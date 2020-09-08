FBI Horrified To Discover Ring Doorbells Can Tip Off Citizens To The Presence Of Federal Officers At Their Door
Daily Deal: The Hardcore Game Development And Animation Bundle

White House Supposedly Blocked Walmart From Buying Tiktok Because It Would Prove Its Rationale For Forcing A Deal Was Bullshit

Politics

from the look-at-that dept

Tue, Sep 8th 2020 9:35amMike Masnick

Among the rumors of who might take over TikTok (which the Trump administration is forcing ByteDance to sell) was the surprise entrant of Walmart. While we're still waiting for the official decision, a report last week noted that the White House stepped in to tell Walmart that couldn't happen if Walmart was to be the lead buyer:

The deal structure would have had Walmart as the lead buyer, with SoftBank and Alphabet acquiring minority stakes. One or two other minority holders held talks to join the consortium, two of the people said.

Walmart wanted to be the exclusive e-commerce and payments provider for TikTok and have access to user data to enhance those capabilities, one of the people said. But the people said the U.S. government wanted the lead buyer of TikTok to be a technology company because that would better fit with its national-security rationale for forcing Chinese owner ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations.

This is why the newer rumor is that Microsoft would be the lead, in combination with Walmart. There's no way the DOJ would allow Google to be the lead buyer for TikTok. But here we have it: proof that the White House knows its own rationale for forcing the sale of TikTok is total and complete bullshit, and it's worried that one potential buyer might underline that fact.

Of course, this raises a shit ton of questions. Going back to the original issue, why is the White House even forcing this sale in the first place? The fact that it's now effectively admitting that the "national security" rationale was bogus by telling Walmart it can't be the lead is really revealing. Not that anyone seems willing to say or do anything about this. But now it does seem abundantly clear that even the White House knows that its rationale for forcing a deal is a fraud. Then of course, why is the White House even involved in the deal at this stage, telling Walmart what it can or can't do? None of this makes any sense, and all of it is not how any of this is supposed to work.

But, of course, the anti-TikTok sentiment is so strong among many that no one's going to point out that even the White House doesn't seem to believe its own reason for forcing the deal.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: china, national security, social media, white house
Companies: tiktok, walmart

13 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2020 @ 9:55am

    But now it does seem abundantly clear that even the White House knows that its rationale for forcing a deal is a fraud.

    How can you assume anything ever muttered by the administration was not knowingly bogus, when the liar in chief manages to dole them out measured in lpm (lies per minute)?

    None of this makes any sense, and all of it is not how any of this is supposed to work.

    Yeah, though what can you expect from the PHP 4 of administrations?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2020 @ 10:30am

      Re:

      <I>How can you assume anything ever muttered by the administration was not knowingly bogus<\I>

      Well, to be fair, another explanation is that the muttering is the delusional fantasies of a dementia victim.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 8 Sep 2020 @ 10:16am

    Makes perfect sense if you treat a liar as a liar

    None of this makes any sense, and all of it is not how any of this is supposed to work.

    As I have noted in the past on similar subjects it only doesn't make sense if you're gullible enough to buy the official 'national security' narrative. The actions involved make perfect sense if you see them through the lens of petty, vindictive retribution and spinning a narrative.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Upstream (profile), 8 Sep 2020 @ 2:01pm

      Re: Makes perfect sense if you treat a liar as a liar

      ^ This. Context is everything.

      Whether something make sense or not is completely dependent on the context in which it is viewed. All to often, particularly with government, if you view a given thing in the context of the way things are supposed to be, the thing will not make any sense at all. But when viewed in the context of how things actually are, the thing makes perfect sense.

      A good example is the new military fighter jet, the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II. If viewed in the context of a state-of-the-art weapons system procurement program, there is absolutely nothing about the development process or the final product that makes any sense at all. But when viewed in the context of a Congressional vote-buying program, as well as a massive welfare and subsidy program for the crony capitalist military-industrial complex, it all makes perfect sense.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2020 @ 4:09pm

      Re: Makes perfect sense if you treat a liar as a liar

      To be a liar, there would have to be an intent to deceive. I don't think this applies to Trump: there's little evidence he considers reality before speaking. He is, rather, a bullshitter.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Ninja, 8 Sep 2020 @ 10:37am

    Smoke screen

    "Of course, this raises a shit ton of questions. Going back to the original issue, why is the White House even forcing this sale in the first place?" This should be the only question being asked. Everything else is playing into the tactics. And if Trump succeeds it will open a precedent. Imagine China forcing any US company with stuff in their territory to sell the operations to a local company? Yeah, it will happen. Seriously US, vote this piece of crap out. Even if Biden is the direct result of the D's sabotaging Sanders it's way better than the orange stooge.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 8 Sep 2020 @ 11:02am

    See, here's your mistake:

    But, of course, the anti-TikTok sentiment is so strong among many that no one's going to point out that even the White House doesn't seem to believe its own reason for forcing the deal.

    Not liking someone is not equivalent to denying him a straight deal. Justice and fairness does not mean you have to like everyone. That would be creepy.

    When Eisenhower called upon the National Guard to desegregate Southern schools, did that mean that he loved negroes (the term used for a somewhat specific subset of the population then)? All it meant that he had sworn an oath on the Constitution, and the Supreme Court had ruled segregation illegal. And as a law and order president, he was sworn to upholding the highest law of the land, and so he did.

    That may be a concept hard to grasp these days, days where politicians strive to rule rather than to serve.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Samuel Abram (profile), 8 Sep 2020 @ 1:31pm

      Re: See, here's your mistake:

      The party of Trump is a far cry from the party of Eisenhower, let alone the party of Lincoln…

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        David, 8 Sep 2020 @ 3:01pm

        Re: Re: See, here's your mistake:

        Sure. When Lyndon B Johnson decided to cross off the traditional objective of racism from the Democratic ticket and put Civil Rights on it, the Republican party pivoted in the Southern Strategy in order to not let those voters go waste.

        But they've eaten its soul inside out. Trump is just giving the husk a bizarre animation, but he did not start the demise of the party of Lincoln and Eisenhower.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2020 @ 11:07am

    If a company wants to set up a factory in china it has to team up with a local companyand give it acess to its ip .Tik tok is attractive to many companys, it has millions on young genz users so just to get acess to those users is worth alot of money.
    of course forcing the sale of tik tok makes no sense so looking for logic in the policys of this government is futile.
    And it seems the chinese government might stop the programming
    algorithm/code being included as part of the sale ,
    the programming algorithms that serve up videos to new users is a vital part
    of tik toks sucess.
    The genius of tik tok is the design of the app ,how easy it is to use ,
    how its easy to edit videos and upload them.
    imagine if google had to sell youtube ,
    but is forced to remove all the programming code and algorithms
    that make it work so well.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 8 Sep 2020 @ 12:23pm

    Would it be interesting.

    To have China and the Asian countries RUN threw the USA and upgrade everything, then nationalize everything, kick them out, then sell everything to the corps??
    Corps would love the anti competition idea.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2020 @ 3:01pm

    Well the lead buyer couldn't be Walmart, because we can't have them involved when we want to yell at "technology" companies.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

FBI Horrified To Discover Ring Doorbells Can Tip Off Citizens To The Presence Of Federal Officers At Their Door
Daily Deal: The Hardcore Game Development And Animation Bundle
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Tuesday

16:04 Prosecutor Who Used Bite Mark Analysis Even The Analyst Called 'Junk Science' Can Be Sued For Wrongful Jailing Of Innocent Woman (3)
14:09 Astronomers Say Space X Astronomy Pollution Can't Be Fixed (11)
12:19 Trump Gets Mad That Twitter Won't Take Down A Parody Of Mitch McConnell; Demands Unconstitutional Laws (19)
10:52 Government's 'Reverse' Warrant Rejected By Two Consecutive Federal Judges (9)
10:47 Daily Deal: The Hardcore Game Development And Animation Bundle (0)
09:35 White House Supposedly Blocked Walmart From Buying Tiktok Because It Would Prove Its Rationale For Forcing A Deal Was Bullshit (13)
05:25 FBI Horrified To Discover Ring Doorbells Can Tip Off Citizens To The Presence Of Federal Officers At Their Door (33)

Monday

09:00 New Gear For Section 230 Fans: Otherwise Objectionable (7)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (5)

Saturday

12:20 This Week In Techdirt History: August 30th - September 5th (11)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.