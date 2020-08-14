DHS Agencies Are Taking Millions In Cash From Travelers Every Year, Can't Be Bothered To Stop Any Crimes
from the taking-taxpayers'-dimes-on-the-taxpayers'-dime dept
In a little over 15 years, DHS agencies interacted with millions of travelers passing through our nation's airports… and relieved them of over $2 billion in cash. (And that's just agencies like the CBP and ICE. The DEA also lifts cash from airline passengers -- something it loves doing so much it hires TSA agents to look for money, rather than stuff that could threaten transportation security.)
That's just one of several disturbing findings in the Institute for Justice's (IJ) new report [PDF] on the DHS's ability to separate travelers from their money. Utilizing the Treasury Department's forfeiture database, the IJ discovered the DHS is a fan of taking cash and does so more frequently at certain airports. The most popular airport for cash seizures is, by far, Chicago's O'Hare. In 2014, the airport accounted for 34% of all cash seized despite handling only 6% of all air travelers.
More travelers means more opportunities, which explains some of the increase in seizures over the past decade. But as the IJ points out, seizures are outpacing the bump in travel stats.
Between 2000 and 2016, the number of air travelers increased 46%, while the inflation-adjusted value of currency seized at airports by DHS agencies increased 140% and the number of airport currency seizure cases grew 178%.
Any international airport will be patrolled by CBP and ICE agents looking for cash to seize. And they're not looking to catch drug dealers, human traffickers, or any other criminals that might be carrying cash around. No, the most common criminal activity to result in forfeitures is nothing more than a reporting violation.
Federal law requires travelers to declare any currency over $10,000 when traveling into or out of the country. It's pretty easy to get this done when traveling into the US, as arriving visitors will be required to go through Customs and declare anything they're bringing into the country, including cash. Outbound travelers may not realize this applies to them and since they're not required to pass through Customs on the way out, they may have no idea they're violating the law. That's an opportunity DHS agencies are more than happy to capitalize on. Half of all seizures between 2000-2016 were for violating this reporting requirement.
In fact, serious criminal activity is something no one seizing money seems very concerned about. Asset forfeiture isn't about dismantling criminal empires. It's about taking cash from people who have limited means to fight back. If the government has all your cash, it's pretty tough to hire a lawyer and fight an uphill battle against a system that dispenses with the property's former owner completely to engage in litigation against the cash itself.
Overall, 69% of DHS agency airport currency seizure cases were not accompanied by an arrest, regardless of the alleged offense. This means less than a third of the time was an offense egregious enough, or the evidence strong enough, to warrant an arrest.
This isn't just a DHS thing. It's an everybody thing.
In 2017, the DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General conducted an in-depth study of a sample of 100 Drug Enforcement Administration forfeiture cases. The study found that only 44 of those cases advanced or were even related to a criminal investigation. That same year, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration reviewed a sample of 278 cases in which currency was seized under “structuring” laws, which prohibit conducting bank transactions below $10,000 to evade federal reporting requirements. The law is in place to prevent crimes like money laundering, but the study found that in 91% of cases, the seized funds were from a legal source, such as a family-owned business. The study also found that IRS agents were encouraged to conduct “quick hits,” where property was easier to seize, “rather than pursue cases with other criminal activity (such as drug trafficking or money laundering), which are more time-consuming.”
Taking money from people has always been easier than fighting crime. That much has been obvious for years. The IRS said the quiet part loud on accident. This report says everything the government isn't willing to admit to the public, much less itself: the point of forfeiture programs is to enrich those performing the forfeitures. That's it. That's the entire thing. Any reductions in criminal activity are purely coincidental.
Filed Under: asset forfeiture, cbp, civil asset forfeiture, dhs, ice, legalized theft, tsa
"BY accident" not "on accident"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I, for one, feel safer already just knowing that DHS agencies are diligently working to rid us of the scourge known as money.
As everyone knows, money is the root of all evil, and therefore it must be stopped at all cost. Your help is required now, please allow DHS to do their jobs and just hand over the cash.
Who knew traveling would become so expensive, what is the typical amount one should carry so that DHS will have adequate funding levels to protect us from this horrible thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
As everyone knows, money is the root of all evil,
The love of money is the root of all evil, therefore DHS agencies (and all the other LEOs) are pretty evil, with deep roots.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why can't they be honest, and tell people how much cash they need to find to expedite one passage through security?
/warning the Poe is strong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's impolite to name concrete bakshish amounts. You just have to see where you can get with some gentle prodding. Like with a cattle prod.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Good thing we had a war with England to be free to rob ourselves
When a government agency takes your cash and doesn't return it or give you credit towards your taxes, that is theft. Pretty it up any way you want but that is literally one of the main reasons why we had a war with England. If you think that allowing this will have no repercussions, you are as out of touch as England was at the time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Good thing we had a war with England to be free to rob ourse
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I've traveled the world and the only other country I felt anywhere near the same level of fear of the government was Italy with its military personnel carrying some pretty scary looking combat rifles stationed all over Rome.
What does it say about the US that, even as a US citizen, I feel more afraid being in the US than most other places in the world?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Foreign investment into the real estate in my region is being bought up sight unseen with cash money. The average time from it going up on the market is FOUR DAYS. I wish they could have rid some of that money from these foreignors.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
