Law Enforcement Training: People Saying 'I Can't Breathe' Are Just Suffering From 'Excited Delirium'
from the dying-in-custody-is-just-a-tragic-side-effect-of-being-previously-alive dept
"I am worried about excited delirium or whatever."
- Officer Thomas Lane to Officer Derek Chauvin as Officer Chauvin killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Police officers are not "worried" about "excited delirium." This supposed mental health condition -- which isn't recognized by the American Psychiatric Association, American Medical Association, or the World Health association -- exists mainly to exonerate police officers who have subdued an arrestee to death. A majority of people who die from "excited delirium" do so in police custody.
Dr. Michael Freeman, a professor of forensic medicine at Maastricht University in the Netherlands has been researching this law enforcement-centered cause of death.
Freeman’s research team currently has a paper in the process of being published that reviews scientific studies comparing excited delirium with cases of agitated delirium syndrome — a medical diagnosis that gets applied more by doctors treating a person who lived, while excited delirium is primarily used by forensic pathologists examining a person who died.
While both syndromes present with roughly the same symptoms, Freeman’s team found that restraint was used in 90 percent of the cases that turned out to be fatal. Only 2 percent of fatal cases involved no restraints. (The rest were unknown.) Forceful restraints such as manhandling or hog-tying were also significantly more likely in fatal cases.
It's not the "excited delirium" that kills people. It's the force deployed by officers. And when those officers need to be cleared for their excessive force use, "excited delirium" is there to take the blame.
The officer mentioning it during the George Floyd killing shows how much "excited delirium" has become an exonerative mantra for law enforcement -- just like the chanting of "stop resisting" to excuse the continued assault of an unresisting arrestee.
Training materials obtained by Mitch Kotler from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department show how officers are being given a ready excuse to use for in-custody deaths. The PowerPoint presentation [PDF] stretches the definition of "excited delirium" to cover nearly any abnormal behavior officers might encounter, as well as excuse nearly any use of force deployed in response.
There are six slides listing "symptoms" of excited delirium, which includes everything from dilated pupils to "easily distracted" to "extreme agitation" to muscle rigidity. On the fifth slide, there's this supposed symptom:
Says "I can't breathe", "I'm dying", "You're killing me."
Well, that's super-handy, considering how many people who've told officers they can't breathe soon stop breathing. And of this expansive list of so-called "behaviors," George Floyd only exhibited this one: telling officers he couldn't breathe. This sign of distress was ignored by Officer Derek Chauvin until Floyd stopped breathing.
As if six pages of catch-all mental illness symptoms wasn't enough to create an aura of excited delirium around anyone not acting "normal," the presentation then throws in a handful of drugs and the suggestion that literally any genetic variation can make any non-cop a potential sufferer of excited delirium.
Cocaine
Methamphetamine
Alcohol
Mental Disease
Genetics (Polymorphism)
Once the presentation has finished delivering a list of ways to turn arrestees into excited delirium sufferers, it then tells officers how they can use this broadly-defined health condition to excuse excessive force deployment.
Excited Delirium deaths have historically been blamed on:
Taser
OC [oleoresin capsicum, a.k.a. pepper spray]
Positional Asphyxia
Pressure on thorax (back)
There's a reason Taser is listed first. Taser (now Axon) has pushed for coroners and law enforcement agencies to use this term for in-custody deaths rather than something more descriptive and accurate like, say, "electrocuted." Taser has sued coroners who have declared Taser use to be a contributor to someone's death. And when it wasn't suing coroners and medical examiners, it was trying to intimidate them into retracting or altering reports.
Several coroners have also reported being challenged by Taser, says Jentzen. Among them was a Cook County, Ill., medical examiner who ruled Taser shocks contributed to the death of a 54-year-old man in 2005. Taser dismissed the autopsy report as not credible and said the medical examiner was unqualified. The company demanded a judicial review.
Taser also has asked coroners to reverse opinions. An Anderson, S.C., deputy coroner said Taser representatives showed up in his office on the same day that he ruled Taser shocks contributed to a man's death in 2004.
Taser had its own theory about in-custody deaths linked to Taser use:
Taser advocates an alternative cause-of-death scenario called excited delirium. The condition, which is not recognized as a diagnosis in official medical manuals, is used to describe deaths of suspects who become so agitated by drugs, psychosis or poor health that their bodies shut down during struggles with police.
Years later, Taser's concerted effort to avoid wrongful death suits has paid off. Law enforcement agencies have bought into the "excited delirium" narrative and turned it into a key part of police culture. It's a built-in excuse that's backed by very little science -- a mental health condition that seems to be triggered most often by the presence of police officers.
This presentation treats excited delirium as two things it can't possibly be simultaneously: a serious mental health condition to be handled cautiously by officers and a go-to scapegoat for any deaths officers cause while deploying force against people they've decided are too deliriously excited to be handled with actual care or concern. Cops see it for what it is. And that's why cops in the process of killing someone they're just trying to arrest say things about being "worried" about "excited delirium." They've already been given the script and the motivation for their characters. All they have to do is deliver their lines.
Filed Under: excited delirium, i can't breathe, police, police brutality, police training, police violence
Companies: axon
Claiming excited delirium is like is the same as claiming they spontaneously stopped breathing, while ignoring the pressure on the neck or thorax being applied by the police.
Re:
You can't die from someone pressing against the back of your neck, but you can have a heart attack from a fentanyl cocktail overdose
Re: Re:
Look at the YouTube medical degree on this guy!
Re: Re:
Your are desperate to deny that the police committed murder aren't you.
Re: Re: Re:
For some people those in power simply cannot be wrong or have done wrong, and any evidence to the contrary simply must be wrong instead.
Re: Re:
Let's see, actual medical professionals, or random schmuck in the comment section, who to trust...
"Excited delirium"
Or maaaaybe they're delirious due to the lack of oxygen from being murdered...
... I suppose "battle damage" counts towards poor heath....
How can a person even say, "I can't breathe, " if they can breathe?
Re:
... can't tell if trolling or genuinely that stupid.
Re: Re:
Can't tell if you're stupid, or genuinely a left winger.
Re: Re: Re:
Thanks for helping us figure out which one you are!
Re: Re: Re:
Nope, you still haven't narrowed it down any with that comment, I still can't tell if you're really that stupid or just pretending to be, but given your response I don't suppose it matters as you've shown yourself to be a waste of time regardless.
Re:
exhaling and speaking while doing so is easier than inhaling while a 300lb gorilla is kneeling on your back/neck...
You can squeeze the air out of a balloon, but no matter how strong you are you can't 'squeeze' the air back into the balloon...
Re: Re:
Not really... the only people who buy that bs vote Democrat.
Re: Re: Re:
FTFY.
Sorry to hear you don't understand bio-mechanics or physics.
Re: Re: Re:
Come here so I can choke you. Let's see whether you can still grunt out any kind of complaint using the air left in your lungs. No matter who wins the argument I'll give your next of kin $100 since you won't be around to collect it.
Re: Re: Re:
Whether Democrat or Republican is simply opposite sides of the same shit-stained gold piece.
Re:
How can someone who has air in their body push that air out and make sound to indicate that they can't draw any more air into their body?
It's a magical mystery only understood by the dark magics of left wing self delusion!
(/s if you're really that dumb)
Re:
How can a person even say, "I can't breathe, " if they can breathe?
Why would a person say they couldn't breathe if they could?
Re:
It is much easier to say 'I can't breathe' than 'I am having difficulty breathing'. Note also that restricting someone breathing, without totally cutting it off, will kill them, as by reducing their oxygen intake below what their body needs.
Best thing about theories like this is that you can certainly test them.
For example, a police officer comes into an emergency room saying "I can't breathe"- just have the staff tell them they're suffering from excited delirium and leave it at that.
When someone asks why they did nothing, point to this policy.
Re:
Oh no no no, police never suffer from excited delirium, only those that they interact with. If a cop says that they can't breathe then that's a legitimate statement that requires immediate medical attention, however when someone a cop if choking the life from says it they're clearly experiencing excited delirium and can be safely ignored until they calm down and/or die for mysterious reasons which have nothing to do with the cop's actions, whichever the cops feels like fits the situation better.
'Excited delirium' = 'They died but cops are never responsible.'
It's quite the interesting medical condition that only seems to appear in the presence of a particular profession and nowhere else, you'd think medical conditions serious enough to cause death would be cropping independently of a cop in the area and be recognized as legitimate by medical professionals and groups the world over, but I suppose since cops are never wrong(just ask any of their unions) it's just a unique 'allergy' that members of the general public(some parts of it more than others) experience from time to time.
Special means they wear helmets in the sandbox during recess
Isn't it poignant that police officers are being trained to recognize a behavioral psychological condition that isn't recognized by any competent medical authority? Further, that psychological condition has the ability to kill the possessor in a very non psychological manner?
They must have some super natural cognition ability like that that lets them recognize the difference between furtiveness and nervousness, and/or diagnose a psychological condition, in seconds, on the fly, possibly while tackling the subject, or restraining them from behind.
Is that a part of the law enforcement entrance exam? I wonder how they score it (did the subject die)?
Re: Special means they wear helmets in the sandbox during recess
Police departments try to only hire dumb people to be cops. They don't like their underlings thinking for themselves.
Small wonder they have so much Republican support.
Ignorance isn't just bliss, it's beneficial for a cop
Police departments try to only hire dumb people to be cops. They don't like their underlings thinking for themselves.
Well, there's that and there's also the fact that police officer is one of the few professions out there where the less you know the better off you are thanks to qualified immunity, providing a very real incentive for police departments to hire people who are either really stupid or good at pretending to be so.
Re: Re: Special means they wear helmets in the sandbox during re
It isn't just the Republicans that are the matter, as Democrats have come out "Tough on Crime" as well (see Kamala Harris).
Unfortunately very few countries seem to recognize that criminals are humans too & thus have rights as laid down by their laws. The poor & underprivileged have been & will always be treated as "less worthy" than others.
That, uh, sure seems like a casual insult against people with disabilities completely out of nowhere. Unless I missed something somewhere.
Re:
Thad, you might be right about that, though my intention was to slight the delicate police rather than people with disabilities.
My apologies to those with disabilities.
My disregard to the delicate police who seem to need to find excuses for for their indelicate behavior and the extreme excuses they develop.
Maybe it is the cops who suffer from this excited delirium, it might explain why they are always in fear for their lives and therefore murder innocent people for no particular reason.
