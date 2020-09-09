GOP Senators Release Latest Truly Stupid Section 230 Reform Bill; Would Remove 'Otherwise Objectionable'; Enable Spamming
FISA Court Decides FBI, NSA Surveillance Abuses Should Be Rewarded With Fewer Restrictions On Searching 702 Collections

Daily Deal: The Pro Photography And Photoshop 20 Course Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Sep 9th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

Grab your camera, capture amazing photos, and learn to process them in Photoshop, Lightroom, and GIMP with the Pro Photography and Photoshop 20 Course Bundle. You'll learn how to take your camera skills to the next level, and then how to process those photos to truly capture the look you were envisioning. From layers and filters to levels and curves, you'll come to grips with essential photo editing concepts, and refine your skills over several courses. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

GOP Senators Release Latest Truly Stupid Section 230 Reform Bill; Would Remove 'Otherwise Objectionable'; Enable Spamming
FISA Court Decides FBI, NSA Surveillance Abuses Should Be Rewarded With Fewer Restrictions On Searching 702 Collections
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Wednesday

10:44 FISA Court Decides FBI, NSA Surveillance Abuses Should Be Rewarded With Fewer Restrictions On Searching 702 Collections (2)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Pro Photography And Photoshop 20 Course Bundle (0)
09:37 GOP Senators Release Latest Truly Stupid Section 230 Reform Bill; Would Remove 'Otherwise Objectionable'; Enable Spamming (29)
06:14 Pai FCC Ignored Falsely Inflated Broadband Numbers To Pat Itself On The Back (4)
03:11 The Government Has Been Binging On Classification. Senators Say It's Time To Start Purging. (6)

Tuesday

19:47 Game Creator Has His YouTube Video Of Game Demonetized Over Soundtrack He Also Created (21)
16:04 Prosecutor Who Used Bite Mark Analysis Even The Analyst Called 'Junk Science' Can Be Sued For Wrongful Jailing Of Innocent Woman (11)
14:09 Astronomers Say Space X Astronomy Pollution Can't Be Fixed (27)
12:19 Trump Gets Mad That Twitter Won't Take Down A Parody Of Mitch McConnell; Demands Unconstitutional Laws (27)
10:52 Government's 'Reverse' Warrant Rejected By Two Consecutive Federal Judges (10)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.