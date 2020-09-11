White House Insisted It Had 16,000 Complaints Of Social Media Bias Turned Over To The FTC; The FTC Has No Record Of Them
Florida Sheriff's Predictive Policing Program Is Protecting Residents From Unkempt Lawns, Missing Mailbox Numbers

Daily Deal: The Complete Microsoft Azure Course Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Sep 11th 2020 10:40amDaily Deal

The Complete Microsoft Azure Course Bundle has 15+ hours of video content and 6 eBooks on Azure Cloud solutions, integration, and networks. You'll learn how to monitor and troubleshoot Azure network resources, manage virtual machines with PowerShell, use computer vision to detect objects and text in images, and much more. It's on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

White House Insisted It Had 16,000 Complaints Of Social Media Bias Turned Over To The FTC; The FTC Has No Record Of Them
Florida Sheriff's Predictive Policing Program Is Protecting Residents From Unkempt Lawns, Missing Mailbox Numbers
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Friday

10:45 Florida Sheriff's Predictive Policing Program Is Protecting Residents From Unkempt Lawns, Missing Mailbox Numbers (0)
10:40 Daily Deal: The Complete Microsoft Azure Course Bundle (0)
09:40 White House Insisted It Had 16,000 Complaints Of Social Media Bias Turned Over To The FTC; The FTC Has No Record Of Them (4)
06:33 Auto Industry Pushes Bullshit Claim That 'Right To Repair' Laws Aid Sexual Predators (23)
03:31 Cops And Paramedics Are Still Killing Arrestees By Shooting Them Up With Ketamine (22)

Thursday

20:19 AB InBev And Patagonia Trademark Dispute Will Proceed To Trial (2)
15:36 Content Moderation Case Study: Detecting Sarcasm Is Not Easy (2018) (22)
13:39 FCC Formally Kills Rules That Would Have Brought Competition To The Cable Box (12)
12:05 Addison Cain Really Doesn't Want You Watching This Video About Her Attempts To Silence Another Wolf Kink Erotica Author (23)
10:44 Could A Narrow Reform Of Section 230 Enable Platform Interoperability? (23)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.