The Next Generation Of Video Game Consoles Could Be The Beginning Of GameStop's Death
 

Get Your Otherwise Objectionable Gear Before The Senate Takes It Away!

Free Speech

from the what-timing dept

Sat, Sep 12th 2020 12:00pmLeigh Beadon

Get your Otherwise Objectionable gear in the Techdirt store on Threadless »

On Monday we released our line of Otherwise Objectionable gear in our store on Threadless and, the very next day, GOP Senators unveiled their latest attempt at truly stupid Section 230 reform: a bill that would remove those two critical words from the law. Of course, those who understand how important Section 230's moderation protections are to the internet will fight to prevent this bill from passing, and then there's the fact that it's pretty obviously unconstitutional — but while the fight continues, there's never been a better time to declare your Otherwise Objectionable status with pride.

As usual, there's a wide variety of gear available in this and other designs — including t-shirts, hoodies, notebooks, buttons, phone cases, mugs, stickers, and of course the now-standard face masks. Check out all our designs and items in the Techdirt store on Threadless!

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: gear, otherwise objectionable

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

The Next Generation Of Video Game Consoles Could Be The Beginning Of GameStop's Death
 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:00 Get Your Otherwise Objectionable Gear Before The Senate Takes It Away! (0)

Friday

19:39 The Next Generation Of Video Game Consoles Could Be The Beginning Of GameStop's Death (11)
15:35 Content Moderation Case Study: Pinterest's Moderation Efforts Still Leave Potentially Illegal Content Where Users Can Find It (July 2020) (1)
13:35 The First Hard Case: Zeran V. AOL And What It Can Teach Us About Today's Hard Cases (0)
12:00 Apparently The New Litmus Test For Trump's FCC: Do You Promise To Police Speech Online (55)
10:45 Florida Sheriff's Predictive Policing Program Is Protecting Residents From Unkempt Lawns, Missing Mailbox Numbers (15)
10:40 Daily Deal: The Complete Microsoft Azure Course Bundle (0)
09:40 White House Insisted It Had 16,000 Complaints Of Social Media Bias Turned Over To The FTC; The FTC Has No Record Of Them (18)
06:33 Auto Industry Pushes Bullshit Claim That 'Right To Repair' Laws Aid Sexual Predators (31)
03:31 Cops And Paramedics Are Still Killing Arrestees By Shooting Them Up With Ketamine (36)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.