Blowback Time: China Says TikTok Deal Is A Model For How It Should Deal With US Companies In China

from the because-of-course dept

Tue, Sep 22nd 2020 9:27amMike Masnick

We've already covered what a ridiculous, pathetic grift the Oracle/TikTok deal was. Despite it being premised on a "national security threat" from China, because the app might share some data (all of which is easily buyable from data brokers) with Chinese officials, the final deal cured none of that, left the Chinese firm ByteDance with 80% ownership of TikTok, and gave Trump supporters at Oracle a fat contract -- and allowed Trump to pretend he did something.

Of course, what he really did was hand China a huge gift. In response to the deal, state media in China is now highlighting how the Chinese government can use this deal as a model for the Chinese to force the restructuring of US tech companies, and force the data to be controlled by local companies in China. This is from the editor-in-chief of The Global Times, a Chinese, state-sponsored newspaper:

That says:

The US restructuring of TikTok’s stake and actual control should be used as a model and promoted globally. Overseas operation of companies such as Google, Facebook shall all undergo such restructure and be under actual control of local companies for security concerns.

So, beyond doing absolutely nothing to solve the "problem" that politicians in the US laid out, the deal works in reverse. It's given justification for China to mess with American companies in the same way, and push to expose more data to the Chinese government.

Great work, Trump. Hell of a deal.

Meanwhile, the same Twitter feed says that it's expected that officials in Beijing are going to reject the deal from their end, and seek to negotiate one even more favorable to China's "national security interests and dignity."

So, beyond everything else, Trump's "deal" has probably done more to help China, and harm data privacy and protection, while also handing China a justification playbook to do so: "See, we're just following your lead!"

Filed Under: blowback, china, data localization, donald trump
Companies: bytedance, facebook, google, oracle, tiktok, walmart

Reader Comments

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 22 Sep 2020 @ 7:48am

    That showed them

    Trump's supporters have got to be beaming, he really stuck it to those filthy foreigners with his latest masterstroke so long as you ignore everything about it other than what him or his cult are crowing about it.

    China on the other hand... well, their grins are most certainly going to be well earned as Trump just handed them a massive gift, though given it's likely to be used against companies that Trump hates he'll probably see that as a win for him as well.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 22 Sep 2020 @ 9:38am

    For someone who has professed to being some kind of a ladies’ man (whether they like it or not), Trump sure knows how to fuck himself up the ass.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Sep 2020 @ 9:43am

    China messes with American companies anyway and has been for a while. The idea you're pushing they needed this mess as justification is laughable.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 Sep 2020 @ 9:49am

      Re:

      How do trade deals work?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 22 Sep 2020 @ 9:58am

      Re:

      There's a world of difference between messing with a company but having to keep at least some plausible deniability during the process should you get caught, and therefore being limited in what you can do, versus being given free reign to screw with companies because if someone tries to call you on it you can just point to what they did and demand that they explain why it's okay for them to do something but not you.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Kitsune106, 22 Sep 2020 @ 10:26am

        Re: Re:

        They can even do it less and say "see. We followed their example but we're not as punitive. Aren't we good people. Since if we are on wrong, so is US.... So.. are we wrong?"

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Kitsune106, 22 Sep 2020 @ 10:21am

      Re: true but

      Now they can use whataboutisms. And it's not as bad as "see, we are doing it less then US... Defender of all that's good "

      This is just a political win and let's them let themselves be demanded by own public to defend interest. They are able to cloak the bad ina. Veil of good. How we demand security and how the UD got interment camps in World War Two.

      (Fun fact, the Nazi eugenics and who was a new was based off of US him crow laws and eugenics movement. And they felt some of the stuff was too extreme. )

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 Sep 2020 @ 10:42am

      Re:

      Not like this they haven't. And no, China never needed an excuse, but dickwad-in-chief gave them one anyway. It's all a hugely illegal pile of steaming bullshit, and apparently some dumbasses want other countries to do this to US companies as well. (Not that any country needs any excuse with regards to citizen data protection, between the the twin pillars of US surveillance capitalism, and the US surveillance state.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Sep 2020 @ 9:55am

    China already operates this way

    (1) China already requires local partners to run online services. GCBD is the operator partner for iCloud, 21Vianet operates Azure data centers as two examples.

    (2) Google and Facebook don't operate services in China, so not sure why the apparatchick cited those two examples.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Kitsune106, 22 Sep 2020 @ 10:25am

      Re: China already operates this way

      Because they have people who use that service. This they have a presence.... It's a virtual presence. Otherwise , they have to make it so they cannot access it from there. And could also count on it as "if you buy products form us, that's a presence."

      Silly but that's following some USA things. And the audience is for its own and others who follow rules. Since US says it's okay to do to others it's okay to do back. The tit for tat. That if you do one move I assume you are fully able and willing and ready to have it done to you. You laid the rules, so don't complain if you don't like what did it me.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    NotTheMomma (profile), 22 Sep 2020 @ 10:03am

    Are the Mexicans paying for this too? They paid for the wall, right? RIGHT?

    Trump's lack of knowing how trade or anything business works, other than filing for bankruptcy, is astounding. People had to of seen this coming.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 22 Sep 2020 @ 10:25am

    Tut tut, your manners.

    One doesn't look a grift horse in the mouth.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Sep 2020 @ 10:53am

    Not so bad...

    So from now on the Chinese model for dealing with American companies will be to accuse them of being American spies, threaten to ban then, force a sale of a minor portion of their equity to a Chinses company then declare victory after changing essentially nothing? Actually sounds like a small improvement over the old method...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 22 Sep 2020 @ 11:28am

    ISDS to the Rescue

    No worries. The Investor-state dispute settlement system will take care of everything. Thank the heavens that the US pushed this upon the rest of the world through their trade negotiations.

    /s

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


