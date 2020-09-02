Content Moderation Best Practices for Startups
Wed, Sep 2nd 2020 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

There's a lot of talk about tech companies and antitrust these days, and a great deal of the focus falls on Amazon. But is antitrust law really the right approach, or even capable of achieving the results many people want? This week, we're focusing on one specific complaint that comes up a lot, about Amazon being both a marketplace and a seller in that marketplace and gaining various advantages including, supposedly, from the data it has access to. We're joined by Greg Mercer, founder and CEO of Jungle Scout, to talk about whether Amazon really has a data advantage, and how much it really matters.

Filed Under: antitrust, competition, data, greg mercer
Companies: amazon, jungle scout

