DOJ Releases Its List Of 'Anarchy' Jurisdictions The President Thinks Should Be Blocked From Receiving Federal Funds
from the Pell-grants-no-longer-offered-to-Anarchy-State-University-students dept
The Trump Administration hasn't met a slope it isn't willing to grease up and go sliding down. There's not much united about the states at the moment and the President's lavish devotion to all things "law and order" is making things worse.
The insertion of federal officers into cities experiencing weeks and months of protests hasn't done much to reduce the adjacent violence that drew them there in the first place. Engaging in Gestapo-esque "disappearing" of protesters -- along with federal officer violence targeting journalists and observers -- has done nothing to return order to cities like Portland, Oregon.
Earlier this month, the Administration issued a memo threatening to cut off federal funding to cities the Administration doesn't like.
My Administration will not allow Federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones. To ensure that Federal funds are neither unduly wasted nor spent in a manner that directly violates our Government’s promise to protect life, liberty, and property, it is imperative that the Federal Government review the use of Federal funds by jurisdictions that permit anarchy, violence, and destruction in America’s cities. It is also critical to ensure that Federal grants are used effectively, to safeguard taxpayer dollars entrusted to the Federal Government for the benefit of the American people.
Suddenly the Administration is very concerned about federal spending. Named in the memo were New York City, Seattle, Portland, and Washington DC. All of these have been targets of Trump's personal attacks via Twitter, where he's claimed the cities are being ruined by "radical left Democrats." The memo is transparently partisan. Nowhere in the memo -- which is directed to the DOJ and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) -- does Trump call out cities in contested states vital to his reelection. Similar protests and/or law enforcement defunding are occurring in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Kenosha, Wisconsin, but neither city is mentioned in the memo.
The memo -- issued September 2nd -- gave the DOJ two weeks to designate "anarchist" cities unworthy of federal funding. The DOJ has responded, sparing Washington DC, but designating the other three cities mentioned in the memo as "anarchy jurisdictions."
The U.S. Department of Justice today identified the following three jurisdictions that have permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities: New York City; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington. The Department of Justice is continuing to work to identify jurisdictions that meet the criteria set out in the President’s Memorandum and will periodically update the list of selected jurisdictions as required therein.
So, what does it take to become an anarchy under Trump? Not much, apparently. Just an unwillingness to maintain the law enforcement status quo. The DOJ considers it "anarchy" to prevent police from "restoring order" or ordering them to abandon areas they lawfully have access to. (This refers to the temporary "autonomous zone" set up in Seattle by protesters.) These stipulations deal with judgment calls by city mayors during periods of intense civil unrest -- unrest prompted by previous police violence, something that's ignored completely by the memo and the DOJ.
But "anarchy" is also something as simple as police reform.
Whether a jurisdiction disempowers or defunds police departments.
Nobody's shutting down police departments. Taking police officers out of schools or routing mental health crisis calls to mental health professionals instead of cops isn't "disempowering." And if the funds aren't being used by law enforcement agencies to cover activities they're no longer being asked to perform, they should be routed to the agencies that are performing them. That's not "defunding." That's just funding.
And if the Attorney General can't find anything on the list to use to designate a city as "anarchist," he can always make something up.
Any other related factors the Attorney General deems appropriate.
So, anything could be used to trigger this review. Possibly even just being located in a state Trump doesn't think he can carry.
Right now, the memo only orders a "review" of existing funding. There are no laws on the books that allow the President to strip federal funding from cities he doesn't think lean right enough or are too mean to cops. Congress controls federal funding, not the Administration.
The slippery slope is, of course, a route to direct federal control of city and state-level policy making. Pass the "wrong" laws and your federal funds could be reduced or eliminated. If Congress somehow finds a way to make this legal by codifying pro-law enforcement requirements, the federal government will be the final arbiter of local lawmaking. This isn't the way it's supposed to work. And the Tenth Amendment is supposed to limit federal interloping like this. Even if a law is passed by Congress to make Trump's defunding plan "lawful," it probably won't be Constitutional. For an administration that leans so heavily on the phrase "rule of law," it sure seems to ignore rules and laws with alarming frequency.
Even if nothing happens past this point, the Administration will still be posting a periodic list of enemy cities and seeking some way to block them from receiving federal funds. And the selection process is transparently partisan, targeting only cities that have pushed back against Trump's heated rhetoric and his "offers" to deploy federal stormtroopers to handle local protests. This is more malignant ugliness from an administration that's served up plenty over the last four years.
GOP voter, probably: Well, this all sounds like a direct route to fascism, but so long as the libs get fucked, who cares? MAGA, bitches!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'm expecting an "October surprise" of a COVID-19 vaccine released in an end-run around the FDA rules. First doses just happen to go to Florida, Texas, and other states he needs to win in November.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"I'm expecting an "October surprise" of snake oil released in an end-run around the FDA rules."
FTFY. I have no doubt if there's anything he can release, he will force it to be released. Even if it's actively harmful, ineffective, or just a vitamin booster shot with a crayoned-in "C0v1d-19 garanteed cvre" label.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I laugh when I see they're still using MAGA as a slogan. It's been 4 years under Trump - shouldn't America Be Great Again by now? LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Probably a significant point of 'MAGA' is it is too vague to be achieved. It's a cause they can always use to do w/e is the latest whim (I would say agenda, but I'm not yet convinced certain people are smart enough to have one)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"...shouldn't America Be Great Again by now? LOL"
Here's the likely answer from the alt-right Stormfront trolls who occasionally deign to disgrace us with their presence;
"But Obama!"
You see, that Kenyan-born muslim has the power to go back and forth in time and fuck shit up for honest law-abiding people everywhen. That's how he's screwed with every attempt to make America Great Again ever since he put a bullet in Lincoln and bollixed Goldwater's election chances. We're pretty sure he shanked Julius Caesar as well, just because he really hates good leadership. That's why Donald is so jumpy about BLM and Antifa. You never know when either of those movements will spit out a black man with superpowers and a raging hateboner for the White Man because EVIL.
/s because much of the logic employed by trump cultists imply some or all of the above must be true...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This sounds like another brilliant step forward.
If your goal is internal division, civil unrest, civil war, and possibly succession (so in other words, if you are trying your best to commit treason).
Also: this sounds like an excellent excuse to route more funding away from the clowns idols (but only if it actually makes sense, funding choices for critical civilian infrastructure should be based on where it does the citizens the most good, not political motives... but this sounds like it might give an excuse to make rational decisions instead of caving to political pressure that came with the funding).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trump seems to think that he can keep a position of power after getting less votes than his opponent in the presidential election again by asking the violent part of his supporters to pick up arms to protect that position of power. If that means civil war, well that gives his business friends options to make money.
One can see parallels to how other oppressive regimes came to power... (1930's anyone?)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Trump seems to think that he can keep a position of power after getting less votes than his opponent in the presidential election again by asking the violent part of his supporters to pick up arms to protect that position of power."
Unfortunately the "violent" part of his supporter base seems to include quite a lot of the rank-and-file of the US armed forces and probably every high-ranking officer still in active service.
Currently SCOTUS lacks a member which means the republicans have it 5-3. If he manages to stuff another stooge in there it becomes a 6-3 lead. Either way it is unlikely SCOTUS will scrutinize any of his XO's for constitutional violations.
So...just assuming he decides to vote himself an ermächtigungsgesetz...who would be telling him that shit is unconstitutional?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
One can see parallels to how other oppressive regimes came to power... (1930's anyone?)
"If History repeats itself, the second time is a farce." (Marx, I think) Seems perfectly apt in this case.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What about the current White House?
That sure seems to meet most definitions of an "anarchy jurisdiction".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What about the current White House?
It's not an anarchy, its a dictatorship, as Trump expects the citizens to follow his arbitrary rules, rather than make up their own rules.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Didn't we go through this before?
As I recall, during the height of MADD's influence, the federal government denied highway funding to states unless they raised the drinking age from 18 to 21.
While that was a limited set of funds related to a specific policy, the current situation is similar in broad outlines: enact specific policies or lose federal money.
Key differences:
a) the federal highway bill was passed by congress, not just executive order. But with the right congress, a version of this policy could become law.
b) the order, as written, is much broader than the highway bill, and leaves the AG with a lot of discretionary power. But let's say, the AG comes up with specific recommendations like defunding public education in cities where police are defunded. Or allowing the president to send in the Army to states where the president thinks there is too much civil disorder. Very hypothetical, but I suspect that a limited form of federal interference could pass constitutional muster.
Not that I want it to. For all that the Federal government has centralized power over the past 50 years or so, the COVID situation has demonstrated the level of autonomy still held by the states.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That doesn’t means much when the federal government, which should’ve been coördinating a national pandemic response with all 50 states, basically tells the states “you’re on your own” in re: dealing with COVID-19.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Didn't we go through this before?
Yup, massive centralization of Federal power over cities and states has been a fact of Americam life for a century.
The progressive-left loves the big Federal hammer when used to unconstitutionally impose Federal whims on issues they favor -- but is shocked and appalled when this same arbitrary power is used to impose obedience of issues they dislike.
The real issue here is the routine exercise of illegal Federal power against the sovereign States.
Cities are not sovereign, but are merely subordinate sectors of State governments.
Progressive do not understand the U.S. Constitution structure of government and/or dismiss it as a quaint archaic guideline.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Didn't we go through this before?
You need to learn frigging english better before trolling for the GOP, Tovarisch.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Honestly I think I am just pleasantly surprised at the sliver of consistency of Trump about my city: Apparently the White House remembered Minneapolis is a No-Go Zone (TM) because of Sharia Law being enacted, not because we're an anarchy.
(Christ, what an asshole.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Perhaps those states the cities are located in should withhold their contributions to the federal government then as well.
Let them see exactly how much those welfare states in the south & midwest can pick up the slack.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: States ights
Abe Lincoln resolved that little issue of Who's the Boss, in 1865.
Since then the Feds are always the boss, and state governments are just humble franchises of that imperial central government
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
