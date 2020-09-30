Why Do Republican Senators Seem To Want To Turn Every Website Into A Trash Heap Of Racism & Abuse?
from the important-questions dept
Imagine if you could be sued for blocking other users on Twitter, or limiting who could see your Facebook posts. Or if every website were full of racial slurs, conspiracy theories, and fake accounts. Parental control tools could no longer prevent your kids from seeing such heinous content. If that sounds like the Internet you’ve always wanted, then you’ll love Republicans’ new “Online Freedom and Viewpoint Diversity Act” and “Online Content Policy Modernization Act!”
In 1996, Congress agreed, almost unanimously, that users, websites, and filtering tool developers shouldn’t face such legal risks and that it was imperative “to remove disincentives for the development and utilization of blocking and filtering technologies.” That’s why Congress enacted Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. But a few weeks ago, after yet another Trump tweet raging about “biased Big Tech,” three Republican Senators rushed to introduce legislation that would turn the law on its head. Sen. Lindsay Graham followed suit with his own bill that would do essentially the same thing. Trump’s Department of Justice has proposed to gut Section 230. Never mind that Section 230 was authored by a Republican congressman who still defends the law.
Today, Section 230 broadly protects users, websites, and developers of filtering tools (built into operating systems, search engines, or services like YouTube — or that you can install yourself) when they exercise their First Amendment rights to decide what content or users to block or “restrict access” to. This new bill would sharply curtail such content moderation. To avoid liability, a defendant would have to prove the content was “obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, promoting self-harm, promoting terrorism, or unlawful.” That covers only a fraction of the Internet’s awfulness. Even the vilest statements could not be removed or filtered unless tied to the harassment of specific users or the clear glorification of violence. The bill doesn’t cover spam, fake accounts, clear hate speech, or clear misinformation. That last exclusion is intentional: it was Twitter’s timid moves in May to put warning labels on Trump’s tweets about mail-in voting that quickly led the White House to issue an executive order calling for legislation to “reform” Section 230.
Republicans aim to stop content moderation for “political” reasons. But it would invite litigation over even truly neutral restrictions. Nextdoor.com limits discussion of national political issues to special “groups,” so that the site can focus on hyper-local issues. But the bill would no longer protect such segmentation. If a medical school wanted to keep its students focused on studying science rather than arguing about politics, enforcing that rule wouldn’t be protected either.
Republicans complain about “Big Tech,” but their bill would expose everyone to lawsuits. Trump himself has invoked Section 230 to avoid liability for retweeting allegedly defamatory material. FoxNews.com reserves the right to block “offensive” comments on its site, as Breitbart.com does for “inappropriate” content. Even Parler, the conservative “free speech” alternative to Facebook reserves broad discretion to remove any content that they consider “disruptive” or that creates “risk” (not just legal risk) for Parler.
Section 230 protects not just the providers but users engaged in content moderation — such as those who manage Facebook pages and groups. Reddit relies on users to moderate its 130,000 “subreddit” communities, while the English Wikipedia depends on 1,131 volunteer administrators to resolve conflicts. Would you volunteer if you knew you could be sued by disgruntled users?
Republican proposals would open the door to creative plaintiffs’ lawyers to sue anyone who feels aggrieved for being “censored.” Yet it won’t do what Republicans want most: allow the FTC, Republican state attorneys general, and MAGA activists to sue “Big Tech” for “deceiving” consumers by not delivering political “neutrality” as (supposedly) promised. The reason consumer protection agencies have never brought such suits, and courts have tossed out private lawsuits, isn’t Section 230. Back in 2004, left-wing activists petitioned the FTC to sanction Fox News for not delivering on its “Fair and Balanced” slogan. The Republican FTC Chairman dismissed the petition pithily: “There is no way to evaluate this petition without evaluating the content of the news at issue. That is a task the First Amendment leaves to the American people, not a government agency.” Offline or online, the courts simply won’t adjudicate questions of media bias because they’re inherently subjective.
Section 230's protections are vital to the Internet, where both users and providers make editorial decisions about content created by third parties at a scale and speed that are simply unfathomable in the world of traditional publishing. This new bill attempts to use Section 230’s indispensability to coerce the surrender of First Amendment rights. That violates the “unconstitutional conditions” doctrine. In 1969, the Supreme Court upheld imposing special “Fairness Doctrine” conditions on broadcast licenses only because it denied broadcasters full First Amendment protection. But the Court has repeatedly said that new media providers enjoy the same free speech rights as traditional publishers — and has struck down fairness mandates on newspapers as unconstitutional.
Republicans fought the Fairness Doctrine for decades. Their 2016 platform demanded “free-market approaches to free speech unregulated by government.” Yet now they want an even more arbitrary Fairness Doctrine for the Internet. They should remember what President Reagan said when he ended the original Fairness Doctrine in 1987: “the dangers of an overly timid or biased press cannot be averted through bureaucratic regulation, but only through the freedom and competition that the First Amendment sought to guarantee.”
If, despite a lack of any solid evidence, conservatives persist in believing that social media are biased against them, they should vote against it with their clicks and dollars. Switch to Parler, if you like. Just don’t be surprised when you find content like this on the site:
By comparison, #Section230 has 262 “parleys” (posts) — roughly 20% as many as #JEWS). And this is just the tip of a very large iceberg that includes “parleys” like this (note the gruesomely pro-Holocaust account name:
Parler has chosen not to remove such content — but Section 230 would protect the site if it did. Not so if Republicans got their way.
Let that sink in. When Republicans complain about “hate speech” being used as an excuse for censoring conservatives, this is among the content they’re saying should stay up. Because... “bias.”
Ironically, Parler has engaged in selective moderation of hate speech to make the site seem just respectable enough to attract Republican politicians like Sens. Ted Cruz, Sen. Rand Paul, and Rep. Devin Nunes. The site clearly blocks any variant of the n-word in hashtags — which are wildly popular on Gab, which Parler has rapidly eclipsed as the “free speech” network. Gab offers a clear picture of what social media would look like if Republicans succeeded in narrowing Section 230’s protections. This is what an “uncensored” Internet looks like:
If anything, it’s difficult to appreciate how widespread such content is on both Parler and Gab because, unlike Facebook and Twitter, they only allow users to search hashtags (and names of users and groups), not the contents of posts. But one thing’s clear: while Parler blocks the n-word in hashtags, they definitely don’t block it in posts.
Is this really what Sens. Wicker, Blackburn and Hawley really want the Internet to look like? Do they really believe Section 230 shouldn’t protect websites when they remove such heinous content? Or do they believe that that removing such content would still be covered by Section 230 because it would fall into the category of “harassing” content already explicitly protected by Section 230.
The NTIA’s petition to have the FCC rewrite Section 230 defines “harassing” content as having the “subjective intent to abuse, threaten, or harass any specific person.” You don’t have to be a lawyer to see how narrow that definition is. If a neo-Nazi posts something like one of the above hashtags as a reply to a black or Jewish user, yes, that might qualify as “harassing,” but simply ranting about both in his own posts would not be directed at any specific person — so websites wouldn’t be protected for removing it. Republican lawmakers might claim they take a broader view of what should qualify as “harassing,” but it’s hard to see why any court would agree. In any event, what Members or their staff say they intend is irrelevant; what matters is the plain text of the statute. If they want to make their intention clear, they need to pick other words and put them in the statute.
More importantly, hate speech is just one category of noxious content that websites could be sued for removing, hiding or labeling if Republicans have their way. The same goes for conspiracy theories, misinformation about COVID, vaccines, and voting, etc. For example:
Could moderating anti-vaccination misinformation be covered by the term “promoting self-harm?” Again, that’s a huge legal stretch — especially because the “harm” at issue here is primarily not to the “self” but to the children of parents duped by anti-vax content, and to those in society who get infected because vaccination rates fall below levels needed to achieve herd immunity. Even if a court decided that the term might cover some anti-vax content, websites would have to fight it out in court, and courts might rule differently in different cases.
If you want those things for yourself and your children, go to Gab or Parler. Just, please, stop trying to turn the rest of social media into those sites. And don’t complain when those sites fail to attract advertising. What respectable brand in America would want to advertise its products next to such content?
President Reagan’s answer would have been clear: private companies should be free to make their own decisions, especially when the alternative is a true cesspool of everything that is worst about humanity. Sadly, today’s Republicans don’t seem to care about anything beyond making political hay out of repeating the same baseless claims that they’re being persecuted.
Hashtag: #Snowflakes.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, case act, content moderation, doj, lindsey graham, online content policy modernization act, online freedom and viewpoint diversity act, section 230
Companies: facebook, gab, parler, twitter
Reader Comments
The First Word“
Businesses can't be forced to bake cakes for gay people.
You can't be told to wear a mask.
You can't be told who you can sell a gun to.
But social media companies should be forced to publish your hate speech?
"Small government," right?
Possible reason
Because they seem to want to turn the whole world into a trash heap of racism and abuse -- and they have to start somewhere?
Re: Possible reason
What's wrong with the White House as a trash heap of racism and abuse?
In case that's going to be cleaned out eventually, there are already replacements standing back and standing by.
Talk about the ultimate rhetorical question...
Why? Because more civilized platforms keep giving the boot to the assholes, the sites that welcome the assholes have only a relative smattering of people because most people would sooner go swimming in literal sewage than join platforms overflowing with the personifications of it, and being a bigoted loser(but I repeat myself) isn't nearly as fun when you don't have a captive audience to disgust/shock.
Why do they keep trying to force platforms to host the scum of the internet? Because they've realized that if sites have the ability to choose whether to host them and their buddies more often than not they won't, and will instead show them the door and tell them that if they want to wallow in their own filth they can make their own platforms to do it on, just don't be surprised when no-one uses them.
Re: Talk about the ultimate rhetorical question...
What if there were no rhetorical questions?
Why Do Republican Senators Seem To Want To Turn Every Website Into A Trash Heap Of Racism & Abuse?
Because their base is full of Racists and Abusers. But remember, this is only for THEIR racists and abusers. If someone is perceived to be on the 'other side' says something mean, then they want something done about it post-haste! How dare those websites not protect their good old fashioned family values of bigotry and misogyny!
...sorry still salty after the debate... /rantover
It's still valid.
I still remember in 2017 when Shakespeare in Central Park performed Julius Caesar and much pearl-clutching was done over Caesar and Calpurnia dressed like Donald and Melania Trump.
It's a tradition among Shakespeare troops -- in the US at least -- to dress Caesar and Calpurnia like the first family (at least when they're not doing togas, which few do. Obama-like Caesars appeared during the Obama administration without controversy.
But for Trump, oh the outrage! After all the accusations of whining and snowflakery on the left (that's a word now), I had thought the rule now was that everyone was tough and didn't get to complain.
Nope. It was a double standard, especially given Trump's thin skin and impulsive tweeting.
The inequality party was only getting started.
No toon can resist...
Well, as the first debate showed us, white supremacy is Trump's shave and a haircut trick. And his presidency (really from the day of his election victory) has been making xenophobia and scapegoatism acceptable establishment narrative.
They really really want it so bad and they've gotten used to not caring what the public thinks. Except for their (small but fervent) public.
Businesses can't be forced to bake cakes for gay people.
You can't be told to wear a mask.
You can't be told who you can sell a gun to.
But social media companies should be forced to publish your hate speech?
"Small government," right?
Re:
Oh the smallest, only as large as it needs to be to force specific people/companies to do what they want them to at any given moment and no larger.
Re:
"Small government," right?
Yup - small enough to fit inside a woman's uterus.
Will they also stop donations for political reasons, like all donations to political parties?
All speech that you disagree with is hate speech
"When a commercial platform de facto replaces the public forum, then either free speech must be enforced on that forum or free speech dies."
Re: All speech that you disagree with is hate speech
So rather than supporting real free speech, you are supporting compelled speech, by calling that free speech. Free speech only means you can publish your speech at your own expense, and/or with the voluntary assistance of others.
Re: All speech that you disagree with is hate speech
Will you shut up, man?
Re: All speech that you disagree with is hate speech
Exactly
Re: All speech that you disagree with is hate speech
And where is this de facto public forum that is also a social media company? Is it Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google, Youtube, TikTok, Snapchat, Parlor, Gab, 8chan? Please do tell me, which one of these social media companies have become the de facto public square?
And please tell me, what are the criteria that makes a company the de facto public square such that they lose their 1A rights?
When did all public lands close down their town squares forcing people online?
When did this happen? I don't remember hearing about any legal decision that stated social media companies are now part of the government in relationship to the 1A.
If the government can't force a bakery to bake for a gay couple, why should they force companies to host somebody else's speech?
Where did you even get this statement anyway? Legal opinion? Federal Law? Your asshole?
Why do you hate the first amendment so much? (Never mind, don't answer that)
Also, I live in Seattle, and there is a very robust "public forum" downtown where all sorts of people espouse their political opinions on a daily basis. So I can say with a high level of certainty, that the public forum has not been replaced by any social media company here.
Re: All speech that you disagree with is hate speech
Please tell us which commercial platform has replaced the public forum? Just one!
I've asked you the above before, but for some reason you can't give an answer - which means your self-made little "quote" has nothing to do with reality and everything to do with your wishful thinking that hate-speech, bigotry and other unwanted content won't be moderated away from private property.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
All speech that you disagree with is hate speech
No one said that, no one believes that, and that's unrelated to the issue here.
"When a commercial platform de facto replaces the public forum"
That has not happened and will not happen.
"then either free speech must be enforced on that forum or free speech dies."
That makes no sense at all. That's a total misunderstanding of what "free speech means."
Also, why do you keep posting that as a "quote" here. Who are you quoting. A Google search shows you posting that here repeatedly, but nowhere else. If you're quoting yourself, it's a dumb, misleading, and just silly quote. If you're quoting someone else, who?
Re: Re: All speech that you disagree with is hate speech
More important than what you say, it's what you do. The original comment has now been censored. No obscenity was mentioned, but mere disagreement is enough to get the leftists here to demand that the speech gets shut down. I rest my case.
And so it answers the original post with perfection: Republicans want to do it because leftists are abusing section 230 to shut down unobjectionable free speech on the basis of mere disagreement. Thanks for demonstrating!
Re: Re: Re: All speech that you disagree with is hate speech
If you keep on claiming that you decide where what you say is acceptable, some people here will exercise their right to get you comment hidden, which is not censoring. Free speech includes the rights of other to refuse to listen to you.
Re: Re: Re: All speech that you disagree with is hate speech
Leftist?
What's that?
It's their business isn't it?
Should they be forced to bake a cake too?
Just an FYI for you: At no point in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case was anyone at the bakery ever required to bake a cake for anyone.
Forced cake baking
I'm pretty sure cake houses with leftist owners are happy baking wedding cakes for anyone and adhering to public accommodations laws.
They might have issue with hate-cakes, but they'd have as much issue with whites must die hate-cakes as much as blacks must die hate-cakes or Israelis must die hate-cakes. Hate-cakes seem just terrible.
But even then, the cake-shops I've encountered will still bake the cake. They just won't write your hateful message on it. You just have to take it somewhere else, or write it yourself.
Jack Phillips of Masterpiece Cakeshop just seems to me a sad, sad man who is using his faith to justify petty behavior because he's broken inside. The behavior is contrary to both American values and Christian values as I understand them. But neither of those are what they used to be.
This is pretty much what happened with Azucar Bakery: Rather than put anti-gay messaging on cakes ordered by a Christian customer (who was looking for anti-Christian bias in bakeries because of the Masterpiece case), the bakery offered to accomodate him by baking the cake he wanted and selling him what was needed for putting decorations on the cake. Their rule wasn’t against Christian messaging, but against hateful messaging of all kinds.
Re: Re: Re: All speech that you disagree with is hate speech
More important than what you say, it's what you do.
Sure, and so far, Koby, you've shown that no matter how many times people explain stuff to you, you never learn, and continue to make the same stupid mistakes.
The original comment has now been censored.
No, the original comment was voted down and minimized by the community. Many people responded to it, but many people -- with good reason -- seemed to find it stupid, off-topic and trollish. The fact that you repost that same line over and over again, while it's not even remotely directly relevant to the story only supports that claim.
No obscenity was mentioned
So what? The community has found it trollish -- again with good reason.
but mere disagreement is enough to get the leftists here to demand that the speech gets shut down. I rest my case.
Almost everything you state here is wrong. First off, it was not mere disagreement. Lots of "mere disagreement" is not voted down on this site. We have lots of interesting discussions where people disagree. But when your form of "disagreement" is to post debunked talking points, trollish idiocy, and talking points that have already been shown to be stupid, then goshdarnit, Koby, some people are going to vote down your comment.
Don't like it? Grow the fuck up, snowflake.
Second, what's this nonsense about "leftists"? I'm not a leftist. Just because you're a MAGA fool and people here are pointing it out doesn't make them leftists. Stop with the tribal bullshit and grow up.
Third, no one is "demanding" that speech get "shut down." They are saying "stop acting like a troll." Only you're too fucking stupid to recognize that, and have to play the whiny victim. Why are you always such a baby, Koby? GROW THE FUCK UP.
And so it answers the original post with perfection:
Only if you're incredibly stupid or disingenuous. Which is it, Kobes?
Republicans want to do it because leftists are abusing section 230 to shut down unobjectionable free speech on the basis of mere disagreement.
JFC, did you read the post above you? You call that "unobjectionable"? Get the fuck out.
And no one is "abusing" Section 230. As Chris Cox recently noted, the whole point behind 230 was so that anyone could moderate HOWEVER THEY WANTED in order to create narrowly focused communities. Not one giant community for you little whiny assholes to force people to stew in your ignorance and bigotry.
So, fuck off.
That's my free speech for you. Don't like it? I don't give a shit.
Then how come all it takes for me to read it is a single mouse click? CHECKMATE, ATHEISTS.
We’re not “shutting down” your speech because of political ideology or disagreement. We’re shutting your dumb ass down because your dumb ass keeps saying that Section 230 and the First Amendment should have some sort of “neutrality” component attached to the rights those laws protect.
Moderating speech based on disagreement with political ideology is not “abuse of Section 230” (or “abuse of the First Amendment”). It’s a privately owned web service deciding what is and isn’t acceptable speech on said service. If you can read that entire article above this comments section and still believe the law should force Twitter, Facebook, etc. to host racial slurs, anti-Semitism, homophobia, and links to Kenny G videos, you’re fucking stupid and you should be called such until you get your shit together in a backpack and take it where it needs to go.
If you don't like the time-out corner stop acting childish
More important than what you say, it's what you do. The original comment has now been censored. No obscenity was mentioned, but mere disagreement is enough to get the leftists here to demand that the speech gets shut down. I rest my case.
Bullshit(several time over in fact), people are simply tired of your dishonesty and are treating you appropriately, which in this case means flagging your comments such that they are hidden behind a single mouse click.
It would be one thing if you were actually engaging in an honest discussion, answering questions, making your case and defending it when requested, but as has been made crystal clear at this point when it comes to social media all you're interested in is making the same bald assertions, strawmans and/or gross misrepresentations , and then as soon as someone calls you on it either changing the subject or going silent, only to repeat the cycle the next time 230 comes up.
Re: Re: Re: All speech that you disagree with is hate speech
Except your speech isn't being shut down... Your original comment is even still viewable with a single click. You're undermining your own point.
On a side note: your quote doesn't really make sense from a logical perspective. The logic behind that quote is effectively the online equivalent to "If enough people walk into this privately owned shop, it becomes a public place. Therefore, we can talk to the other customers however we want and the owner shouldn't be allowed to kick us out of their store."
It doesn't work that way in real life, so why should it online?
Re: Re: Re: All speech that you disagree with is hate speech
leftists are abusing section 230 to shut down unobjectionable free speech
That's... not how 230 works. It isn't how anything works.
Re: Re: Re: All speech that you disagree with is hate speech
And just when you got an insightful voted comment you come and remind us that you're a shitposter with this dreck.
Wasn't Parler supposed to be this utopic Republican final solution to all this leftist Facebook and Twitter nonsense? Wasn't it supposed to be free of all this big tech moderation or the leftists? What happened there?
Oh, right - you knuckledraggers abandoned it because even after taking your ball away and swearing to take things into your own capable hands you still manage to fuck it up...
Re: Re: Re: All speech that you disagree with is hate speech
"The original comment has now been censored."
No, it's not. I can read it perfectly.
"No obscenity was mentioned,"
Your stupidity and constant lying on this subject are both obscene, especially as you prove you're not a violently deranged idiot on other subjects.
"Republicans want to do it because leftists are abusing section 230 to shut down unobjectionable free speech on the basis of mere disagreement"
...which is their free speech right. Why do you hate free speech?
Re: Re: Re: All speech that you disagree with is hate speech
"And so it answers the original post with perfection: Republicans want to do it because leftists are abusing section 230 to shut down unobjectionable free speech..."
Again with that fucking bullshit, Koby.
I realize that you may know you are lying through your teeth with every breath whenever "free speech" comes up, but I'll state it once again; The owner of private property showing an unpleasant asshole the door is neither free speech violation nor censorship.
And when private citizens refuse to hear you by voting your comment down that isn't censorship either. It's just private citizens reading what you had to say and condemning it.
Apparently private property doesn't exist and no one is allowed the freedom to choose who to hear in the world you advocate.
You trying to push that garbage by calling it "freedom of speech" is like listening to someone justifying rape by quoting the Bill of Rights.
Re: Re: Re: Re: All speech that you disagree with is hate speech
"Apparently private property doesn't exist and no one is allowed the freedom to choose who to hear in the world you advocate."
No, as ever he's just unhappy that when other people have the choice, they choose not to hear him. When the roles are reversed and he wants to choose who he gets to be exposed to, he would claim that it was a violation of his rights not to be able to choose.
The stupidity is matched only by the hypocrisy.
Re: All speech that you disagree with is hate speech
There is no possible good-faith reason for Koby to make this deliberate choice to knowingly repeat debunked lies like this.
Re: Re: All speech that you disagree with is hate speech
As I stated in a previous comment, Koby's argument now slid down to the demagoguery level of a rapist trying to justify himself by quoting the Bill of Rights.
Re: All speech that you disagree with is hate speech
You can quote misinformation all you want, it's still a lie.
"Or if every website were full of racial slurs, conspiracy theories, and fake accounts."
So, you think republicans want to turn the entire internet into Twitter?
One man's hate speech is another man's free speech they might say
This law makes no sense . Even Conservative websites would be flooded with spam and fake news . Even 4chan blocks certain content and blocks spam. The trump government wants to attack big tech for doing basic moderation
Someone could sue a random Conservative website for blocking spam or for instance
removing posts that contain weird q anon
conspiracy theory's about certain politicians
Oh, but conservative websites and services won’t have that happen to them because they’re special~!
…yeah no the Republican morons who think of this stuff can’t see past their own noses and think about the consequences, intended or not, of what they’re trying to do.
Re:
Oh, but conservative websites and services won’t have that happen to them because they’re special~!
Well, more because no-one actually uses them, as that's where the trick comes into play where when it's pointed out that forced moderation would strip every platform's rights to moderate the argument is made that it would/should only apply to the really big ones, the ones that people actually use and which currently keep kicking the assholes off, because they're so very vital you see, leaving the smaller platforms that are currently festering pits of human sewage to moderate as they wish.
That this is spitting in the face of the free market by punishing companies that run popular platforms because the free market has decided that having asshole-friendly platforms isn't a great way to draw in the users or advertisers is of course conveniently ignored and brushed aside.
Re: Re:
It's funny how everyone uses the "leftist" platforms/sites, and of course therefore they are now the "public square" and should be subjected to laws meant to keep governments in check regarding the People's rights. Oddly, the general population doesn't seem to want to use "conservative" alternatives generically, and "conservatives" can never seem to stick to the "conservative" alternative sites.
It's because no one wants to live in your socially conservative shithole. Not even your run-of-the-mill conservatives. (Even if they parrot the stupid censorship line or other ridiculousness when they are feeling particularly tribal.) It's the reason awful speech gets moderated on "leftist" sites, and why the general population won't move to your alternative hellpits. Same reason for both things.
That’s because they always figure out — too late for their own good, natch — that those alternatives won’t ever attract anyone but conservatives/the alt-right. And if conservatives on social media need one thing, it’s the ability to dunk on liberals where the liberals can see it. After all, why would liberals on Twitter care about conservatives doling out “sick burns” on Parler if that means such bullshit stays off Twitter?
Major conservative personalities who advertised Parler on Twitter kept their Twitters for a reason. Even they knew Parler was more likely to be a shitpit within a month (if that) and less likely to give them a bigger audience.
Re:
No, because AG Barr will call his prosecutors off. Trump already has stated that he will continue the presidency regardless of the election outcome because the ballots are a disaster. So the Department of "Justice" will stay in "conservative" hands, and even if it doesn't, the courts are freshly loaded with conservative judges with often less than stellar legal qualifications but the (far-)right preconceptions, and those are not going to go away anytime soon.
So conservative websites and services won't have that happen to them, at least to a similar degree, because justice in the U.S. has become special.
GOP motto: "If you can't say something nice about us, then you can't say anything at all." ("Oh, yeah... 'nice' just means when you agree with us.")
That's a... thing?
#JEWSARENOTWHITE
And yet, some how Jesus totally is.
A part of my brain is overloading like an I, Mudd android.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"And yet, some how Jesus totally is."
Consider that we're talking about racist morons able to tell native americans to "go back where they came from" and who have taught themselves to ignore factual reality since childhood.
40% of a population being creationist is frightening. In european nations that number is around 5-15% at most. But here's the thing - the US stands alone in that much of the citizenry, religious or not, have also been taught to distrust science in general.
In a nation where getting "book learnt" is considered suspicious and apparently - by many conspiracy theories - how you get invited to the NWO or Illuminati...it's weaksauce if all that happens is that a semitic middle-eastern prophet is whitewashed into a blue-eyed blonde.
Remember that Hitler - short, black-haired, and sufficiently suspected of having jewish ancestry he included himself and Jesus Christ as exclusions to the racial purity laws he wrote - became the role model of a pseudoreligious movement which held the tall, strong, blond, blue-eyed "Aryan übermensch" as the pinnacle of humanity.
I'd argue that a collective form of insanity or psychosis exists. If everyone around you insists the sun is a square and the sky is green then eventually you will stop believing in your lying eyes.
"Why Do Republican Senators Seem To Want To Turn Every Website Into A Trash Heap Of Racism & Abuse?"
Because that's their base?
Headline answers itself: because they're republicans. Their whole thing is being racist, fascist-enabling abusers.
Because the republican base of elderly racists is dying off, and doing so at an accelerated rate because of their policy. They've reached the limit of what they can do via gerrymandering to optimise the amount of power per voter so now they're trying to recruit. They refuse point blank to remove the racism, bigotry and misogyny from the party platform, so their go to strategy is brainwashing and grooming, things they regularly accuse others of. By forcing websites and academic institutions to host hate speech and spam, they're hoping to radicalise as many they can, give them someone else to blame for their lives, some dreaded other they can lash out at, rather than the never ending river of right wing uber capitalist policy driving the English speaking world toward the fascist cliff.
