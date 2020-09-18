Ubisoft Bows To Monster Energy To Rename An Upcoming Game Horribly

Content Moderation Case Study: Usenet Has To Figure Out How To Deal With Spam (April 1994)
Fri, Sep 18th 2020 7:39pmTimothy Geigner

Veteran Techdirt readers will have been so tempered by stories about Monster Energy playing the trademark bully at this point that the mere mention of the company should cause them to roll their eyes. Still, the history of what we've covered in the Monster's attempt to win the trademark-protectionist championship are still constructive in one very important way: Monster Energy regularly loses these disputes. That in itself shouldn't be terribly surprising; the company's decisions on just how often to enforce the trademark rights it has are often so absurd that it would be a shock if it put together any sort of real winning streak. But what is surprising is when victims of Monster's bullying choose to actually concede to the bullying, given that losing track record.

But it happens, even when the victim is a large enough entity that it could fight if it wanted to. A recent example of this is how Ubisoft changed the name of an upcoming video game after Monster Energy opposed its trademark application for it.

Ubisoft's Gods & Monsters recently underwent some rebranding, switching its name to the demonstrably-worse Immortals Fenyx Rising a few weeks ago. It has gone over like a lead balloon. In fact, it had our team wondering if we should just refuse the new name and stick with the old one!

As uncovered by TechRaptor, Monster Energy opposed Ubisoft's trademark for the title "Gods & Monsters." The logic goes that Monster has enough of a presence within video games that Ubisoft's use could reasonably cause confusion among consumers.

Logic which runs counter to the purpose of trademark law, to how trademark law actually works in terms of market designations, as well as to good business and marketing. Taking those in reverse order: the name change is almost objectively terrible. I have yet to find any publication that thinks the title switch was even a wash for Ubisoft, never mind beneficial. The universal opinion seems to be, and I agree with it, that Ubisoft to one extent or another participated in a bit of self-harm by this rebranding.

Now, on to the actual legal question. The consensus here too seems to be that Ubisoft could have easily have won this battle on the merits, but didn't want to simply to avoid any delay stemming from a legal battle.

Playing armchair attorney, this seems like something Ubisoft probably could've won, no? My guess is that it has less to do with whether or not Ubisoft cared to spend the money on this legal battle, and more to do with just getting the game out on shelves. Immortals has been delayed already, and its sales factor into Ubisoft's fiscal year that ends in March 2021. Fighting a protracted trademark infringement case would further delay the game. Going ahead with the name Gods & Monsters would result in an injunction. Ubisoft may be in the right, but it doesn't have the time to prove it.

Which is all probably true, but only if Ubisoft couldn't have gotten a declaratory judgement when Monster Energy first opposed the trademark application. Because it is quite clear that there is no infringement here. Whatever participation Monster Energy has in the video game space, most of which is mere sponsorship and advertising, it still isn't a maker of video games. Ubisoft should have needed merely to point that out to get its use declared legit. Couple that with the broader question as to whether literally anyone would make the association between a video game called Gods & Monsters and an energy drink company and I would guess getting a court to side with it would have been fairly easy for Ubisoft.

But Ubisoft decided against that route and bowed to Monster Energy's bullying. Which is how we get Immortals Fenyx Rising instead of Gods & Monsters. An objectively worse name. For no reason, other than trademark bullying.

Cool.

Filed Under: gods and monsters, immortals fenyx rising, monster, trademark
Companies: monster energy, ubisoft

Reader Comments

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Sep 2020 @ 7:56pm

    Meh. It's difficult to find the motivation to get up off the couch to cheer Ubisoft on for any reason. Sure, they're not EA. But all of this over the name of a game that will launch come hell or high water for the sake of year end revenue numbers? Again I say, meh.

    If the game is good then it's a good game. People will play it regardless of the name. Why care so much?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Sep 2020 @ 8:45pm

      Re:

      In unrelated news, Advanced Dungeons and Dragons(R) has announced a new rulebook, to be tentatively titled "Manual of Creatures Advocating Alternate Ethical Systems." There is a new chaotic evil character class, "M*r", with subclasses "Toxic Mr Litigators," "Ogilopoly Mr Giants," and "M**rs of Business Adversarity". Combat rules have been revised to allow bluffing, bullying, and financial extortion.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Sep 2020 @ 8:48pm

      Re:

      I'll agree that Ubisoft is not nearly the most sympathetic victim, considering that Ubisoft is no stranger to strongarming with IP.

      That said... Gods and Monsters isn't new either. Justice League: Gods and Monsters was already a thing. It looks to me like Monster Energy just picked a gamble when choosing someone to bully and for some reason, Ubisoft folded.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  icon
    Kutukecil (profile), 18 Sep 2020 @ 9:35pm

    i like this game

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    Dave, 19 Sep 2020 @ 2:00am

    Traditionally, these apparently bonkers trademark infringement cases were actually used to garner free publicity for both parties. It's a rebuttable presumption that it's going on here.

    Next up, Fenwick's objects to the new name.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  icon
    JoeCool (profile), 19 Sep 2020 @ 4:37am

    How confusing!

    First thing I thought of when I saw their new name was the Fenix game development language.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    Pixelation, 19 Sep 2020 @ 6:46am

    Luckily...

    I won't be confused any longer.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Sep 2020 @ 8:04am

    Monster does not make video games,
    Is there someone going to a gamestop looking to buy energy drinks, they do not own the word monster , monsters the word has been used in plenty of games before monster the company existed . Ubisoft would have won the case had they gone to court.
    You are not supposed to sue people unless you use the trademark in that business your mark is registered in in the case of a generic word like
    Monster

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Sep 2020 @ 10:16am

    To one degree or another I associate both Monster Energy and Ubisoft with upset stomach, so there's some legitimate chance of confusion.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Sep 2020 @ 11:45am

    Yet another way in which Ubisoft sucks.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  icon
    OldMugwump (profile), 19 Sep 2020 @ 12:09pm

    Lawyers: Professional cowards who earn more than you do

    Yellow-bellied candy asses who take your money in exchange for telling you to run from bullies the size of a poodle.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    bob, 19 Sep 2020 @ 7:01pm

    cameo time

    And after launch we find Ubisoft inserted one more creature. The Mcan of legalt. The most ugly, puny, easily killable thing you will ever come across.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  icon
    asscombinator (profile), 19 Sep 2020 @ 11:30pm

    you're a moron

    first, the new name is no different than the old name. this public news was a free ad for both parties -they thank you for helping. some manager wanted to change the name and get a bonus for getting free ads, or they planned it from the beginning. there you go -a simpler and more reasonable explanation.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 20 Sep 2020 @ 3:22am

      the new name is no different than the old name.

      Old name: Gods & Monsters
      New name: Immortals Fenyx Rising

      Yeah, no, I don’t see any differences there~.

      this public news was a free ad for both parties

      Ah, so you’re one of the fools who believes in that “any publicity is good publicity” bullshit.

      some manager wanted to change the name and get a bonus for getting free ads

      I’ve literally never heard of any game company ever doing this before, and I doubt Ubisoft would ever want to be the first.

      or they planned it from the beginning

      And if you believe that, I think I could interest you in buying a bridge I happen to own.

      This was not some devious (and ridiculous) plot to get “free advertising” for the game. I mean, if Ubisoft really wanted that free advertising, they would’ve chosen a far better name; if Monster Energy wanted that free advertising, they wouldn’t have filed a lawsuit that makes them look like assholes. Stop believing in dumbass conspiracy theories and go read a book that isn’t written by a right-wing grifter.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    icon
      PaulT (profile), 20 Sep 2020 @ 6:13am

      Re: you're a moron

      "first, the new name is no different than the old name"

      Are you hallucinating or just illiterate?

      "there you go -a simpler and more reasonable explanation."

      Not really. Let's apply Occam's Razor here. On the one hand, a massive multinational corporation announces a new IP at a major launch event where they could have announced any name they chose, in order to change it to something completely different a year later so that they can gain some free publicity closer to launch. On the other hand, they announce a title completely relevant to the content that happens to contain a specific word that another company sues over every time it appears in a trademark, and rather than fight for it they opt to use an alternate title while there's still time to rebrand their marketing.

      One of these sounds way more likely, and it's not the one supported by the guy who thought that "Immortals Fenyx Rising" and "Gods & Monsters" contained the same letters.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Sep 2020 @ 4:39am

    Monster Energy runs all these losing cases because they're quite simply tax evading.

    Run stupid case: claim you spent $10 million fighting it in "administration", when you ACTUALLY spent only a few 100k....sign taxes as a loss

    do this 20-30 times a year....suddenly you're claiming 100s of MILLIONS of dollars as losses and not paying tax.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 20 Sep 2020 @ 1:23pm

      Re: Prior uses

      Given the list in the parent post, I approve of a name change solely on the basis that it may make searching for relevant hits easier later. Suppose the game does well enough to be notable and stay in the market for an average or better period of time. If I want to learn about it to decide whether to buy it (or how to get better at playing it), will I have an easier time getting Google, Yahoo, et al. to find relevant hits if the game is called "Gods and Monsters" or if it has the new name? Sure, if I thought about it, I might be able to encourage the search engine to find relevant results by throwing in "Ubisoft" "game", etc., but not everyone will think to try that (especially people who don't know if the publisher was Ubisoft, Activision Blizzard, Epic, Valve, etc.). It's better for users if the game has a unique title, especially if it's still short enough that blog posts, Wikis, etc. about it actually use the full title.

      It's a shame that it took a baseless legal threat to prompt the name change, but hopefully the change will ultimately be for the better.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Sep 2020 @ 3:11pm

    Dear Sirs: As proprietor of Phoenix(R) Baking Powder, I demand that you change the name of your game immediately. If you do not know, your lawyers will tell you that baked goods including cakes have been part of entertainment gatherings for millenia now, and so naming a game after my product will cause brand dilution and product confusion. (The spelling difference is not significant enough to make a distinction: many of my customers are not classical scholars.)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    Crafty Coyote, 20 Sep 2020 @ 3:44pm

    Ubi Soft- if this headline doesn't sum up their business practices, nothing will. https://www.thegamer.com/ubisoft-china-bugged-mug/

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


