CBP So Confused It Seizes Clearly Labeled OnePlus Earbuds, And Falsely Claims They're Counterfeit Apple Airpods
Homeland Security and its various sub-organizations have a fairly tragic history of seizing things they shouldn't, claiming that non-infringing works are "counterfeits." And DHS continues to cluelessly push out press releases that only highlight how ignorant they are regarding the basics of the very laws they're supposed to be enforcing.
Usually, our posts on this subject focus on ICE, but it appears that its sister organization, Customs and Border Patrol, wants to get in on the act as well. Last week, CBP put out a ridiculous press release proudly claiming to have "seized" counterfeit Apple Airpods at JFK.
On August 31, CBP officers seized 2,000 counterfeit Apple Airpod Earbuds from Hong Kong destined for Nevada at an air cargo facility located at John F. Kennedy International Airport. If the merchandise were genuine, the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) would have been $398,000.
“CBP Officers are protecting the American public from various dangers on a daily basis,” said Troy Miller, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations. “The interception of these counterfeit earbuds is a direct reflection of the vigilance and commitment to mission success by our CBP Officers daily.”
Because at some point, CBP may wise up and delete this press release, here's an archived version.
To understand why this is laughable, you have to see the pictures of the seized "counterfeit" Airpods. Conveniently, clueless people at CBP decided to tweet it out:
THAT'S NOT AN 🍎 —
CBP officers at JFK Airport recently seized 2,000 counterfeit Apple AirPods from Hong Kong, valued at $398K had they been genuine.
Details via @CBPNewYorkCity: https://t.co/XMgjkfT56i pic.twitter.com/Ofn9REJ9ZB
— CBP (@CBP) September 14, 2020
In case you can't see that tweet and the pictures, those are very clearly and accurately labeled as OnePlus Buds. OnePlus is a popular maker of Android mobile phones (I have one!) and accessories. It may be true that OnePlus's bluetooth earbuds look somewhat similar to Apple's Airpods, but that's true of lots of different Bluetooth earbuds, and since the packaging here clearly shows that these are from OnePlus and not at all attempting to mimic or pretend to be Apple packaging, suggests that CBP, yet again, has seized legitimate products while stupidly insisting that they're counterfeit.
OnePlus even responded to CBP on Twitter:
Hey, give those back! 🙃
— OnePlus USA (@OnePlus_USA) September 14, 2020
It's almost depressing how bad DHS, CBP, and ICE are the jobs we've given them. Perhaps it's time to just do away with all of them.
Minus a few samples
My guess is that if they do in fact give them back they will get 1900 of the 2000 pairs stolen. The excuse will be 'testing' for infringing innards.
CPB to taxpaying (and non-taxpaying) public
"We're so stupid we think a third-party clone that's clearly labeled as such is a counterfeit."
Next they’ll seize a shipment of Genesis cars and claim they’re bootleg European sport sedans.
Re:
Or they think they're bootleg Sega Consoles or musical paraphernalia from Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford (and maybe others, including Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett).
Re: Re:Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford
I don't Follow You
Re: Re: Re:Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford
Then this must be some misunderstanding...
Re: Re: Re: Re:Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford
Oh come on. That's No Reply At All.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford
Why don't you just turn off your computer or smartphone and then Turn It On Again?
Re: Re:
They would claim it was "Robbery, Assault and Battery"
Re: Re: Re:
just be glad the One Plus earbuds are Back In NYC.
Lots of people on Twitter are blaming OnePlus for "ripping off" Apple's design.
Re:
Lots of people are blaming Apple for "ripping off" Xerox's design.
Re:
Absent a court case where apple obtains a ruling in their favour (and I'm not sure what kind of ruling would support this theft by LEO), so what? Even if the exterior design was identical, they are not counterfeits of apple products. They won't work with apple devices, because they are Android peripherals.
Those people on Twitter are saying really stupid things. If they actually exist at all.
Re: Re:
"People on twitter say stupid things! News at 11."
I don't suppose
that there's a teeny, tiny chance that apple has a design patent on a particular curve/shape on the earbuds that is copied in the OnePlus design...nah, didn't think so.
Even if the seizure of these earbuds were somehow warranted, you'd think there would be far more dangerous "dangers" that they could be focusing their efforts on.
Re:
Well, people are getting killed by earpods because of not hearing approaching cars.
I feel safer that these morons are making sure illegal things can't make it into the country. They imagined this package said Apple and AirPods, so I feel secure that they are competent.
(Note: I'm immortal, them missing Sarin or other WMD doesn't bother me because I survive.)
My question is did they need to get a warrant to seize stuff?
If they did I gotta wonder how pleased a Judge will be to have their name on a completely fraudulent document allowing for property to be seized from the rightful owners, on imaginary charges, that now has global attention.
Obviously, they only hire illegal immigrants that can't read English.
Now it's a trademark thing....
CPB has updated its comments to walk back "counterfeit" and claim the OnePlus buds violate Apple's trademarks. While CPB does have "enforcement of border trademark violations" on their charter, it doesn't seem to me these illiterate child-caging simians* have the intellect to hold a candle to IP lawyers.
Ehud
P.S. Mike, sorry to hear about your pooch - my condolences :(
Re: Now it's a trademark thing....
maybe apple has a patents on things that go in ones ear and make sound?
But i dont see any way the oneplus ear buds could be violating a trademark.
Re: Re: Now it's a trademark thing....
There is prior art in the form of various flies and beetles.
Re: Re: Re: Now it's a trademark thing....
And I mean "beetles", not "Beatles". Apple Records notwithstanding.
Re: Re: Re: Now it's a trademark thing....
Hold on now: thinking is banned when talking about IP (Intellect Prohibited)
The box is labelled one plus earbuds so where's the trademark violation. They are similar to 100s of earbuds on the market only a moron in a hurry would think they are apple airpods.
The charging case is not the same shape as an airpods case.
Of course there's markets where people sell fake Gucci bags and rolex watches if someone wants apple airpods they can go to an Apple store.
CPD are not the ones who should be concerned about apple trademarks on design.
That's not their job.
This is just a total screwup
Re:
As far as I know: screwing up is the CBP's job.
Too bad they didn't actually save anyone from paying $199 (or more) for actual Apple earbuds.
Re:
Of course. I did the job myself by sticking with the old wired (with microphone) earbuds. I don't want to get something that would only work with Apple Products; I also have a Nintendo Switch!
Re: Re:
you mean a Nintendo Linux tablet :p
Re: Re: Re:
If the wiki is to be believed, the open-source components are stuff like the FreeBSD networking code and the Stagefright multimedia framework, not the OS itself.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I was referring to the critical vulnerability in the nvidea rom code that allows some early switches to boot other software: like Linux (That is the whole reason I bought a switch: to run Linux)
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Ah. I have one of those switches (which is unhacked).
Perhaps a bit literal...
Perhaps a bit literal as a demonstration of the "moron in a hurry" test... but here we have it.
So what you're saying is CBP actually stands for Clueless Buffoon Protection.
two weeks and counting
seizure on 8/31. press release on 9/11.
fraud.
Hmm...there's a link on that page to report "suspected fraud". The claims that these are counterfeit Apple products seems pretty damn fraudulent to me...
