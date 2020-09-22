Blowback Time: China Says TikTok Deal Is A Model For How It Should Deal With US Companies In China
We've already covered what a ridiculous, pathetic grift the Oracle/TikTok deal was. Despite it being premised on a "national security threat" from China, because the app might share some data (all of which is easily buyable from data brokers) with Chinese officials, the final deal cured none of that, left the Chinese firm ByteDance with 80% ownership of TikTok, and gave Trump supporters at Oracle a fat contract -- and allowed Trump to pretend he did something.
Of course, what he really did was hand China a huge gift. In response to the deal, state media in China is now highlighting how the Chinese government can use this deal as a model for the Chinese to force the restructuring of US tech companies, and force the data to be controlled by local companies in China. This is from the editor-in-chief of The Global Times, a Chinese, state-sponsored newspaper:
That says:
The US restructuring of TikTok’s stake and actual control should be used as a model and promoted globally. Overseas operation of companies such as Google, Facebook shall all undergo such restructure and be under actual control of local companies for security concerns.
So, beyond doing absolutely nothing to solve the "problem" that politicians in the US laid out, the deal works in reverse. It's given justification for China to mess with American companies in the same way, and push to expose more data to the Chinese government.
Great work, Trump. Hell of a deal.
Meanwhile, the same Twitter feed says that it's expected that officials in Beijing are going to reject the deal from their end, and seek to negotiate one even more favorable to China's "national security interests and dignity."
So, beyond everything else, Trump's "deal" has probably done more to help China, and harm data privacy and protection, while also handing China a justification playbook to do so: "See, we're just following your lead!"
That showed them
Trump's supporters have got to be beaming, he really stuck it to those filthy foreigners with his latest masterstroke so long as you ignore everything about it other than what him or his cult are crowing about it.
China on the other hand... well, their grins are most certainly going to be well earned as Trump just handed them a massive gift, though given it's likely to be used against companies that Trump hates he'll probably see that as a win for him as well.
For someone who has professed to being some kind of a ladies’ man (whether they like it or not), Trump sure knows how to fuck himself up the ass.
China messes with American companies anyway and has been for a while. The idea you're pushing they needed this mess as justification is laughable.
Re:
How do trade deals work?
Re:
There's a world of difference between messing with a company but having to keep at least some plausible deniability during the process should you get caught, and therefore being limited in what you can do, versus being given free reign to screw with companies because if someone tries to call you on it you can just point to what they did and demand that they explain why it's okay for them to do something but not you.
Re: Re:
They can even do it less and say "see. We followed their example but we're not as punitive. Aren't we good people. Since if we are on wrong, so is US.... So.. are we wrong?"
Re: true but
Now they can use whataboutisms. And it's not as bad as "see, we are doing it less then US... Defender of all that's good "
This is just a political win and let's them let themselves be demanded by own public to defend interest. They are able to cloak the bad ina. Veil of good. How we demand security and how the UD got interment camps in World War Two.
(Fun fact, the Nazi eugenics and who was a new was based off of US him crow laws and eugenics movement. And they felt some of the stuff was too extreme. )
Re:
Not like this they haven't. And no, China never needed an excuse, but dickwad-in-chief gave them one anyway. It's all a hugely illegal pile of steaming bullshit, and apparently some dumbasses want other countries to do this to US companies as well. (Not that any country needs any excuse with regards to citizen data protection, between the the twin pillars of US surveillance capitalism, and the US surveillance state.
China already operates this way
(1) China already requires local partners to run online services. GCBD is the operator partner for iCloud, 21Vianet operates Azure data centers as two examples.
(2) Google and Facebook don't operate services in China, so not sure why the apparatchick cited those two examples.
Re: China already operates this way
Because they have people who use that service. This they have a presence.... It's a virtual presence. Otherwise , they have to make it so they cannot access it from there. And could also count on it as "if you buy products form us, that's a presence."
Silly but that's following some USA things. And the audience is for its own and others who follow rules. Since US says it's okay to do to others it's okay to do back. The tit for tat. That if you do one move I assume you are fully able and willing and ready to have it done to you. You laid the rules, so don't complain if you don't like what did it me.
Are the Mexicans paying for this too? They paid for the wall, right? RIGHT?
Trump's lack of knowing how trade or anything business works, other than filing for bankruptcy, is astounding. People had to of seen this coming.
Tut tut, your manners.
One doesn't look a grift horse in the mouth.
Re: Tut tut, your manners.
OK, you win this time.
Not so bad...
So from now on the Chinese model for dealing with American companies will be to accuse them of being American spies, threaten to ban then, force a sale of a minor portion of their equity to a Chinses company then declare victory after changing essentially nothing? Actually sounds like a small improvement over the old method...
Re: Not so bad...
That's banking on the chinese gov being as inept at this grift as trump is... not where I would put my money
ISDS to the Rescue
No worries. The Investor-state dispute settlement system will take care of everything. Thank the heavens that the US pushed this upon the rest of the world through their trade negotiations.
/s
