Apparently The New Litmus Test For Trump's FCC: Do You Promise To Police Speech Online
from the snowflake-central dept
Last month we wrote about how President Trump withdrew the renomination of FCC Commissioner Mike O'Rielly just days after O'Rielly dared to [checks notes] reiterate his support for the 1st Amendment in a way that hinted at the fact that he knew Trump's executive order was blatantly unconstitutional. Some people argued the renomination was pulled for other reasons, but lots of people in DC said it was 100% about his unwillingness to turn the FCC into a speech police for the internet.
While it seems quite unlikely that Trump can get someone new through the nomination process before the election, apparently they're thinking of nominating someone who appears eager to do the exact opposite: Nathan Simington, who wants the FCC to be the internet speech police so bad that he helped draft the obviously unconstitutional executive order in response to the President's freak-out at being fact checked.
Three sources close to the matter say Nathan Simington, a senior advisor at the NTIA within the commerce department, has emerged as a leading candidate to take over Republican Commissioner Mike O’Rielly’s seat at the FCC.
Simington is said to have helped draft the administration’s social media executive order, and his nomination would be a victory for Republicans who want to see the FCC take a larger role in regulating social networks.
You can see the Trumpian logic here: "O'Rielly gently pushed back the tiniest bit on our plan to ignore the 1st Amendment and compel social media companies to host the propaganda and disinformation we spew, so let's replace him with someone who supports that singularly stupid argument. How about the guy who drafted the executive order!"
The idea that "will you support the FCC being the speech police" is now the Republican litmus test for being an FCC Commissioner is a freakish 180 from the history of Republican FCC Commissioners who have spent decades arguing against that on the things they actually have authority over (with the notable exception of obscenity, which GOP Commissioners have, at times, wanted to police). Either way, this seems like yet another example of the Republican party not having any core principles other than punishing the companies and people that Trump doesn't like.
Filed Under: bias, fcc, michael o'rielly, nathan simington, ntia, section 230, social media
Nice of them to drop the pretense
Trump's GOP: We only care about the constitution when it serves our interests, a 'small government' only to the extent that it allows us and our 'donors' to do what we/they want with no interference, and the free market only when it's doing what we want it to.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Nice of them to drop the pretense
We take great comfort in the realization that nobody in Trump's GOP is greedy, lest things get really messy.
/s
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
He can't fire them all... we think...
The larger irony is undeniable: an Administration with a single-minded goal of removing all regulations and restrictions is seeking... to add regulations and restrictions. But one voice has been conspicuously absent in all this -- the Commish himself, Ajit Pai. He may be many dastardly things (as we all have noted, almost gleefully), but something seems to have him stopping short of trashing the First Amendment. Is it his law degree? His oath? Some inherent-but-invisible sense of honor? No real matter; but this is one bandwagon he won't jump on, despite multiple invitations, and it remains to be seen if he'll get called out for it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: He can't fire them all... we think...
Keep in mind that his major loyalty is still to the telecom companies, and while some of them (AT&T) have made noise about supporting this, I don't think it's really in any of their best interests.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: He can't fire them all... we think...
I suspect that it's cowardice. As his actions have more than made clear Pai doesn't give a damn about the public and he has no problem screwing them over, so if he's staying silent it's likely simply because he doesn't want to face the backlash from Trump and his cult for standing up for the constitution and has decided to just keep his head down and let others face the heat.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Please don't introduce Trump to Harry Potter
I can just imagine Trump watching Harry Potter and coming up with a new oath of office; "I solemnly swear that I am up to no good."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is exactly how editorializing is achieved. Any speech with which the big tech companies don't approve is labelled propaganda or disinformation, and then censored. Disagreement is not a valid reason for censorship. And it is not good faith moderation, which is why section 230 ought not apply. Section 230 reform is needed now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Point to the paragraph of the first amendment that says any service has to carry your speech. You can't, but because you want to preach to those who do not share your political views, you pretend that the moderation is censorship.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Er, no. On one hand you have a government power (currently one which is utterly full of shit), and on the other, you have private companies. You know, those things you love so much as long as they are doing anything other than moderating their own platforms. Could be spewing poison into our neighborhoods or whatever, that's cool though.
Now, those private entities can do whatever the hell they want on their services, which is entirely correct, whether or not you agree with their moderation (whether for real reasons, or for the imaginary ones to which you solely and constantly cling). Don't like it? Go elsewhere. 230 protects everyone, including you and your repeatedly incorrect arglebargle. Changing 230 will never help your cause. But you'd rather piss in the pool if you can't have all the toys, and the enforced attention of everyone else in it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I have One Simple Question for you.
Yes or no: Should a service such as Twitter be forced by law to host speech such as, say, COVID disinformation without being able to either delete it or add context to it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Politicians of both parties are short sighted idiots.
So now the Republicans want to restrict speech to what they approve of. Then the Democrats will get in power and they will be in charge of regulating speech and the Republicans will cry a river. Then the Democrats will do something similar and when the shoe is on the other foot they will be crying in their beer about how the world is so unfair.
Obama "rules with his pen" Democrats rejoice and Republicans scream. Trump does the same and Democrats scream and Republicans rejoice.
Not that this is a new thing but it does seem to be accelerating quite a bit the last few decades.
None of them seem to be able to look more than a couple of years ahead and do not seem to care even a little bit about the constitution. Meanwhile both parties slowly (or maybe not so slowly any longer) kill the constitution and the rule of law in this country as we slide from a Republic to ( take your best guess). Probably a dictatorship of sorts with a veneer of Democracy.
My guess is that both parties are thinking that they will be in charge when the game of musical chairs that is the end of the Republic ends.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Politicians of both parties are short sighted idiots.
*jackoff motion*
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Politicians of both parties are short sighted idiots.
What .. more both sides bullshit?
Rational extracted from your backside?
Please
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You feel good after all that jerkin’ off to your own bullshit?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I see a lot of people throw around phrases like "policing speech" -- usually because someone told them not to be an asshole.
The thing about police is, they have power that you and I and even Mark Zuckerberg don't have. They're agents of the state. They can use force, they can fine you, they can imprison you.
This, right here? This is what policing speech actually looks like. The headline is correct; this is an example of actual policing of speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
