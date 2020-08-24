Appeals Court: City Employee's Horrific Facebook Posts About Tamir Rice Shooting Were Likely Protected Speech
from the just-because-it's-protected-doesn't-mean-it's-good dept
Just your periodic reminder that the First Amendment protects some pretty hideous speech. And it does so even when uttered by public servants. Caveats apply, but the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals [PDF] has overturned a lower court dismissal of a Cleveland EMS captain, who made the following comment several months after Cleveland police officers killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice as he played with a toy gun in a local park.
Let me be the first on record to have the balls to say Tamir Rice should have been shot and I am glad he is dead. I wish I was in the park that day as he terrorized innocent patrons by pointing a gun at them walking around acting bad. I am upset I did not get the chance to kill the criminal fucker.
Former EMS Captain James Marquardt appears to be a pretty awful person. And he seems to espouse views very few people would support. But he's still allowed to do this, even as a city employee. Here are some of the caveats leading the Appeals Court to its conclusion:
The Facebook posts, all agree, did not identify Marquardt as a City employee, nor were they made during work hours. Nor would one likely dispute their controversial nature. The posts related to an incident that made local and national headlines: the shooting death of Tamir Rice.
Marquardt removed the post shortly after he -- or someone else (he claims someone with access to his phone made the post while he slept) -- made it but it was too late. His Facebook post became a hot conversational topic at the EMS unit and he was fired two weeks later for violating city policies with his rant about Tamir Rice.
Marquardt sued, claiming this was unlawful retaliation against his protected speech. The lower court declared the post did not deal with an issue of public concern, therefore it wasn't protected. The Appeals Court disagrees.
The ensuing posts on Marquardt’s Facebook page made certain assertions about the well-documented shooting that plausibly relate to the officers’ handling of the encounter and the resulting community reaction. In the posts, the author seems to assert that Rice’s shooting was justified because he was “terroriz[ing]” people by pointing a gun at them. The posts also assert that Rice, due to his conduct at the time of the killing, should not be viewed as a hero by Clevelanders. Given the widespread local and national scrutiny of the Rice shooting, these aspects of the posts directly relate to a “subject of general interest and of value and concern to the public.”
The First Amendment covers even the worst reactions to events of public interest. Marquardt's posts were incendiary and all-around horrific, but the court has seen worse and still found in favor of plaintiffs' First Amendment rights.
True, these details, which reflect (per the district court) “the author’s desire to kill a twelve-year-old boy,” as well as the author’s “joy that [Rice] is already dead,” might not strike one as matters of public concern. Yet these disturbing first-person sentiments do not, as a matter of law, alter the broader subject of the speech or transform it into a “personal grievance.” The First Amendment is not so fragile that its guarantees rise or fall with the pronouns a speaker selects. And expressions of opinion, even distasteful ones, do not become matters of personal interest simply because they are phrased in the first person or reflect a personal desire. See, e.g., Rankin, 483 U.S. at 381 (holding that an employee’s statement to a co-worker that, “if they go for him again, I hope they get him,” in reference to the assassination attempt on President Reagan, was speech on a matter of public concern).
[...]
In Snyder, the Supreme Court held that picketers at a military funeral were speaking on a matter of public concern by wielding signs saying “God Hates the USA/Thank God for 9/11,” “Thank God for IEDs” (or “improvised explosive devices,” often in the form of roadside bombs that would severely injure or kill soldiers), “God hates fags,” “You’re Going to Hell,” and “God Hates You.” Id. at 448. If those expressions—which arguably express glee at the death of a rank-and-file soldier— involve matters of public concern, so too does the speech here.
That doesn't exactly clear Marquardt for complete exoneration and reinstatement to his old position. The court only finds the speech is likely to be protected because it addressed issues of public concern and did not involve Marquardt presuming to speak for the city or the EMS unit that employed him. Marquardt's firing may still be justified. But the lower court was wrong to dismiss his lawsuit without further fact-finding.
Other than resolving the “public concern” question, our decision today is narrow. We do not decide any other aspect of Marquardt’s free speech claim, including whether the posts on his Facebook page amount to protected speech. In resolving this latter question, the district court will need to address whether Marquardt’s free speech interests outweigh the interest of the Cleveland EMS in the efficient administration of its duties. See Rorrer, 743 F.3d at 1047. On that issue, we note the well-settled rule that the government, when acting as an employer, may regulate employee speech to a greater extent than it can that of private citizens, including to discipline employees for speech the employer reasonably predicts will be disruptive.
There's some indication that Marquardt's posts affected his employer (the court mentions they were heavily-discussed by other EMS employees and many approached the EMS Commissioner with complaints about his comments) which will weigh against him when the district court takes another pass at this. And the EMS would certainly prefer its employees not express desires to kill children during their downtime. But that may not be enough to justify this firing. Public servants First Amendment rights are curtailed by their choice of profession, but they're not nonexistent.
But…
I…buh…can someone make this make sense?
Re:
I got $0.99 in my pocket.
Does that count?
Re: Standard attorney tactic
Re:
Gotta love those desperation/stupidity fueled own-goals.
'I didn't say that! Also they are punishing me for what I said! What, no, those don't conflict at all.'
The Narcissist's Prayer
I think he jumped from #4 to a whole new level of victim based on the fact the government isn't supposed to stop speech.
It does put the people of Cleveland into a bind as to how to get rid of this asshole. Is tarring and feathering too old-school of a way to show civic displeasure with a racist POS?
Re:
Being sacked by the government isn't censorship, as they are not stopping him saying horrific things. Being considered unfit for a job, especially one dealing with all sorts of people, is one of the consequences of horrific speech.
Re: Re: Being sacked by the government isn't censorship
The court here disagrees with you, AC.
As do I. When the government punishes you because of your speech, that's censorship.
Suppose they put him in prison, but let him write letters while in prison. Would you claim "isn't censorship, as they are not stopping him saying horrific things"?
I hope not.
Censorship has been popular for a long time, in many (most) places in history. That's not because it's a bad thing, it's because lots of people thought it was a good thing (as you seem to).
But after much consideration and debate, 18th century intellectuals decided that censorship did more harm than good. (That doesn't mean it doesn't do good.) Thus, the 1st amendment.
I understand their reasoning, and agree with them. Most people who haven't thought hard about it, don't.
How reassuring
Because if there's one type of person you want around when you're facing a medical emergency it's someone who has expressed the opinion that murdering children is fine because some people just deserve to die, that's the sort of person you can depend on to keep their biases at home and give it their all to help you out no matter who you are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: How reassuring
One wonders what wounded POWs thought, whether perhaps they imagined that a nurse's coworkers might put a stop to any abuse of the disfavored patient.
It isn't so much that the government should regulate certain sorts of speech of employees, but that some beliefs, when exposed, show a direct probability of harm to the performance of duties.
Re:
That's about the line I would consider reasonable, yeah. It's one thing to hold a horrible opinion, but when that opinion has a direct relation to your job such that it's likely to negatively impact it that's when it becomes problematic.
As a hypothetical example if a cop put forth the opinion that black people are not just inferior but did not deserve equal protection under the law that would show a serious issue likely to impact their performance of the job, or in this case if someone was shot by a cop could you reasonably assume that the former EMS in this story would do their best to save that person, or would they be more likely to just half-ass it because the person had it coming?
Brandenburg v. Ohio
Considering what I know about Brandenburg v. Ohio, I would indeed say that this is protected speech. Vile and horrendous speech, yes, but protected by the first amendment.
Re: Brandenburg v. Ohio
The speech should be protected; their job should not. They shouldn't lose their job because they said something their managers disagreed with; they should lose their job because they said something contrary to the duties of their job and the oaths they took.
I am perfectly within my rights to say I believe that all mail should be public record. But if I say this and I'm a postal worker, that's grounds for, at a minimum, a job review.
So yeah... this is at best semi protected speech.
His statements go directly to his ability to perform his job. If this asshole had been in that park on duty he would have been obligated and required by the terms of his job to render assistance to Tamir Rice. And after that post I am fairly certain that not only would he not have rendered assistance but not done so gladly while making jokes on the scene.
His employer has no reason what so ever to expect him if put into a similar situation in the future to expect him to actually perform his job.
And that's the ball game. He may have the right to say it, but he's not absolved from the consequences of his speech just because his employer is a government agency.
I have a question - might look provocative, but it is not, I am just trying to understand. How is this case, legally speaking, different from the police officers that were sacked discussing in their car a while ago some racial slurs? "I did not get the change to kill..." seems a pretty radical statement from a public employee. So why is this case different and he cannot be fired - because the comment was not made during working hours?
Re:
So why is this case different and he cannot be fired - because the comment was not made during working hours?
Exactly. The government can enforce reasonable standards of behavior while employees are "on the clock," the same way that any employer can require that employees refrain from insulting, harassing or otherwise acting to produce a hostile environment for coworkers/customers (though the government needs to be more careful to follow their internal policies than other employers, due process and all).
Though note that this ruling didn't say he could not be fired, only that the topic of his post was a matter of public interest. This raises the bar for the government, but they can still continue to argue that his words were sufficient to interfere in the reasonable administration of the duties of the organization.
Re:
IANAL, but I see justification for tougher standards against police officers (or soldiers), empowered to use deadly force against the public, and other public servants without this special power.
People are fired all the time from various private employers for posting far less offensive things online. It does seem sort of twisted that public employees have MORE rights when it comes to speech. I'm not sure if there's a good, fair way to handle it besides encourage everybody to get a government job from which they can never be let go for anything.
Re:
"get a government job from which they can never be let go for anything."
Yeah, might as well go large - become da prez and pardon yourself - lol.
So, was the guy with the gun threatening to shoot (kill?) people or not? Whether the gun turned out to be real or not later on wasn't even an issue regarding any threats being made... that's a different matter. Things you can't tell just by looking.
All speech that is the expression of opinion is protected, or must be if any protection is to mean something.
Re:
What 'guy with a gun'? The only one with a 'gun' mentioned in the article was the 12-year old kid, and if you want to know what happened check the link which will lead you to a previous article covering that an a police union's horrendous response. If you're not talking about them though I'm afraid I've no idea who you are talking about.
All speech that is the expression of opinion is protected, or must be if any protection is to mean something.
'Protected' does not, never has, and should not mean 'without consequences'. If someone has an opinion that relates to their job and indicates that they are likely to be incapable or unwilling to do that job as required then it's perfectly reasonable to ask them to leave to give them the boot depending on circumstances.
True: it is not even close to fair. But what are the alternatives?
The problem is, a private citizen (as employer or as servant) has rights that the government doesn't. And that is as it should be, and must be. BUT here the government IS the employer. As government, it has the responsibility, the REQUIREMENT that its agents/employees do NOT do things a government must not do; simultaneously, it does not have the right of a citizen-organization to expel members-associates for any cause.
Put these two together, and a government wage-slave has more rights than a private wage-slave, in addition to being backed by the power of the government. A balance-of-powers approach would legislatively deprive those workers of some of the rights of private workers; a social approach would try to keep the number of government wage-slaves as small as possible. (Then there's the socialist approach of making sure that bad apples cannot be weeded out, by making everyone a government wage-slave. That never turns out badly--if you like synchronized calisthenics while carrying deadly weapons.)
From a procedural perspective, this seems like an unresolvable conundrum to me. Of course, procedures (as the new TD post well says) cannot generate or guarantee "the weightier parts of the law" (you know, mercy, justice, and so on.)
