degree (at least not Apple).
Re: Re: Monopolies of Companies I Like
Re: Re: Monopolies I Like
'Apple's, Google's, and Twitter's' are not monopolies.
But Republicans are not against all Monopolies in principle -- they think some monopolies are great idea, especially those that directly benefit Republican government officials and their special interest supporters.
And Democrats believe exactly the same thing about monopolies (though their preferred monopolies differ somewhat).
Government enforced economic monopolies are fundamental to the current structure of American government.
Few Americans (and certainly nobody posting here here, -1) actually oppose the political concept of Monopoly -- they just want to pick & choose which monopolies are permitted.
Follow the money, always follow the money
And there's a long line of journalists and experts who still somehow haven't quite figured that out yet.
All journalist have seen their livelihood threatened because all that sweet advertising money went to big tech. It seems that, regardless of their political leaning, they might not object to seeing facebook et al taken down a notch.
