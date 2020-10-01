Because Congress Apparently Has NOTHING AT ALL IMPORTANT To Work On, It Introduced TWO MORE Section 230 Bills Yesterday
Oracle Is Wrong About Having Permission To Reimplement Amazon's API. But They Shouldn't Need It.

Daily Deal: The Complete MATLAB Programming Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Oct 1st 2020 10:46amDaily Deal

The Complete MATLAB Programming Bundle has 7 courses to help you get started with MATLAB. MATLAB is a leading software in numerical computing and building algorithms that are widely used by engineers, programmers, researchers, teachers, colleges, and entrepreneurs. You'll begin by using it in some elementary mathematics problems, move on to produce 2D and 3D graphs, and build your own algorithms. You'll learn how to simulate power electronic circuits, solar energy systems, synchronous generators, and more. It's on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Because Congress Apparently Has NOTHING AT ALL IMPORTANT To Work On, It Introduced TWO MORE Section 230 Bills Yesterday
Oracle Is Wrong About Having Permission To Reimplement Amazon's API. But They Shouldn't Need It.
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Thursday

13:31 Biggest Ransomware Attack Yet Crippled U.S. Hospitals Last Weekend (1)
12:08 If You're Going To Sue YouTube For Infringement, Maybe First Don't License Your Music To YouTube Or Setup Fake Accounts To Upload Your Own Works (7)
10:51 Oracle Is Wrong About Having Permission To Reimplement Amazon's API. But They Shouldn't Need It. (7)
10:46 Daily Deal: The Complete MATLAB Programming Bundle (0)
09:34 Because Congress Apparently Has NOTHING AT ALL IMPORTANT To Work On, It Introduced TWO MORE Section 230 Bills Yesterday (44)
06:42 Verizon Is Still Abusing The Hell Out Of The Word 'Unlimited' (8)
03:36 Sheriff Indicted For Evidence Tampering After Footage Of Deputies Killing An Unarmed Black Man Was Destroyed By Reality Show Producers (18)

Wednesday

19:55 Burger King Fights Proxy War Against McDonald's Over Hungry Jack Trademark Dispute (13)
15:49 Content Moderation Case Study: Ask.fm Responds After A Teen's Suicide Is Linked To Bullying On The Site (August 2013) (4)
13:46 California Intelligence Center's Facial Recognition Searches Are Turning Good Evidence Into Illegally-Obtained Evidence (4)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.