Josh Hawley Is A Lying Demagogue Who Has Built A Fake Fantasy World About 'Evil Big Tech'
ICE Is Hauling In More Data Than Ever And Palantir Is Helping It Turn Data Into Detainments

Daily Deal: The All-In-One Mastering Organization Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Sep 25th 2020 10:49amDaily Deal

The All-In-One Mastering Organization Bundle has 5 courses to help you become more organized and efficient. You'll learn how to organize all your digital files into a single inbox-based system, how to organize your ideas into a hierarchy, how to categorize each object in your home/apartment/office/vehicle into one of the categories from the "One System Framework," and more. It's on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Josh Hawley Is A Lying Demagogue Who Has Built A Fake Fantasy World About 'Evil Big Tech'
ICE Is Hauling In More Data Than Ever And Palantir Is Helping It Turn Data Into Detainments
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Friday

12:05 How To Be Funny And Not A Jerk In A Cease And Desist Notice, From The Doobie Brothers (3)
10:54 ICE Is Hauling In More Data Than Ever And Palantir Is Helping It Turn Data Into Detainments (2)
10:49 Daily Deal: The All-In-One Mastering Organization Bundle (0)
09:54 Josh Hawley Is A Lying Demagogue Who Has Built A Fake Fantasy World About 'Evil Big Tech' (20)
06:22 Senator Blumenthal Warns AT&T Not To Make Wireless Privacy A Luxury Option (6)
03:23 EU Still Asking For The Impossible (And The Unnecessary): 'Lawful Access' To Encrypted Material That Doesn't Break Encryption (9)

Thursday

19:58 Woof: Jack Daniels Takes Fight Over Doggy Chew Toy To The Supreme Court (5)
14:35 If Patents Are So Important To Innovation, Why Do Innovative Companies Keep Opening Up Their Patents Rather Than Enforcing Them? (8)
12:17 The Need For A Robust Critical Community In Content Policy (1)
10:45 FBI Tracks Down Cop Car Firebomber Using Info The FBI Claims Is Way Less Useful Than An Encryption Backdoor (18)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.