Trump Gets Mad That Twitter Won't Take Down A Parody Of Mitch McConnell; Demands Unconstitutional Laws
from the bringing-free-speech-back? dept
I'm still perplexed by Trumpian folks insisting that the President is a supporter of free speech (or the Constitution). It's quite clear that he's been a huge supporter of censorship over the years. The latest example is, perhaps, the most bizarre (while also being totally par for the course with regards to this President). For unclear reasons, the President has retweeted someone with fewer than 200 followers, who posted a picture of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in traditional Russian soldier garb... while complaining that Twitter won't take that image down, while it has "taken down" manipulated media from his supporters.
The tweet says:
Why does Twitter leave phony pictures like this up, but take down Republican/Conservative pictures and statements that are true? Mitch must fight back and repeal Section 230, immediately. Stop biased Big Tech before they stop you!
He then tags two Republican Senators who have spent years pushing bullshit bills and making misleading arguments about how evil certain internet companies are.
There are so many things wrong with this one tweet, I feel it's best to number them:
- First of all, content moderation at scale is impossible to do well, so it never is reasonable to use a single anecdote to prove bias or to claim that Twitter is somehow doing something wrong. And that's even if this image should have been taken down, which it should not have.
- Next, this is just parody. And it's obvious parody (except, I guess to our humorless President). There's no reason to take down parody.
- Twitter isn't taking down "Republican/Conservative pictures and statements that are true." They are taking down or putting warnings on manipulated media that has been posted with the intent to mislead. No one is going to look at the picture of McConnell and think it's proof that he really is doing Putin's bidding.
- And, what "Republican/Conservative pictures and statements that are true" has Twitter actually taken down?
- Repealing Section 230 would make this situation worse for Trump and his fans, not better. If Twitter was likely to face lawsuits for tweets that infringe upon rights, then it has much stronger incentive to take down the kinds of defamatory, bogus tweets that Trump and his fans like to put up regularly.
- And it would still have no reason to take down a parody image like the one Trump is tweeting.
- Even if Twitter was choosing to take down content from Trump fans and allowing content from his critics to stay up that's perfectly legal (and, again, there remains no evidence to support this claim). There is nothing against the law about being politically biased. If there were, then Fox News, Breitbart, OANN and others would be in a deep pile of shit. Yet, somehow all the "social media is biased!" folks never seem to address any of that.
- Bonus round: Because of Trump's continued unwillingness to understand the Streisand Effect, he just gave this image that very few people saw, a massive boost in attention. For what?
Hawley doesn't say which of his many, many anti-Section 230 bills he's talking about, but in saying that it's the bill that would "permit individuals unfairly censored by #BigTech to sue!" he likely means this particularly unconstitutional pile of garbage. Even if the bill somehow passed (and it won't) both Houses of Congress and somehow wasn't judged unconstitutional (it would be), it still wouldn't do what Hawley and Trump seem to want it to do.
Without Section 230 protections Twitter would be much quicker to take down this kind of nonsense to avoid liability. It wouldn't magically decide to keep up Trumpian propaganda that might get it sued. We already know this is true because we see it in the copyright space. In copyright, there is much more liability for leaving infringing content up, because of the DMCA 512 safe harbors not being nearly as broad as Section 230's immunity provision. And, because of that, we've seen Twitter take down infringing content from Trump and his fans much more frequently than they take down (or label) other content. Because the lack of a liability shield means that Twitter would have more pressure to take this content down.
It's difficult to believe that someone like Josh Hawley doesn't know this. But Josh Hawley -- the very definition of the elite -- has made his reputation by lying to stupid people, while pretending to be against the elite. And so he knows that this bill can't pass and that it's unconstitutional, and that it would do the opposite of what he claims. But he seems to be betting on stupid people buying into this latest culture war.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, donald trump, free speech, josh hawley, mitch mcconnell, section 230, social media
Companies: twitter
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Trump: ““Advocates”” for freedom of speech and rails against ““censorship.””
Also Trump: Advocates for freedom of censorship and rails against freedom of speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You've misunderstood.
He has no love for Mitch McConnell. He doesn't even have a fondness or an alliance to maintain with him.
Instead, he's irritated that someone would dress him up like a Russian. He doesn't like the Republicans being associated with Russians in a mocking way.
Why?
Because his handlers tell him to not like it. It interferes with the SVR's plans for the November elections.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Conservative cancel culture at it's finest. For all the wailing about the left and society as a whole shunning conservatives who say and do crappy things, they sure do love trying to use the weight of government to inflict their will and crush anyone and anything that hurts their feelings. Maybe something could be done about the thinness of their skin if there was universal healthcare.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mike, I almost said "you are being too hard here", but that's not quite right. you are being harsh for the wrong reasons. When your world is (deliberately) made out of lies, finding an "obvious lie" (parody) looks no different from all the rest of the lies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ah, that is no parody.
This is parody.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Perplexity Resolved.
the perplexity is not so hard to discern: there are those who will not take truth for authority, but want authority for truth.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Perplexed
"I'm still perplexed by Trumpian folks insisting that the President is a supporter of free speech (or the Constitution)"
He does support free speech when it is speech he approves of and he loves the constitution when it agrees with what he wants.
So he is just like most of the other politicians, nothing perplexing about it really.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trump is just jealous. He felt it should have been his face and not McConnell's
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The answer
All speech is free but some speech is freer than others.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I wish Twitter would just take his account away. He would be so lost.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I hope Twitter bans him as soon as he leaves office.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Trump is using every trick in the book to maintain power that he'll never leave voluntarily; he'd have to be forced out kicking and screaming.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
He's a whiner, not a fighter.
I can't rule out the possibility of a 2000-style Supreme Court fight, but if the election is ultimately decided in Biden's favor, Trump doesn't have the guts to put up a fight -- or the loyalty of the Secret Service, the generals, or the White House staff.
Biden instructs the staff to disconnect the cable TV, change the wifi password, and stop taking Trump food. How long do you suppose he lasts after that?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
They wouldn't do that to Twitler.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Parody?
"Ah, that is no parody."
But https://i.imgur.com/JB39tXD.jpg is...
and so is this:
https://i.imgur.com/jxYgzeA.jpg
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why would Moscow Mitch not be dressed up in a Russian uniform?
Maybe when he is riding bareback bitch with a shirtless Putin.
idk
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh the hypocritical irony...
You've just gotta love how the scumbag that is Hawley jumped all over Trump calling for censorship and spinning it as a reason to support his unconstitutional bill that he claims will prevent 'censorship'.
Yet another sterling example of how 'conservatives'(not to be confused with conservatives, people who aren't just using the label to defend their bigotry and hypocrisy) only seem to care about free speech when it's speech they agree with, and indeed have no problem calling for the silencing of those that would dare criticize and/or mock them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Oh the hypocritical irony...
It's like Hawley put in so much effort, he dislocated his own neck to suck someone else's cock from the other side of the room.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Big Tech is bad"
I have yet to see anyone report on the fact that Trump constantly rails against Big Tech, yet they are 100% responsible for the stock market growth he loves to crow about.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
