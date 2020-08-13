Daily Deal: Beginner's Guide to Personal Finance And Investment Bundle
 
Congress To Consider National Right To Repair Law For First Time
 

AMC Theaters: Risk Death And Disability To Watch Movie Reruns For 15 Cents!

Failures

from the hard-pass dept

Thu, Aug 13th 2020 10:51amKarl Bode

Even before COVID-19, the brick and mortar movie industry was already struggling to adapt in the face of technological evolution. Now with a pandemic demolishing theater attendance, companies like AMC Theaters face an accelerated timeline as they attempt to cling to outdated constructs like movie release windows, sticky floors, and seventeen dollar popcorn, which were already showing their age in the 4K streaming era.

Theater chains haven't exactly been handling this pandemic thing all that well. When Comcast Universal began sending its movies straight to home streaming (you know, given that people don't want to die), AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron threw an apoplectic fit, insisting his chain would never again show a Comcast/Universal movie. After apparently realizing he didn't have any leverage to make those kinds of threats -- and negotiating to get an unspecified cut of the proceeds -- Aron and AMC agreed to a shorter 17-day release window. Baby steps, I guess.

It should go without saying that the scientific consensus is that the pandemic isn't going anywhere, and the problems it's creating are very likely to get worse as it collides with the traditional flu season this fall. Like so many who think they can just bull rush through factual reality and scientific consensus, AMC seems intent on opening a good chunk of its traditional theaters next week, and is hoping to draw crowds by offering 15 cent movie tickets on the first day:

"AMC Entertainment, which owns the chain, said Thursday that it expects to open the doors to more than 100 cinemas — or about a sixth of its nationwide locations — on Aug. 20 with throwback pricing for a day. AMC theaters have reopened in numerous international countries but have remained shuttered in the U.S. since March. The chain touted the reopening as “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices."

There's innovating, and then there's just denying the obvious. There's creative adaptation, and then there's business decisions that are literally putting people's lives at risk by encouraging mass public indoor gatherings during an historic pandemic that largely spreads, you know, indoors. Yes, the risk is mitigated somewhat by the fact AMC is requiring people wear masks, but there's obviously no guarantee your fellow movie theaters are going to comply, or that AMC will spend two hours enforcing mask use in the dark.

Most of the films they'll be showing (Grease, Black Panther, and Back to the Future) are already on home video, so I'm not sure how many folks will be willing to risk death and potential lifelong disability to watch reruns. But hey, this being America, I suppose anything is possible. With all sympathy to theater industry employees, it may be time for AMC Theaters to begin considering a much harder pivot into a business sector that doesn't require denying obvious technological evolution and won't kill or disable its target audience.

Filed Under: covid-19, movies, pandemic, theaters
Companies: amc theaters

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    sehlat (profile), 13 Aug 2020 @ 11:18am

    Adam Aran does not watch movies.

    Because he's clearly blind.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PNRCinema (profile), 13 Aug 2020 @ 11:19am

    Normally I'm a big screen kinda guy...

    But I have ZERO intention of going back to a theatre to see a film until there's a working vaccine that will help get rid of the COVID problem once and for all. I'll keep my viewing at home for the time being, and go back to theaters when all is once again (mostly) safe. And I have a feeling even most die-hard theater fans feel the same exact way (and maybe I could have chosen a better phrase there, heh heh)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Daily Deal: Beginner's Guide to Personal Finance And Investment Bundle
 
Congress To Consider National Right To Repair Law For First Time
 
Follow Techdirt

Tech & COVID is a new project by
Techdirt, with sponsorship from

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Thursday

10:51 AMC Theaters: Risk Death And Disability To Watch Movie Reruns For 15 Cents! (2)

Friday

06:33 Congress To Consider National Right To Repair Law For First Time (33)

Thursday

13:26 Georgia School District Inadvertently Begins Teaching Lessons In First Amendment Protections After Viral Photo (73)

Wednesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 250: Modeling The Pandemic (4)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.