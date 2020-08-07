Congress To Consider National Right To Repair Law For First Time
About five years ago, frustration at John Deere's draconian tractor DRM culminated in a grassroots "right to repair" movement. The company's crackdown on "unauthorized repairs" turned countless ordinary citizens into technology policy activists, after DRM and the company's EULA prohibited the lion's share of repair or modification of tractors customers thought they owned. These restrictions only worked to drive up costs for owners, who faced either paying significantly more money for "authorized" repair, or toying around with pirated firmware just to ensure the products they owned actually worked.
Since then, the right to repair movement has expanded dramatically, with a heavy focus on companies like Apple, Microsoft, Sony and their attempts to monopolize repair, driving up consumer costs, and resulting in greater waste.
It has also extended into the medical arena, where device manufacturers enjoy a monopoly on tools, documentation, and replacement parts, making it a nightmare to get many pieces of medical equipment repaired. That has, unsurprisingly, become even more of a problem during the COVID-19 pandemic due to mass hospitalizations and resource constraints, with medical professionals being forced to use grey market parts or DIY parts just to get ventilators to work.
Hoping to give the movement a shot of adrenaline, Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Yvette D. Clark have introduced the Critical Medical Infrastructure Right-to-Repair Act of 2020 (pdf), which would exempt medical equipment owners and "servicers" from liability for copying service materials or breaking DRM if it was done so to improve COVID-19 aid. The legislation also pre-empts any agreements between hospitals and equipment manufacturers preventing hospital employees from working on their own equipment, something that's also become more of a problem during the pandemic.
From a Wyden statement:
"There is no excuse for leaving hospitals and patients stranded without necessary equipment during the most widespread pandemic to hit the U.S. in 100 years,” Wyden said. “It is just common sense to say that qualified technicians should be allowed to make emergency repairs or do preventative maintenance, and not have their hands tied by overly restrictive contracts and copyright laws, until this crisis is over."
While numerous states have attempted to pass right to repair legislation, none have succeeded so far. In large part because companies like Apple have lobbied extensively to thwart them, (falsely) claiming that letting customers and independent repair merchants fix devices (usually for far less money) would be a privacy and security nightmare. In Nebraska, Apple even tried to claim that such legislation would turn the state into a mecca for hackers (sounds pretty cool to me, but what do I know). Apple has also spent years bullying a small repair shop in Norway because he used refurbished Apple parts to fix devices.
This is the first time such legislation will be proposed on the federal level. As such, likely seeing it as a gateway to broader legislation, companies like Apple, Microsoft, Sony, and John Deere will now likely do their best to (quietly) kill it, despite the positive impact it could have during a pandemic.
Filed Under: medical equipment, ownership, right to repair, ron wyden, yvette clark
Reader Comments
Magnuson Moss anyone?
So, we have Mag-Moss from 1975 that gives the 'right to repair' to 3rd parties... How does this not already apply?!
Re: Magnuson Moss anyone?
Copyright, which has this magical property that it prevents people owning what they thought they had bought.
Re: Magnuson Moss anyone?
The DMCA's anti-circumvention clause means that (with a small and periodically-changing list of exceptions) breaking DRM is illegal, even if you do it in order to do something that is legal.
It's basically an end-run around fair use. Sure, it's legal to repair your own device -- it's just not legal to break DRM in order to do it. Sure, it's legal to make a backup copy of software you bought -- it's just not legal to break DRM in order to do it. And so on.
Re: Magnuson Moss anyone?
The main problem is DRM, and although a 3rd party repair could be attempted, the manufacturer effectively prevents it through a code scheme. Hardware will deliberately stop working until the DRM protected program is given the right code that tells it that a proper repair has been completed. And the manufacturer isn't going to give you that code.
So unless the 3rd party repair can crack the DRM and then re-program the components to work without a "repair completed" code, 3rd party repair is prevented. This is mostly what the Right To Repair advocates want: equipment that is not protected by DRM such that 3rd parties can access the onboard diagnostics so that repair is easier, and then provide it the "repair completed" code such that the equipment will begin working again.
I think, the Magnison Morrison act only says that a manufacturer can't deny you the warranty if you have repaired an item yourself, (unless they can prove that you caused damage) not that you actually have the right to repair it. A fine distinction, sure, but there is a difference and a critical one.
With so many people at home being bored out of their minds, it seems like this is an appropriate time for a law that CLEARLY allows people to tinker with what they own. There are small business opportunities waiting for enterprising minds.
Sorry but I am not going to hold my breath for this.
It sounds nice & oh ventilators we needed but couldn't fix blah blah blah...
Its a short term problem that will be abandoned after a couple donations.
They can't be bothered to punish the insulin makers who hold people's lives hostage, do you think a couple vent makers are scared?
Re:
Nobody's asking you to hold your breath. But if we don't try, nothing will never be solved.
Please do not write your congressman. We don't want him discouraged.
Re:
You know, if you'd get over this "all politicians are the same" hard-on you've got and learn to start distinguishing between different people in Congress, you might learn something about this Wyden fellow. Techdirt's mentioned him before once or twice.
