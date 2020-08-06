Georgia School District Inadvertently Begins Teaching Lessons In First Amendment Protections After Viral Photo
There's this dumb but persistent meme in American culture that somehow the First Amendment simply doesn't exist within the walls of a public school district. This is patently false. What is true is that there have been very famous court cases that have determined that speech rights for students at school may be slightly curtailed and must face tests over "substantial disruption" of the speech in question in order to have it limited. Named after the plaintiff in that cited case, the "Tinker test" essentially demands that schools not simply dislike a student's speech or the discomfort that comes from it, but instead must be able to demonstrate that such speech is disruptive to the school and students broadly. The facts of that case, for instance, dealt with students being suspended for wearing anti-war armbands. Those suspensions were seen as a violation of the students' First Amendment rights, because obviously.
Subsequent cases, such as Morse v. Frederick, have very slightly and narrowly expanded the limitations on speech within schools. In this case, for instance, a student's speech encouraging the use of illegal drugs was found to be a valid target for school punishment. But, narrow or not, some analysis has worried that cases like this could be used to expand the curtailing of student speech:
By contrast, the Eleventh Circuit extended Morse's rationale about illegal drugs to the context of student speech that is "construed as a threat of school violence". Boim, 494 F.3d at 984 (upholding the suspension of a high school student for a story labeled as a "dream" in which she described shooting her math teacher). Moreover, the court concluded that Morse supports the idea that student speech can be regulated where "[in] a school administrator's professional observation ... certain expressions [of student speech] have led to, and therefore could lead to, an unhealthy and potentially unsafe learning environment".
Disallowing student speech that amounts to threats of violence indeed seems to make sense. That being said, speaking of "an unhealthy and potentially unsafe learning environment":
This is the first day of school in Paulding County, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/fzdidaAABM
— 🇯🇲Black🇭🇹Aziz🇳🇬aNANsi🇹🇹 (@Freeyourmindkid) August 4, 2020
You'd be forgiven if you thought that picture was taken from the Paulding County high school six months ago, with so few masks. But it wasn't. Instead, it was taken on August 4th, the first day back to school for Paulding County. Whatever your thoughts on whether and how schools should be opening, you really need to go read that entire article from BuzzFeed. The overwhelming impression left is that Paulding County appears to have reopened its schools in as callous and cavalier manner possible while still staying just inside government guidelines. Masks? Sure, if you want, but they're optional. Distancing? Of course, but we can't really enforce it in any meaningful way. And overall safety?
North Paulding teachers said they too felt they had no choice but to show up to work, even after a staff member texted colleagues saying she had tested positive for the virus. The staffer had attended planning sessions while exhibiting symptoms, one teacher said.
She did not attend school after testing positive. But teachers have heard nothing from the school, they said, which won’t confirm that staff members have tested positive, citing privacy concerns.
The Paulding County School Superintendent, Brian Otott, began reaching out to parents to reassure them that what they saw in the viral photo going around Twitter was fine, just fine. It lacked context, you see. Context, one presumes, is another word for safety. Or, if we are to believe Otott, the context is essentially: yes, this is totally happening, but the state said we can operate this way.
Otott claimed in his letter that the pictures were taken out of context to criticize the school’s reopening, saying that the school of more than 2,000 students will look like the images that circulated for brief periods during the day. The conditions were permissible under the Georgia Department of Education’s health recommendations, he said.
This from the same state that has the 6th highest number of total COVID-19 cases, the 11th most total cases per capita, the 4th most total new cases in the last week, and the 6th most new cases per capita in the last week. So, you know, not the state doing the best job in the country by a long shot at containing outbreaks of this virus.
Which perhaps makes sense, actually, since Otott seems chiefly interested in containing not the virus in his school halls, but rather any criticism of his district. Remember that viral photo that kicked off this discussion? Well...
At least two students say they have been suspended at North Paulding High School in Georgia for posting photos of crowded hallways that went viral on Twitter.
The photos show students packed into hallways between classes, not appearing to practice social distancing and with few masks visible, amid the coronavirus panic. They went viral after being shared by the account @Freeyourmindkid.
Those suspensions being handed out are five day suspensions and are being levied at violations of school rules around using cell phone cameras without permission. A couple of things to say about that.
First, the removal of a student from a School-sanctioned petri dish of a novel coronavirus feels odd as a punishment. Were it not for the intentions of the Superintendent, it would be damn near heroic as an attempt to save these kids from getting sick.
Second, refer back to my two paragraph throat-clearing above. This isn't constitutional. Nothing about the students sharing their concerns amounts to a disruption of school, or anything else that would qualify this protected speech for scholastic punishment. Taking a fearful 15 year old student and punishing him or her for their fear is beyond reproach. And, about those school rules for cell phones:
On Wednesday, an intercom announcement at the school from principal Gabe Carmona said any student found criticizing the school on social media could face discipline.
Again, plainly unconstitutional. One wonders why anyone should have faith in a school administration that isn't even educated enough on the rights of its own students to keep from ignorantly broadcasting its idiocy over school intercoms. Why are these people even allowed to teach children in the best of times, never mind during a pandemic as these kids get herded like cattle to the slaughter through school halls?
While I guess we'll all get to see what happens in this idiotic school district now, and maybe even learn some lessons from what occurs, I'm generally not of the opinion that we should treat our own children like they were the subjects of some kind of bizarre modern-day Tuskegee test.
All the students should be posting images
The appropriate response to punishment mandates for expressing grievances is for more people to express grievances.
Maybe demand the removal of the administrators enforcing such a policy, or the humiliating pictures will not stop.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
See also: peaceful protests growing larger after police interference.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: All the students should be posting images
My immediate thought was:
No kids should have to attend a school in that state, even just a few times per day. And it seems like the principal has said "Hey, all you have to do to get out of this petri dish is criticize the school!"
The follow-up should be obvious.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: All the students should be posting images
Yeah, the student in this case has a win/win. He's exposed the dangerous conditions in the school, and got himself isolated from the danger at the same time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Anonymity
I understand that many people want to associate their real life with their online social media handles. But I see this as an excellent lesson in maintaining a degree of anonymity. Kids: sometimes jerks online don't like what you have to say, and will demand punishment for anyone who dares to criticize. So post some of those pictures or videos anonymously if you can, and add some plausible deniability.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fun fact: The jerk who didn’t like the photo was in meatspace, and the punishment wasn’t “demanded”, but actually handed out. Contain your “cancel culture” calamity within your mammaries.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Koby is referring to publishing pictures online under anonymous or randomly generated usernames to prevent them from being punished. They were clear in their meaning, perhaps you are too quick to jump on the anti/cancel culture bandwagon to be commenting your opinions on everything.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'm usually all over Koby when he spouts nonsense, as he often does. But in this case he's right. Anonymity is the only force multiplier the citizenry has visavi authority when the chips are down.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Except, that has absolutely nothing to do with this situation.
First, the student is not anonymous. As far as I can tell, the tweet linked to above is not the student's own account, but it doesn't really matter who posted it first. There will be many context clues from the photo to confirm who is likely to have taken the picture, and the principal will have doubtless put pressure on other students to tell him who took it. Not having a name associated with the tweet is irrelevant if the context and content of the tweet identified the photographer.
Second, any retribution he's facing has nothing to do with Twitter. This is a principal punishing a student for misconduct while on school grounds. The fact that the misconduct happened via the internet, and the fact that it was justified behaviour in this case, is not relevant to Koby's usual obsessions.
Thirdly, you can certainly argue that the "punishment" received here is exactly what the student wanted. He obviously didn't feel comfortable milling around with groups of hundreds of unprotected students, and removing himself from that could have been the aim in the first place. Even if not, it's possible that public pressure will now force the principal to actually protect his students. Part of civil disobedience is accepting the punishment for your actions because you believe that the
Finally, it's a dumb pivot to see a principal openly violating the safety of his student with the excuse of "well, this is how it was pre-pandemic", and have the takeaway from that being that the important thing is whether someone uses an anonymous Twitter account. Especially given that the school district in question has known active cases.
https://www.ajc.com/education/get-schooled-blog/paulding-confirms-covid-19-case-on-first-day- at-elementary-school/6TZ3XHVRKFGIDPTV32P2PLJP7A/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Concur with all of the above.
Just saying that Kobys argument, taken as is, is still on the money. I'd welcome even Baghdad Bob running an argument if that unworthy ever managed to squawk out a logical one.
(Sure, I'd be hauling out the big guns because I know his next comment would move the goalposts into the next time zone and contain crates of red herring and burning strawmen marinated in false equivalence, but still...I axe the arguments I see as false, not the ones i anticipate the poster making).
"Finally, it's a dumb pivot to see a principal openly violating the safety of his student with the excuse of "well, this is how it was pre-pandemic", and have the takeaway from that being that the important thing is whether someone uses an anonymous Twitter account."
Concur again. I'd argue the principal in question is here at the point where he can be said to recklessly endanger the life and health of his students, and ought to be hauled to court for it. I don't agree it's a dumb pivot as such.
Because we are at the point where in the US any student or employee willing to challenge their higher-ups about the way their actual lives are put at risk is posing that challenge in an environment as open to criticism as the old USSR. With the president himself personally moving to expose as much of the US to infection as possible any government employee will find themselves making poor, or even lethal decisions.
Your argument is sound. So, in this rare instance, is Koby's.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Anti-speech aligns with anti-anonymity.
Among our officials and law enforcement, those who want to be able to regulate speech widely intersect those who want to regulate encryption, privacy and anonymity, respectively.
In the case of school administrators trying to silence dissenting students, they're interested also in quelling the ability of students to be anonymous or act without observation.
They want a gun to everyone's heads.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Anonymity
"Kids: sometimes jerks online don't like what you have to say, and will demand punishment for anyone who dares to criticize"
This wasn't a jerk online, this was his IRL school principal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Anonymity
"This wasn't a jerk online, this was his IRL school principal."
You had no need to say it twice, Paul.
It's pretty clear his high school principal is a jerk. Yes, we should hold a school principal to other standards than the school bully but it's pretty obvious that just ain't the case here...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Anonymity
If that is the lesson you got from this story, Koby, holy shit are your priorities fucked up.
Koby: "hey kids, instead of standing up and speaking out your mind, how about you hide."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Anonymity
"If that is the lesson you got from this story, Koby, holy shit are your priorities fucked up."
I normally don't exactly see eye to eye with Koby but...in this case, he's right.
It's pretty obvious that in the US of today standing up and speaking your mind gets you punished, often without recourse. A vindictive school official can seriously ruin the future of any child who exposes him as the spineless wretch he is.
It's not in this case the priorities which are fucked up, but a system so broken the messenger bearing bad or politically inconvenient news will be shot if identified.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The late John Lewis was beaten by cops for daring to march across a bridge in support of voting rights for Black people. He knew he would be punished for what he did; he did it anyway because he knew he was doing the right thing. Anyone else willing to do the same — to get in “good trouble” — deserves credit for their choice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It appears that they are trying to kill us.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And they’re succeeding.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Possibly more than anything the pandemic has shown who the real heroes are along with showing for all to see how many people quite literally do not care if other people die so long as they themselves are okay and/or get what they want.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'You get Covid! And you get Covid! EVERYONE GETS COVID!'
Well that's one way to boost the economy, specifically the funerary and casket makers part of it. Can't possibly imagine how the state has such high infection rates if that's the level of care and concern they show towards the pandemic.
As for the pathetic excuse of a human running the school it would seem that they're taking their cues from Trump and other thin-skinned thugs throughout history, 'criticize me and suffer the consequences for it', and while that may cow some people all it's really doing is showing how indefensible their actions are and how utterly unfit for their position they are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'You get Covid! And you get Covid! EVERYONE GETS COVID!'
Well, you want the students to be prepared for real life, don't you?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'You get Covid! And you get Covid! EVERYONE GETS COVID!'
"Well, you want the students to be prepared for real life, don't you?"
That, I think, was some of the darker sarcasm I've read around here lately. "All right, kids, you guys are at the cusp of adulthood so we'll be teaching you what adult life means. For starters we'll force you into a plague incubator, then you get to watch your elderly relatives die to what you brought home from it. Won't that be fun?"
The script here was written by The Joker. That's the only explanation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: 'You get Covid! And you get Covid! EVERYONE GETS COV
Maybe you should read what this a reply to? It was to
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Georgia
I live in Georgia and the State government is handling COVID-19 terribly. Governor Kemp went so far as to sue Atlanta when they attempted to require masks because Kemp as an executive order making them optional.
Kemp does not seem to care about the citizens of Georgia at all. All he seems to be concerned with is keeping Trump happy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Georgia
"Kemp does not seem to care about the citizens of Georgia at all. All he seems to be concerned with is keeping Trump happy."
Well, when all a politician has to do to retain office is to successfully smear an opponent while keeping a small cadre of fanatics happy, you get the resulting office-holder accordingly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
With schools like this
(and there are lots of them, possibly even most of them, and they have been like this for decades, just maybe not quite so well publicized) is it any wonder the country is in such a sorry state?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The ACLU must be salivating
At the chance to represent some of these kids. Especially the ones that get punished for criticizing the school. What a ridiculous thing to have as a school announcement. The parents of that school district should be very vocal in demanding the removal of the entire school administration for such stupidity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I've run into, and participated in a Facebook argument that suggest that Georgia has a law that prevents the photography of children even in public spaces. I can't find significant references to the law and the few I can hint that it is aimed exclusively at registered sex offenders. Can anyone provide insight into the law, if it is real, enforced, or has been challenged on first amendment grounds?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Terrorism
We are not allowed to shoot our math teachers... that's just an unfortunate part of living in the United States... one of the compromises we make living here where the math teacher's right to live is not overshadowed by our right to kill the teacher for being a tight-ass OCD nutcase.
I agree.
We are, to the best of my knowledge still -- in 2020 -- allowed to have dreams, whether at night, daydreams, fantasies, and even watch movies where math teachers get shot to death in gruesome manners with AR-15s that the masses call "automatic military assault-style scary-looking dangerous nobody should own that" rifles.
We can even do that in many FPS video games.
But apparently if we TELL anyone about this thing, THAT is something we're NOT allowed to do and should be suspended, expelled, sent to the school-resource officer (cop who didn't quite have the IQ to be a beat cop), or shot by same.
Somehow that makes no sense to me.
The right to freedom of speech free of government interference should not extend to not sharing my dream. I didn't dream of shooting my math teacher, but I did have a crush on my 2nd grade teacher... if I'd said that would I have been suspended/expelled/SR'd/shot for possible sexual misconduct?
Today's "school administrators" make a lot of money to do nothing more than stifle student rights, teacher salaries, and pad their pockets.
It has been time for change for many years. This is year another one of them.
Ehud
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wearing masks "can't" be enforced?
The school district has remarkably strict rules limiting how students must dress.
https://www.paulding.k12.ga.us/Page/1091
Some of the terms are actually absurd, such as "(clothing) may not be altered from their original form".
Adding masks to the rules is hardly a stretch. The rules already cover what you can wear on your head, and actually seem to prohibit wearing masks.
Not Approved for School Wear
Pants with holes, appearance of a hole, frays, rips, or tears ... Headgear is prohibited and must be kept out of sight on the school campus during the school day. This includes, but is not limited to, caps, hats, hoods, bandanas, wave caps, sweatbands, sunglasses, or any other head covering. No headphones, combs, rakes, curlers, or picks can be worn in the hair.
Some of the terms are actually absurd, such as "(clothing) may not be altered from their original form".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Wearing masks "can't" be enforced?
Sounds like a perfect way for students to protest if they have to go to school, deliberately wear clothing that violates the rules and wear a mask and just dare the school to step onto the PR land mine that's before them.
'They're willing to prohibits certain clothing and punish students for wearing it but not willing to require masks during a deadly pandemic, nicely showing just how screwed up their priorities are.'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Georgia schools
I live in Georgia, and in my opinion, the only reason that the schools are trying to re-open with on-site attendence is because if they don't, their federal funding will be cut.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Taking 'your money or your life' to a whole new level
It takes a special kind of evil to force schools to choose between 'risk the lives of teachers and students by having on-site classes during a global pandemic that has killed a hundred and sixty thousand and counting in the US' or 'care about the lives of your students and staff and lose funding because of it', though at this point as insanely vile as that choice is I can't find it in me to be surprised that Trump and his cult have made it. Disgusted to the extreme yes, surprised no.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Taking 'your money or your life' to a whole new level
Well, election day is in three months, a disproportionately large number of non-whites and people underprivileged with regard to job conditions and job security and health insurance coverage die from COVID-19, and a disproportionately large number of non-whites and people underprivileged with regard to job conditions and job security and health insurance coverage don't vote for Trump.
And Trump currently polls bad. Not a lot of time to correct the voter statistics, but using the schools as incubators might be the best shot at it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A teacher got covid 19, so don't tell anyone, we ll put everyone in mortal danger cos of privacy ,
WTF!!!
THERE'S zero attept at social spacing, no rules about wearing masks,
When you are in a school teaching vulnerable students your right to privacy is not absolute if if have a deadly disease.
Wearing masks has been shown to reduce the spread of covid But only if everyone wears them
America is now a laughing stock it seems to have no leadership and rules that are lax and change week to week state by state in refatd to fighting the virus
There's a reason this photo went viral
There's no sign of any social distancing
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I am in Germany, and rules change week to week and partly state by state. The difference is that the changes are tracking the actual infection rates and science, and contact tracing in connection with a quite lower basic infection rate and localised heavy testing make it possible to apply measures where they are particularly effective.
Things like mask wearing and social distancing are a nuisance and people question its value when infection rates are low. What people have a hard time understanding is that the largest benefit of wearing masks is not individual protection: dropping your risk of an infection to, say, a fourth is not security. It is for limiting the spread of the virus to a degree that infections don't run out of control before they can be contained.
But that means that wearing masks is really important in those areas not actually seeing significant infection rates, since it an important part of the tool set for making sure that single infected persons (which you cannot totally rule out) will cause a large inflagration that can no longer be contained by the time it is discovered.
Of course, when most people required to wear masks will not make any difference, acceptance is not high. The problem is you don't get advance warning when wearing a mask would make a difference for someone.
Rules that change from week to week based on infection rates, test rates, return times of tests, and location, are not as such a sign of a lack of leadership even though that kind of back and forth may feel so. They are a consequence of the virus itself refusing to follow the instructions of the leadership, requiring the leadership to follow the facts.
This has acceptance problems and suffers from more than enough fatigue even when working as responsibly as possible.
That the U.S. decides to overload this process with conspiracy theories, wishful thinking, science bashing, scapegoating, political games and buttkissing and lies and distractions is not making good use of the citizens' capacity to heed sensible but annoying instructions of moderate local effectivity but making all the difference as a national strategy.
The U.S. is not a laughing stock because its rules change week to week state by state, but because its rule changes are haphazard and ineffective and predicated on avoiding the effort of locking the barn door until after the mule has bolted, insinuating that the barn management is lacking a stable genius.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: [why are these people]
Most likely because that is the best they can find in Paulding County, Georgia.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
