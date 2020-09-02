Techdirt Podcast Episode 254: Does Amazon Really Have A Data Advantage?
There's a lot of talk about tech companies and antitrust these days, and a great deal of the focus falls on Amazon. But is antitrust law really the right approach, or even capable of achieving the results many people want? This week, we're focusing on one specific complaint that comes up a lot, about Amazon being both a marketplace and a seller in that marketplace and gaining various advantages including, supposedly, from the data it has access to. We're joined by Greg Mercer, founder and CEO of Jungle Scout, to talk about whether Amazon really has a data advantage, and how much it really matters.
Does the company that spies on its employees and talks about its workers in racist terms behind their backs in meetings about how to prevent workers from organizing really use the data it gathers to quash its competition? Does Amazon really need Antitrust law applied to it? We ask Greg Mercer, CEO of a company that’s partnered with Amazon through its Web Services, what he thinks in this totally unbiased episode of the Techdirt Podcast.
