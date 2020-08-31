Collaboration Houses: How Technology & A Pandemic Have Created Entirely New Ways To Go To College
Daily Deal: The Ultimate PMP, Six Sigma, And Minitab Bundle

The Ultimate PMP, Six Sigma, and Minitab Bundle will help you hone your managerial and data analysis skills which are vital to effective project delivery. The courses cover Six Sigma white, yellow, green, and black belts, as well as graphical tools, control charts, and hypothesis testing in Minitab. There are also three courses on Lean project management. It's on sale for $50.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

