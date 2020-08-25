Techdirt Podcast Episode 253: Post-Pandemic Tech
from the recovery-assistance dept
The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, and as it rages on we're learning a lot about technology's role in a situation like this — but it's also worth looking forward, and thinking about how tech will be involved in the process of repairing and recovering from the damage the pandemic has done. This week, we're joined by TechNYC executive director Julie Samuels to discuss the role of technology in a post-pandemic world.
Filed Under: coronavirus, covid-19, julie samuels, pandemic, podcast
Companies: technyc
