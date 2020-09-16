The TikTok Oracle Grift: Insiders Admit They Went Hunting For A Tech Company The President Liked
Court Refuses To Block Trump Exec Order On TikTok As Requested By TikTok Employee After DOJ Says He Can Still Get Paid

Daily Deal: Interactive Learn to Code Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Sep 16th 2020 10:45amDaily Deal

The Interactive Learn to Code Bundle has 9 courses designed to help you learn to code and to write programs. The courses cover SQL, JavaScript, jQuery, PHP, Python, Bootstrap, Java, and web design. Each concept is explained in-depth, and uses simple tasks to help you cement your newly gained knowledge with some hands-on experience. It's on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

The TikTok Oracle Grift: Insiders Admit They Went Hunting For A Tech Company The President Liked
Court Refuses To Block Trump Exec Order On TikTok As Requested By TikTok Employee After DOJ Says He Can Still Get Paid
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Wednesday

12:03 That's A Wrap: Techdirt Greenhouse Content Moderation Edition (1)
10:50 Court Refuses To Block Trump Exec Order On TikTok As Requested By TikTok Employee After DOJ Says He Can Still Get Paid (0)
10:45 Daily Deal: Interactive Learn to Code Bundle (0)
09:43 The TikTok Oracle Grift: Insiders Admit They Went Hunting For A Tech Company The President Liked (6)
06:26 Josh Hawley Isn't 'Helping' When It Comes To TikTok (16)
03:27 Copyright Companies Want Memes That Are Legal In The EU Blocked Because They Now Admit Upload Filters Are 'Practically Unworkable' (28)

Tuesday

19:31 How Not To Be A School District Superintendent: The Elmhurst, IL Edition (24)
15:34 Because Too Many People Still Don't Know Why The EARN IT Bill Is Terrible, Here's A Video (4)
13:42 Ninth Circuit Appeals Court May Have Raised The Bar On Notifying Defendants About Secretive Surveillance Techniques (3)
11:00 Banksy's Weakass Attempt To Abuse Trademark Law Flops, Following Bad Legal Advice (17)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.