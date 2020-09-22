Court Rejects Clearview's First Amendment, Section 230 Immunity Arguments
Tue, Sep 22nd 2020 1:32pmLeigh Beadon

The third book in Cory Doctorow's Little Brother series is coming soon — but as usual, Cory is doing something different as part of the release. Fans and Techdirt readers know he's an outspoken opponent of DRM who makes sure all his work is available DRM-free, but that isn't so easy when it comes to audiobooks, where Audible's market dominance forces DRM onto everything. So while publishers eagerly picked up Attack Surface for printing, he retained the audio rights and is running his first-ever Kickstarter to release a nice non-DRM version. This week, Cory joins Mike on the podcast to discuss why he's doing it, what he's giving up, and the industry changes he hopes to inspire.

Filed Under: attack surface, audiobooks, books, cory doctorow, drm, little brother, publishing
Companies: amazon, audible, kickstarter

