CBP So Confused It Seizes Clearly Labeled OnePlus Earbuds, And Falsely Claims They're Counterfeit Apple Airpods

Failures

from the can't-tell-your-ass-from-a... dept

Mon, Sep 14th 2020 1:36pm Mike Masnick

Homeland Security and its various sub-organizations have a fairly tragic history of seizing things they shouldn't, claiming that non-infringing works are "counterfeits." And DHS continues to cluelessly push out press releases that only highlight how ignorant they are regarding the basics of the very laws they're supposed to be enforcing.

Usually, our posts on this subject focus on ICE, but it appears that its sister organization, Customs and Border Patrol, wants to get in on the act as well. Last week, CBP put out a ridiculous press release proudly claiming to have "seized" counterfeit Apple Airpods at JFK.

On August 31, CBP officers seized 2,000 counterfeit Apple Airpod Earbuds from Hong Kong destined for Nevada at an air cargo facility located at John F. Kennedy International Airport. If the merchandise were genuine, the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) would have been $398,000.

“CBP Officers are protecting the American public from various dangers on a daily basis,” said Troy Miller, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations. “The interception of these counterfeit earbuds is a direct reflection of the vigilance and commitment to mission success by our CBP Officers daily.”

Because at some point, CBP may wise up and delete this press release, here's an archived version.

To understand why this is laughable, you have to see the pictures of the seized "counterfeit" Airpods. Conveniently, clueless people at CBP decided to tweet it out:

In case you can't see that tweet and the pictures, those are very clearly and accurately labeled as OnePlus Buds. OnePlus is a popular maker of Android mobile phones (I have one!) and accessories. It may be true that OnePlus's bluetooth earbuds look somewhat similar to Apple's Airpods, but that's true of lots of different Bluetooth earbuds, and since the packaging here clearly shows that these are from OnePlus and not at all attempting to mimic or pretend to be Apple packaging, suggests that CBP, yet again, has seized legitimate products while stupidly insisting that they're counterfeit.

OnePlus even responded to CBP on Twitter:

It's almost depressing how bad DHS, CBP, and ICE are the jobs we've given them. Perhaps it's time to just do away with all of them.

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: airpods, cbp, competition, counterfeit, dhs, seizures
Companies: apple, oneplus

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 14 Sep 2020 @ 1:41pm

    Minus a few samples

    "Hey, give those back! 🙃"

    My guess is that if they do in fact give them back they will get 1900 of the 2000 pairs stolen. The excuse will be 'testing' for infringing innards.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Samuel Abram (profile), 14 Sep 2020 @ 1:47pm

    CPB to taxpaying (and non-taxpaying) public

    "We're so stupid we think a third-party clone that's clearly labeled as such is a counterfeit."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    wshuff (profile), 14 Sep 2020 @ 1:55pm

    Next they’ll seize a shipment of Genesis cars and claim they’re bootleg European sport sedans.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Khym Chanur (profile), 14 Sep 2020 @ 1:56pm

    Lots of people on Twitter are blaming OnePlus for "ripping off" Apple's design.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2020 @ 2:05pm

      Re:

      Lots of people are blaming Apple for "ripping off" Xerox's design.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2020 @ 2:30pm

      Re:

      Absent a court case where apple obtains a ruling in their favour (and I'm not sure what kind of ruling would support this theft by LEO), so what? Even if the exterior design was identical, they are not counterfeits of apple products. They won't work with apple devices, because they are Android peripherals.

      Those people on Twitter are saying really stupid things. If they actually exist at all.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bruce C., 14 Sep 2020 @ 1:58pm

    I don't suppose

    that there's a teeny, tiny chance that apple has a design patent on a particular curve/shape on the earbuds that is copied in the OnePlus design...nah, didn't think so.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jason, 14 Sep 2020 @ 2:04pm

    “CBP Officers are protecting the American public from various dangers on a daily basis,” said Troy Miller, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations.

    Even if the seizure of these earbuds were somehow warranted, you'd think there would be far more dangerous "dangers" that they could be focusing their efforts on.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 14 Sep 2020 @ 2:14pm

    I feel safer that these morons are making sure illegal things can't make it into the country. They imagined this package said Apple and AirPods, so I feel secure that they are competent.

    (Note: I'm immortal, them missing Sarin or other WMD doesn't bother me because I survive.)

    My question is did they need to get a warrant to seize stuff?
    If they did I gotta wonder how pleased a Judge will be to have their name on a completely fraudulent document allowing for property to be seized from the rightful owners, on imaginary charges, that now has global attention.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    rw (profile), 14 Sep 2020 @ 2:34pm

    Obviously, they only hire illegal immigrants that can't read English.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ehud Gavron (profile), 14 Sep 2020 @ 2:35pm

    Now it's a trademark thing....

    CPB has updated its comments to walk back "counterfeit" and claim the OnePlus buds violate Apple's trademarks. While CPB does have "enforcement of border trademark violations" on their charter, it doesn't seem to me these illiterate child-caging simians* have the intellect to hold a candle to IP lawyers.

    Ehud

    • No insult to the simian population is intended.
      P.S. Mike, sorry to hear about your pooch - my condolences :(

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2020 @ 2:40pm

      Re: Now it's a trademark thing....

      maybe apple has a patents on things that go in ones ear and make sound?
      But i dont see any way the oneplus ear buds could be violating a trademark.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        David, 14 Sep 2020 @ 2:49pm

        Re: Re: Now it's a trademark thing....

        maybe apple has a patents on things that go in ones ear and make sound?

        There is prior art in the form of various flies and beetles.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2020 @ 2:56pm

    The box is labelled one plus earbuds so where's the trademark violation. They are similar to 100s of earbuds on the market only a moron in a hurry would think they are apple airpods.
    The charging case is not the same shape as an airpods case.
    Of course there's markets where people sell fake Gucci bags and rolex watches if someone wants apple airpods they can go to an Apple store.
    CPD are not the ones who should be concerned about apple trademarks on design.
    That's not their job.
    This is just a total screwup

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2020 @ 3:12pm

    Too bad they didn't actually save anyone from paying $199 (or more) for actual Apple earbuds.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Samuel Abram (profile), 14 Sep 2020 @ 3:19pm

      Re:

      Too bad they didn't actually save anyone from paying $199 (or more) for actual Apple earbuds.

      Of course. I did the job myself by sticking with the old wired (with microphone) earbuds. I don't want to get something that would only work with Apple Products; I also have a Nintendo Switch!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Coises (profile), 14 Sep 2020 @ 3:32pm

    Perhaps a bit literal...

    Perhaps a bit literal as a demonstration of the "moron in a hurry" test... but here we have it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Norahc (profile), 14 Sep 2020 @ 3:40pm

    Perhaps a bit literal as a demonstration of the "moron in a hurry" test... but here we have it.

    So what you're saying is CBP actually stands for Clueless Buffoon Protection.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2020 @ 3:45pm

    two weeks and counting

    seizure on 8/31. press release on 9/11.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    urza9814 (profile), 14 Sep 2020 @ 4:16pm

    fraud.

    Hmm...there's a link on that page to report "suspected fraud". The claims that these are counterfeit Apple products seems pretty damn fraudulent to me...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


