Copyright Companies Want Memes That Are Legal In The EU Blocked Because They Now Admit Upload Filters Are 'Practically Unworkable'

The passage of the EU Copyright Directive last year represented one of the most disgraceful examples of successful lobbying and lying by the publishing, music, and film industries. In order to convince MEPs to vote for the highly controversial legislation, copyright companies and their political allies insisted repeatedly that the upload filters needed to implement Article 17 (originally Article 13) were optional, and that user rights would of course be respected online. But as Techdirt and many others warned at the time, this was untrue, as even the law's supporters admitted once it had been passed. Now that the EU member states are starting to implement the Directive, it is clear that there is no alternative to upload filters, and that freedom of speech will therefore be massively harmed by the new law. France has even gone so far as ignore the requirement for the few user protections that the Copyright Directive graciously provides.
The EU Copyright Directive represents an almost total victory for copyright maximalists, and a huge defeat for ordinary users of the Internet in the EU. But if there is one thing that we can be sure of, it's that the copyright industries are never satisfied. Despite the massive gains already enshrined in the Directive, a group of industry organizations from the world of publishing, music, cinema and broadcasting have written to the EU Commissioner responsible for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, expressing their "serious concerns regarding the European Commission's consultation on its proposed guidance on the application of Article 17 of the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market ("the Directive")." The industry groups are worried that implementation of the EU Copyright Directive will provide them with too little protection (pdf):
We are very concerned that, in its Consultation Paper, the Commission is going against its original objective of providing a high level of protection for rightsholders and creators and to create a level playing field in the online Digital Single Market. It interprets essential aspects of Article 17 of the Directive in a manner that is incompatible with the wording and the objective of the Article, thus jeopardising the balance of interests achieved by the EU legislature in Article 17.
In an Annex to the letter, the copyright industries raise four "concerns" with the proposed guidance on the implementation of Article 17. The former MEP Julia Reda, who valiantly led the resistance against the worst aspects of the Copyright Directive during its passage through the EU's legislative system, has answered in detail all of the points in a thread on Twitter. It's extremely clearly explained, and I urge you to read it to appreciate the full horror of what the copyright companies are claiming and demanding. But there is one "concern" of the copyright maximalists that is so outrageous that it deserves to be singled out here. Reda writes:
#Article17 clearly says that legal content must not be blocked. #Uploadfilters can't guarantee that, so rightholders claim that this is fulfilled as long as users have the right to complain about wrongful blocking *after* it has already happened.
This completely goes against what users fought for in the negotiations and what #Article17 says, that it "shall in no way affect legitimate uses". Of course, if all legal parodies, quotes etc. get automatically blocked by #uploadfilters, legitimate uses are affected pretty badly.
The copyright companies and their political friends tricked the European Parliament into voting through Article 17 by claiming repeatedly that it did not require upload filters, which were rightly regarded as unacceptable. Now, the companies are happy to admit that the law's requirement to assess whether uploads are infringing before they are posted -- which can only be done using algorithms to filter out infringing material -- is "practically unworkable". Instead, they want blocking to be the default when there is any doubt, forcing users to go through a process of complaining afterwards if they wish their uploads to appear. Since most people will not know how to do this, or won't have the time or energy to do so, this will inevitably lead to vast amounts of legal material being blocked by filters.
As Reda rightly summarizes:
The entertainment industry is joining forces to push for the worst possible implementation of #Article17, which would not only require out-of-control #uploadfilters without any safeguards, but also violate fundamental rights AND the very text of Article 17 itself.
The EU Copyright Directive's Article 17 already promises to be disastrous for user creativity and freedom of speech in the EU; unfortunately, the proposed EU guidance has some additional aspects that are problematic for end users (pdf), as a group of civil society organizations point out in their own letter to the EU Commissioner. What the industry's demands show once again is that no matter how strong copyright is made, no matter how wide its reach, and no matter how disproportionate the enforcement powers are, publishing, music, film and broadcasting companies always want more. Their motto is clearly: "too much is never enough".
The legacy publishers are advancing their real objective; which is to ensure that they are the only route to have a work published. That way they decide what few works are actually made available at any time. They are not interested in a flowering of culture, but rather in restricting culture so as to maximize their own profits.
To anyone who claims this will protect creators, they should note that the legacy publishers restrict what is published to a small fraction of that created, and so ensure that most creators will never have their work published.
So this is basically the entertainment industries saying to the EU citizens "STFU: we make the content and you do not."
I'm sure this is surprising to nobody that was actually paying attention.
Re:
Those pushing this agenda do not actually create content, although their accounting can be creative. They make money from works that others produce, and hate the Internet because it allows creators to escape their control, and grabbing of most of the profits, for the few works that they publish.
Their whole business model was developed in a world where producing copies, or distributing content was the limiting factor on the works that could be published. The Internet has removed that limitation on publication of works, and that means they lose control over published works unless they can cripple the Internet.
Re: Re:
you are correct: a better phrasing would have been: "STFU we procure the content, you do not"
Re: Re: Re:
Al your contents belongs to us
This will greatly decrease the convenience factor, shifting the balance in the piracy function much to the piracy side, where in recent years lawful access has been favored. The industry may think they've now got their ACTA/SOPA/PIPA rammed through, but they've got it without anyone having respect for the law.
What this really means is:
All European social media sites will have to export
themselves in order to have a chance at starting up.
Local sites that cannot do so, like news sites, will
probably finish dumping comment sections, which
is probably what those politicians really want.
Of course, it also means that Google and Facebook,
as well as other foreign sites, will remain dominant.
HTML version of Julia Reda's thread
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1304084452767928326.html
Give them (the copyright related industries) an inch and they will take a mile out from under you.
Re:
Please, this is Europe we're talking about.
Give them a centimeter and they will take a kilometer out from under you. :P
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If you're French you don't even have a centimeter to give them. Their government claimed all the kilometers eons ago.
Re: Re:
What are you going on about?
And so the darknet gains traction in the EU...
...because creative people are, in the end, creative. That the EU has chosen to Red Flag Act the internet only means that from now on the eurozone will be a passive passenger in how the net develops with no say at all in how it evolves.
Shit like this is part of why the EU was a monumentally dumb idea in the first place.
Re: And so the darknet gains traction in the EU...
Hmm if I recall correctly isn't most of the entertainment industry US based? (Although I'm increasing uninterested in what those industries put out, so maybe I overlooked something)
If so doesn't that mean the majority of EU "internet" content will be defacto illegal (since it will have to have bypassed the blocks somehow)?
Re: And so the darknet gains traction in the EU...
Creative will people find a way around this.
Re: Re: And so the darknet gains traction in the EU...
From your lips to God's ear, I pray.
Re: Re: And so the darknet gains traction in the EU...
But will their audience be able to find them?
The damage to the platforms is intentional, but it may very well initiate something much better: people taking back control of their own data by using their own servers. For a couple of hundred you can have one.
When running my own server from home. I control what goes on it, I control who can get access, no hassle with content id and no privacy concerns; storage only limited by HD space.
Of course, if I publish infringing works on my device, the copyright holders can come after me, but that is as it is supposed to work. May the industry be happy monitoring half a billion individual servers.
The big media companys do not care about meme,s ,
user generated content art, comics,
cooment sections will probably have a white list of sites you can link to.eg the gaurdian,daily mail, the verge,pcmag,zdnet, etc
they,ll probably block links to certain websites that host content that may or may not be legal.
We have seen this before on youtube, filters do not see fair use,or parody
or quotations, the filters will overblock legal content if it cannot tell its it legal or infringing or old images ,art that is in the public domain .
the problem is big publishers do not want or deal with an artist or a musician
that has a few 1000 fans or someone that puts up random images with memes as satire or parody .
American websites do not have to comply with eu law re content filters .
Alot of websites could move servers to britain since the uk is leaving
the eu.
i wonder will websites like 4chan be blocked in the eu,
since it has links to content it does not own the rights to.
Will there be a great firewall of the eu,
which will block american websites that do not have filters to block user uploads .
The publishers want the eu to be like cable tv eg you cannot show
content audio or video unless you have the prior permission of the ip
holder .
Re:
More like you cannot publish content yourself, but only have them publish it, if they decide it fits their markets. To get them to publish it, you have to sign over your copyright, so that they can control when and how it is published, and when to remove its availability.
Has anybody ever calculated the cost of copyright enforcement?
It is easy for rightsholders to keep throwing ever-increasing demands for what others should do to secure the profits of the copyright industry.
Has anybody ever calculated the cost society pays to secure the monopoly profits of Hollywood & Co? And has anybody ever considered to make rightsholders pay for what they demand? They do have the right to use DRM to stop piracy, and they do have the right to NOT put stuff on the internet that they don't want shares (yes, you, newspaper publishers - you did not invent the internet, you did not pay for it, yet now it is there, you demand a human right to force people to pay for whatever you choose to dump there. Print it on paper if you can't figure out digital business models!)
If you accept the rightholders' argument as true, then the converse must also be true: it is fulfilled as long as the rightholders have the right to complain about a wrongful failure to block.
Re:
Sounds like a game only lawyers win if every upload becomes a legal proceeding.
Re:
Absolutely, if after-the-fact objection is enough to fulfill the law then the current system where users can upload freely and 'rightsholders' get to object and get stuff taken down after it's already up would also be a valid interpretation.
Reda Says (Again)
"The entertainment industry is joining forces to push for the worst possible implementation of #Article17..."
Not like Reda didn't predict that before the rule was implemented. What makes Reda think that the MEPs who ignored her the first time will take her side this time? Does she truly believe the bribes have already worn off?
'We have always been as war with eurasia'
Before bill is passed
Parasites: 'The bill absolutely and without question does not require upload filters, and anyone saying otherwise is engaged in baseless fearmongering and lies.'
Bill is passed
Parasites: 'Like we've been saying this whole time upload filters are mandatory, however they don't go nearly far enough so even more restrictive systems should be put in place.'
It's also important to point out for anyone who hasn't yet caught on(in which case hello, you picked a strange time to get internet service for your isolated cave but welcome to hell/2020) the gross dishonesty on display here, as the ones couching all this as 'protecting creators' are in fact the greatest threat to creators in existence. Their actions here have absolutely nothing to do with 'protecting creators' and everything to do with trying to hamstring alternatives to them, to return things to a time where the only creativity allowed is owned by them, the only way to publish through them.
Define “Legal Memes”...
The terms “copyright maximalists” and “legal memes” do not go together well. At. All! It’s in their name: copyright maximalists. To them, any meme based on copyrighted content (you know, nearly ALL of them) must be by their very nature infringing and therefore illegal. Their reasoning is simple, if a prior copyrighted work is used for ANYTHING by a third party, it must be licensed for a good chunk of money.
The consequences are simple: major corporations and media conglomerates will be unfettered by their licensing demands, but the average individual is unable to pay for it. Thus, if it isn’t 100% original, you have no right to post it. Forget fair use/fair dealing. Their view of such policies are so narrow, that they fall afoul of their own rules, but they can afford the monetary hit if they’re in the wrong. The average individual getting it wrong is in worse shape, though, but like they care...
The direct end result? Major corporate publishers, studios, and other gatekeepers get to approve of what gets out there and what doesn’t, and the Internet will be broken by whatever means necessary to ensure that result. Tell me, copyright maximalists, if copyright supposedly exists to incentivize the creation of new works, how does this interpretation of the law not fly in the face of its intended purpose? Go on, I’ll wait...
options.
So,
The corps wish to send out notices on anything they can find, no matter if its legal or not.
But the state has figured out that deciding After the fact isnt lawful.
Part of the problem I see, tends to Lean hard to the Corps NOT doing the work of finding Illegal vs Legal. They want others to do the work THEY should do.
Its not hard(any more) to scan and find the data. To Scan files and say they are this Vid/music is allot of work, and can be automated, but it takes time.
So who do you HIRE to do the work? HOW cheap can you make it? Lets get the police to do it.??? Lets get the SITES to do it.
Lets get Storage sites to OPEN every file and every format and scan the vid, to prove it ISNT a legal COPY of music/video. But how do you PROVE legal or illegal? Do they show a Display of the Disk/Tape/Digital receipt ??
Why not just tag any file over a certain size? Its to easy.
