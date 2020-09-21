Trump's Campaign Is Engaged In Lawsuits All Over The Country To Try To Make Safe Voting More Difficult
from the self-interest-shouldn't-be-so-blindingly-apparent-y'all dept
Anyone still hoping for an orderly election and, if need be, a peaceful transition of power hasn't been paying attention to much that's happened over the past few months. As the presidential election approaches, everything is still in a disturbing state of flux. Multiple states have failed to flatten the COVID-19 curve, necessitating some walking back of earlier "everything's fine" pronouncements.
The safest way to vote may be from the comfort of your own home. But that option doesn't appeal to President Trump, his campaign, or the Republican National Committee. All have engaged in a lot of unhelpful -- if not actually deadly -- rhetoric against both at-home voting and the general use of any protective measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
It's not like "distance voting" is a novelty. Absentee voting happens all the time. Just because there will be more quasi-absentee votes to count during this election is no reason to believe voters at home will engage in widespread voter fraud. Voter fraud is almost nonexistent. Enough checks are in place to prevent most of it and there's very little evidence anyone has ever engaged in a massive conspiracy to rig a presidential election.
Since the Trump Campaign (and the president himself) don't have facts on their side, they've decided to lawyer up. Voter suppression has always been a thing, but these entities want it blessed by courts, if not actually codified.
President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican Party are devoting millions of dollars to wage a state-by-state legal battle against mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic, not only suing state officials but also intervening in cases where they aren’t a party to limit how Americans can vote from home.
BuzzFeed News identified at least 11 cases where the Trump campaign has asked judges for permission to intervene to defend state and local policies that voting rights advocates argue will make it harder for people to safely vote during the pandemic. That’s in addition to more than half a dozen lawsuits the campaign has filed with the Republican National Committee contesting efforts by Democratic governors and other state and local officials to expand mail-in voting.
Here are a few of the things Trump's campaign and the RNC are suing about. In one case, his campaign is trying to limit the number of ballot drop boxes available to voters. In another, they're trying to prevent the automatic mailing of ballots or ballot request forms to voters. And these entities aren't limiting themselves to trying to intercede in election-related lawsuits where they aren't a party. They're also suing states directly to prevent expansions of absentee or mail-in voting.
Whatever the reasons Trump's lawyers state in their court filings, the real reason behind this flurry of litigation is the Trump campaign believes more votes means more votes for Joe Biden.
Early data compiled by the United States Elections Project at the University of Florida show that in Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Colorado, absentee ballot requests are up compared to previous election cycles, with registered Democrats outnumbering registered Republicans.
So, when Trump says something like this…
“My biggest risk is that we don’t win lawsuits,” Trump said at the time. “We have many lawsuits going all over. And if we don’t win those lawsuits, I think— I think it puts the election at risk.”
… he doesn't mean the election is at risk. He means his continued federal employment is at risk.
No one wants a fraudulent election. But that's the least likely outcome of expanded at-home voting. It does no good to argue we shouldn't do it this way because it's never been done this way before. A global pandemic has changed the definition of social interactions, possibly for years to come. Fighting in court to force people to choose between their health and their vote doesn't make election results more authentic. It just makes sure a large number of people won't have their voices heard.
Filed Under: donald trump, election, mail in ballots, voter fraud, voter suppression
Reader Comments
And that rhetoric is working perfectly with his cult. Check the comments on any pro-Trump YouTube video about the election and all you'll find are posts from people saying that the democrats are trying to "steal" the election, that they want to "rig" it because they're so corrupt, etc.
His base has quite literally turned into a delusional cult that will believe anything he says. If he told them that sticking their finger in a light socket would guarantee his re-election, they'd be electrocuting themselves by the thousands.
Re:
At this point it really is a cult, with the Holy Prophet and his disciples who are never wrong, no matter what, the idea that anything said by The Holy Prophet is to be believed without question and anything that might appear to contradict it treated as nothing less than blasphemy to be thrown aside and ignored, and any opposition treated as heretics most foul, from whom all evils and misfortune spring.
By this point Trump's GOP is less political party and more religious cult, which is probably why the fundamentalists love him so much.
Nah, the fundamentalists love Trump because he’s a useful idiot who will install conservative federal judges without thinking twice since he wants to keep his voting base happy so they’ll elect him again. That he is essentially a cult leader at this point is a happy accident for them.
Re:
No, I don't think so.
Some of them may rationalize it that way, but most of them are in the cult. It's not that they tolerate the horrible things he says because the ends justify the means; they love the horrible things he says. The cruelty is the point.
Re:
That Trump takes a few orders from McConnell in exchange for having the party betray everything it once stood for does not change that he has a brainless cult base of voters. It's a Faustian deal. The Republicans sold their soul in return for being the choice of idiots.
Because the one thing the U.S. will never have a shortage of is idiots.
Trump will keep his deal with McConnell, and that involves immediate complaisance when he gets called upon. And the judge nomination thing certainly is a central part of the deal.
Re: Re:
Do you mean compliance?
It's also, not for nothin', that this is something Trump can do that his base loves and that takes no energy whatsoever on his part. When he appoints somebody, it's either a crony, somebody who said something nice about him on TV, or somebody who somebody else told him to appoint (McConnell, the Federalist Society, whoever). Kavanaugh purportedly wasn't McConnell's first choice, but the important thing is he'll vote McConnell's way most of the time.
Re: Re: Re:
Do you mean compliance?
Pretty sure they did. Complaisance is French for complacency.
"No one wants a fraudulent election"
Maybe not, but it sure seems like certain parties really, absolutely don't want a fair one.
Re:
If necessary, they'll take a fraudulent one. If Trump is ahead in election night, vote counting will get cut short before the numbers get less convenient, just like the census is cut short in order to avoid reassigning electoral seats and districts according to the rules of the Constitution.
There is some precedent with Bush/Gore, and they'll load the Supreme Court in order to make sure it sticks.
Well, almost no-one
No one wants a fraudulent election.
Given the article that statement is not just kinda wrong it's demonstrably false, as Trump's GOP very clearly want exactly that and are doing everything they can to ensure it.
Still, I can't help but laugh at the own-goal that is the vehement opposition to more people voting, as it's nothing less than Trump and the GOP admitting outright(though they'd never be honest enough to own it) that true or not they believe that the only way they can win is to cheat, and that if given the choice most people wouldn't vote for them.
Yeah, pretty much. Why else do you think they gerrymander voting districts and try to put Voter ID laws in place? Because it sure as shit isn’t to make voting easier and the results more fair.
For anyone who might want to claim that a widespread conspiracy to “steal” the 2020 election via altering or forging mail-in ballots exists:
How many people are in this conspiracy?
Is that enough people to carry out the plan?
What infrastructure and resources does they need?
How much time and money will that take, and where will this money come from?
If there are several thousand conspirators, how are they organized?
Where do they hold their secret conferences?
How do they keep track of membership?
If they are organised through known channels or entities, how do they keep non-members who work there from uncovering the conspiracy?
If there are thousands of conspirators, why haven’t any of them leaked the story, even if only by accident?
Re:
Want the truth of it.
ITs already setup and been that way for years.
In the past, everything was based on PAPER and allot of room to store it. The SS# was given when you had your first jobs, 14-16.
Consider the above.
Then understand. That taking a Deceased childs name, from a Cemetery that was Around your birth date, was that hard. There were few records, and most states had problems Cross referencing most of it.
Then as people age, they might change locations, and 1 Joe B, was the same as another Joe B, when it was reported Across the country. How to verify? How to verify a childs Death from 20-50 years past?
This was an old trick to change your name and erase your past.
But what else could you do with this? Collect as many as you can, nad make invisible people. Give them alittle history, or NOT, as less then 1/2 of the people in the USA have jobs. Only 1/4 to 1/3 have jobs. The rest are family and May not need to have Much ID.
Marriage cert. and divorce cert and most Paperwork didnt have locations for a Social sec number.
Think of all this. And how many locations you can have 1 person, Named: Joe B; from Indiana. Born in 1979.
May have a SS#, and probably does. But how many States Cross reference Names/address/birth dates/locations and FACIAL ID? All of which, as computers have pushed ahead, SLOWLY become compiled. DMV/DOT has only recently stated Keeping Pictures of everyone. They used to throw them away after a few years.(to much paper work, no way to Compare in a police car, no way to compare by any other Gov. service)
Now days they give you a SS# at birth. NOW days a collection of facial ID can be stores on 1 Hard drive/flash card. But all of this has to be compiled. and the MORE Bureaucracy we add to it, the MORE BS we have to untangle.
The comment I love the most is about MEXICANS voting. (everyone South of the border are mexicans, LOL). And a group coming into the USA would have little to do with a voting system, and couldnt get enough people to do much, IF they had to register. They Dont want to be IDENTIFIED.
So, yes it COULD BE DONE.
At a national scale? No, it could not. Whoever would lead such an effort would need to coördinate hundreds (maybe even thousands) of operatives in all the “blue” and “purple” states — poll workers, ballot counters, local and state lawmakers/judges, and possibly even federal lawmakers/judges — to move towards a specific outcome. Those operatives would have to alter paper ballots in a way that makes them look credible after the fact, hack electronic voting booths in a way that leaves no trace, change enough votes to favor the candidate this effort means to help, ignore thousands of voters who may end up complaining that their vote doesn’t match their ballot, and prevent against any and all investigations into potential election fraud by state or federal officials — and this would have to happen across every “blue” or “purple” state in the country.
One state? Yeah, it could probably happen in one state. (Hell, I wouldn’t put it past Florida leadership to give it the ol’ electoral college try.) Two states? That’s an outside possibility, but still at least slightly plausible if you assume each state’s fraudsters act independently of each other. But a nationally coördinated attempt to commit widescale voter/election fraud in well over a dozen states? You’re out of your mind (moreso than usual!) if you think that could ever happen without anyone ever finding out.
That's your takeaway from this?
Because mine is that some people very definitely do want a fraudulent election, and one of them is the President of the United States.
Re:
we also have proof.
When Mr. Pai, asked for comments and recieved 90% fake ones.
Follow the money
I read this morning that Biden was ahead in the campaign finance arena. Whether these lawsuits are the reason or not is mere speculation. But we all know that lawyers aren't cheap, and then multiply them by the total number of cases being pursued, that's a big wow.
Re: Follow the money
But it's money well-spent; it's the best investment the campaign could make. Trump's best chance, and his party's, at keeping power is through voter suppression.
Even the chance of winning one of these cases is worth the cost of trying.
Re: Re: Follow the money
That spending a single dollar for ensuring voting access is even necessary for a political party in a purportedly democratic system is witness to the U.S. having a broken system and corrupt and/or incapable government.
Re: Re: Re: Follow the money
One of many.
Who wants to change the voting rules less than a year before the election?
Oh, that's right... democRATS.
You pukes are delusional if you think the people who don't want the rules changed are the ones trying to steal an election... But then again, you are the same people who supported a soft coup, and think the political party that wants a smaller, less centralized federal government is some how "fascist."
Re:
You obviously have not been paying attention to what is actually happening, and have only been listening to empty promises. All agencies and law that protected to people, and cost business are being overturned. The economy, at the level of business profits are, more important laws and regulations to keep poisons out of the air water and soil and the bodies of the workers.
Re: Kool-Aid
What flavor have you been injecting?
Re: Re: Kool-Aid
Oh come on, nobody injects Kool-aid. Not when Lysol is available, anyway.
Re:
koanzap?
Re:
lol, change what rules?
Re: Re:
Obviously this entire vote by mail scam democRATS will use to try and steal an election.
Voting by mail (which includes “absentee” voting) has been a standard in numerous states for years now. That includes — wait for it! — “red” states where conservatives have a practical lock on local and state governments. None of those states has ever reported any kind of widescale fraud associated with vote-by-mail programs. Your thinking that a move to expand mail-in voting in all states (including “red” states) is a “scam” and not an effort to keep COVID-19 from spreading via long lines at in-person voting locations says a lot about you. Ain’t none of it any good, champ.
Although now I’m curious about your answer to this question: How many American voters should die for democracy?
Trump's Campaign Is Engaged In Lawsuits All Over The Country To
You miss the point, by not listening to President Trump's statements and simply making assumptions. Trump is not against mail-in voting. He's against mass mailings of ballots which are not addressed to a registered voter.
Any registered voter can get an absentee ballot. Some states are mass mailing to registered voters. The problem is most states don't do a good job of maintaining their registration rolls.
The ACLU and other organizations have complained that registering to vote is too difficult. They want a voter to be able to go to any polling place with no identification and cast a ballot. How do we know that they are entitled to vote?
Trump is asking for a secure system with accurate identification.
All the lies you just told are already addressed in the article. Maybe you should have read past the headline.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Read Shel's other comments on this site. That seems to be his specialty. Jumping in to defend dumb talking points without actually responding to the issues laid out in the article.
Trump doesn’t give a good god’s damn whether the system is secure. He cares only about setting himself up for either victory or a protracted legal battle to prevent his defeat from being legally recognized. If he truly believed mail-in voting is evil, he wouldn’t do it himself¹. But he doesn’t believe it’s evil — he believes contesting any results of mail-in ballots will either help him win a second term or at least contest his loss to Biden in a way that will spur his supporters into doing God-knows-what to God-knows-who.
¹ — “Absentee” voting is still mail-in voting; the distinction has no difference, except to idiots who think there is one (e.g., Trump).
Nevada judge tosses Trump campaign lawsuit over mail-in ballots
Safe
If by "safe" voting you mean fraudulent mail in ballots? You are a truly deluded soul.
Trump is completely correct in fighting the rampant voter fraud inherent in indiscriminate mail in ballots. Thousands of stories are surfacing of multiple ballots arriving at people's houses, some addressed to people who are dead or the same person under several different name variations or even the house cat. In 2016 there were 100s of videos of female poll workers dumping hundreds of ballots into the voting tabulators after the polls had closed.
Several elections have been disqualified due to mail in ballot fraud.
Why would any sane person support ballot harvesting and mail-in ballots?
By all means, show us the evidence that proves mail-in voting is fraught with widescale fraud/tampering. A few small instances here and there won’t do the trick; your proof must show that it happens at a large enough scale to potentially tip the scales of an election. For bonus points, prove it happens in “red” states.
I’ll wait.
