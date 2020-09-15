Daily Deal: The Deep Learning And Data Analysis Certification Bundle

Denver Now Routing 911 Calls About Mental Health Issues Away From Cops, Towards Trained Health Professionals
Tue, Sep 15th 2020

The Deep Learning and Data Analysis Certification Bundle has 8 courses designed to introduce you to data analysis, visualization, statistics, and deep learning. Courses cover Google Data Studio, R-based deep learning packages such as H2O, artificial neural networks, regression analysis, and more. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

