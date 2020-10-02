NY Times Editorial Pages Fuck Up Again: Publishes Chinese Official's Ridiculous Defense Of Stifling Freedom In Hong Kong
 

Daily Deal: The Professional Video And Audio Production Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Oct 2nd 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

The Professional Video and Audio Production Bundle has 6 courses to help you create, edit, and produce videos and music like a pro. You'll learn recording, processing, mixing, live streaming, and more. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

NY Times Editorial Pages Fuck Up Again: Publishes Chinese Official's Ridiculous Defense Of Stifling Freedom In Hong Kong
 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Friday

10:39 Daily Deal: The Professional Video And Audio Production Bundle (0)
09:33 NY Times Editorial Pages Fuck Up Again: Publishes Chinese Official's Ridiculous Defense Of Stifling Freedom In Hong Kong (2)
06:18 Report Says 20 Million U.S. Broadband Complaints Went Unresolved Last Year (5)
03:21 Congressional Republicans With No Strategy On Pandemic, Healthcare, Societal Problems... Have Decided That The Internet Is The Real Problem (21)

Thursday

19:56 Nikola Is Having A Bad Month: GM Contract Now Potentially In Jeopardy (5)
15:36 Palantir Presentations Show How The LAPD Is Able To Turn Tons Of Garbage Data Into Ineffective Policing (3)
13:31 Biggest Ransomware Attack Yet Crippled U.S. Hospitals Last Weekend (10)
12:08 If You're Going To Sue YouTube For Infringement, Maybe First Don't License Your Music To YouTube Or Setup Fake Accounts To Upload Your Own Works (16)
10:51 Oracle Is Wrong About Having Permission To Reimplement Amazon's API. But They Shouldn't Need It. (14)
10:46 Daily Deal: The Complete MATLAB Programming Bundle (0)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.