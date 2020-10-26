Wall Street: Traditional Cable TV Sector 'Unraveling' In Wake Of Covid
While COVID-19 has been great for some sectors (like video games or webcams), it's beating traditional entertainment options (like brick and mortar movie theaters and cable TV subscriptions) to a pulp. To the point where Wall Street analyst Craig Moffett has declared that the traditional cable TV sector is unraveling thanks to a sharp spike in cord cutting. Recent data suggests that traditional pay TV subscriptions have dropped 22.8% from its peak back in 2014. And by the end of 2024, analysts expect that fewer than half of US homes will subscribe to a traditional pay TV service.
A need to cut household costs, fewer live sports, obnoxious price gouging, and lousy customer service have all fused into a much worse problem, proclaims Moffett:
"According to Moffett’s estimates, pay TV subscribers fell 7.7% in Q2 (8.3% if pandemic-related nonpay customers are excluded), the worst ever for the sector. And it comes after eight consecutive quarters of worst-ever losses. That forebodes a scary trend for the business.
“At this rate of decline (somewhere between 7.7% and 8.3% per year), the traditional pay TV business would disappear entirely in another 12 years,” Moffett wrote, adding that just two years ago, the rate of decline was 3.3% while last year fell at a 5.4% clip.
“The pay TV ecosystem is well and truly unraveling,” Moffett wrote.
Fairly amazing for a trend the industry (including Moffett) spent years either downplaying or denying entirely. Cable executives had recently been trying to claim the trend would soon be reversing itself, a bit of prognostication that's not looking so hot.
To be clear, giants like AT&T and Comcast will be fine. They enjoy major broadcast empires and vast monopolies over broadband, allowing them to counter these losses by jacking up the cost of broadband service with little to no market or regulatory repercussion. But if they want to continue making any meaningful money off of television, they're going to have to finally do things like seriously compete on price (gasp) and actually investing in customer service (streaming alternatives routinely score far higher on customer satisfaction due to better service, lower prices, and greater flexibility).
Actually trying on this front means not socking consumers with cable TV bills that are packed with so many bogus fees, your total due can be up to 45% higher than the company's advertised rate. Actually trying means genuinely investing in customer service instead of routinely offshoring support to substandard subcontracted services. These are changes the industry could have embraced years ago, but it's abundantly clear many executives believed that the traditional cable TV cash cow was going to live forever. Now, due to decades of denial, the mad scramble from behind the eight ball begins.
Filed Under: cable tv, cord cutting, covid
I'll buy Theaters
Blaming covid for cable tv failures is a massive stretch. What exactly about covid is harmful to cable and yet helpful for their streaming competition?
We needed to not show certain live sports for a while? Should we do something to make up for that? How about we increase the price of your subscription for the 100th time and then act all shocked when people cancel and blame covid
Re: I'll buy Theaters
SO THIS!
Especially when we're still paying the SAME cable company for the internet access that allows the "streaming competition" -->Mo Money on top of the increased cable fee and/or internet access fee.
So let's see.
Moving from cable tv to internet access reminds me of how AT&T "moves" it customers from DSL (copper) to Uverse (fiber to the node, or FTTH).
Re: Re: I'll buy Theaters
Well, that's certainly a problem with the state of the US ISP market if you don't have the choice to switch to a better service. But, all things being equal I'd argue that paying something for a service that's actually being used is better than paying for services that you don't use, even if you're paying the same price at the end of the day.
Re: I'll buy Theaters
"What exactly about covid is harmful to cable and yet helpful for their streaming competition?"
People have lost their jobs and need to cut costs. They're inside a lot more than they used to, and realise they spend a lot more time watching their $10/month Netflix subscription than they do watching the $60/month cable TV package, or that the downsides to using Hulu and free services like Tubi were no longer the deal breakers they used to be now that they had time to shop around properly.
"We needed to not show certain live sports for a while?"
Well, paying extra for a service that cannot currently be accessed is certainly an incentive not to be paying that.
The people jumping ship now are probably the people who kept their cable subscription through laziness or because they did like to watch the occasional game. Once they had an incentive to be less lazy and couldn't watch any games, that was the motivation to dump their subscription.
It would probably be more accurate to describe COVID as something that accelerated what people were starting to do anyway, but I think it's clear that it had an effect.
Re: Re: I'll buy Theaters
covid created challenges and opportunity for them, the same challenges as opportunities that it created for their competition and as usual streaming stepped up and cable stepped down..
What you can't see
Like a magician's or huckster's trick. Can you see all those bogus fees on your bill? Not until after you have signed up. They'll never mention all those bogus fees, because they are hidden fees. Therefore you can't see them or be allowed to know about them until after you have committed. And maybe not even then.
So much money saved, 1 or 2 streaming services at a time, 920 down /940 up fiber internet for $85 a month before minimal fees.
Before was near $300 a month for 5 boxes and 100 mb/s cable internet.
I cut the cord because I hated paying for ESPN, only thing I missed was Adult Swim. Now that Adult Swim cancelled Venture Brothers, No reason whatsoever to ever consider Comcast again.
Just roofed my house with the savings. Spent 2 weeks doing it with my brother instead of paying someone else, because of all the free time I have not watching TV.
You saved $ by both switching ISP's and dropping cable TV. It's great that you had the option to switch ISP's; all of America should have that option.
