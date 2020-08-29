Get Your First & Fourth Emojiment Face Masks And Other Gear On Threadless

from the say-it-with-icons dept

Get your First & Fourth Emojiment gear in the Techdirt store on Threadless »

Earlier this week, we added two of our popular old designs to our line of face masks in the Techdirt store on Threadless: the First and Fourth Amendments, translated into the language of emojis. Both are available as standard and premium masks and in youth sizes, plus all kinds of other gear: t-shirts, hoodies, phone cases, notebooks, buttons, and much more.

And if you haven't in a while, check out the Techdirt store on Threadles to see the other designs we have available, including classic Techdirt logo gear and our most popular design, Nerd Harder. The profits from all our gear help us continue our reporting, and your support is greatly appreciated!

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community. Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis. While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: first amendment, fourth amendment, gear