Tweeters Were Criminally Charged For The Crime Of Trying To Identify A Police Officer... Who The Police Revealed In The Charging Docs

from the that's-DETECTIVE-'This-Bitch,'-mister dept

The Nutley, New Jersey Police Department fears for the safety of its officer. It fears so much it tried to bring criminal charges against people who retweeted a tweet asking Twitter users to identify an officer who was policing a protest. Georgana Sziszak is one of the five people charged for interacting with the tweet, as Adi Robertson reports for The Verge.

The Nutley Police Department filed its complaints in late July over a tweet posted during a June 26th protest. The now-deleted message included a photo of a masked on-duty police officer with a request that “If anyone knows who this bitch is throw his info under this tweet.” Because of the mask, the officer is not readily identifiable from the photograph, and there do not appear to be any replies revealing his identity. The original poster and the retweeters are charged with cyber harassment, a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in jail. Activist Georgana Sziszak, one of the retweeters, revealed the complaint in a GoFundMe campaign last week.

The original poster didn't find any takers for their request for the identity of the masked officer. The Nutley PD has, however, doxed its own officer by filing this criminal complaint. Here's the tweet -- since deleted -- asking for the officer's identity:

If you can't read/see the tweet, it says:

If anyone knows who this bitch is throw his info under this tweet

The Nutley PD knows who "this bitch" is and has provided all the info the original tweet was seeking:

The department charged Sziszak and others on behalf of Detective Peter Sandomenico, who the complaint identifies as the officer in the tweet. It alleges that the photo and accompanying caption threatened the officer “acting in the performance of his duties, causing Detective Sandomenico to fear that harm will come to himself, family, and property.”

Yes, it's decorated officer Peter Sandomenico -- an officer whose salary is 884% higher than the median salary in the town he serves. Sandomenico was once honored by the department for "going above and beyond" and was photographed receiving this really vague commendation. He was also photographed twice for NJ Cops Magazine, where he attended a ceremony honoring Nutley's "Police Officer of the Year." Sandomenico is a state delegate for his police union.

Like far too many officers around the nation, Peter "PJ" Sandomenico appears to have removed anything identifying him personally while working at the protest in Nutley. This sort of thing never plays well with the public, which often responds by crowdsourcing officer info -- not necessarily to harass officers but to let officers know their efforts to dodge accountability have been undone.

Of course, after this story started getting attention, the Essex County Prosecutor's office announced it was dropping the charges with a weak excuse:

The prosecutor’s office confirmed the five people who were charged and told the Asbury Park Press on Friday that “we concluded there was insufficient evidence to sustain our burden of proof.”

Even though the charges were dropped, this was still a blatant attack on the 1st Amendment rights of protesters -- many of whom may now be scared off from documenting law enforcement activities during these protests out of fear of facing a similar nuisance fight.

The First Amendment protects the right to photograph on-duty officers. It also protects the speech that accompanied the tweeted photo, which only asked for someone to identify the cop, not to encourage violence against the officer. The imagined parade of horrors springing from the identification of Detective Peter "PJ" Sandomenico belongs solely to the minds at the Nutley Police Department, which provided info that the five charged Twitter users failed to dig up. Great job, guys! Perhaps the PD will again be cited for going above and beyond by violating the Constitution to protect an unidentified officer the PD decided to identify on its own. Presumably when the PD does it, it results in less fear for Sandomenico's safety.

Filed Under: 1st amendment, chilling effects, criminal charges, free speech, intimidation, new jersey, nutley, protests