In 10 Years Of Existence, The Long-Running French Farce Known As Hadopi Has Imposed Just €87,000 In Fines, But Cost Taxpayers €82 Million
The French anti-piracy framework known as Hadopi began as tragedy and soon turned into farce. It was tragic that so much energy was wasted on putting together a system that was designed to throw ordinary users off the Internet -- the infamous "three strikes and you're out" approach -- rather than encouraging better legal offerings. Four years after the Hadopi system was created in 2009, it descended into farce when the French government struck down the signature three strikes punishment because it had failed to bring the promised benefits to the copyright world. Indeed, Hadopi had failed to do anything much: its first and only suspension was suspended, and a detailed study of the three strikes approach showed it was a failure from just about every viewpoint. Nonetheless, Hadopi has staggered on, sending out its largely ignored warnings to people for allegedly downloading unauthorized copies of material, and imposing a few fines on those unlucky enough to get caught repeatedly.
As TorrentFreak reports, Hadopi has published its annual report, which contains some fascinating details of what exactly it has achieved during the ten years of its existence. In 2019, the copyright industry referred 9 million cases to Hadopi for further investigation, down from 14 million the year before. However, referral does not mean a warning was necessarily sent. In fact, since 2010, Hadopi has only sent out 12.7 million warnings in total, which means that most people accused of piracy don't even see a warning.
Those figures are a little abstract; what's important is how effective Hadopi has been, and whether the entire project has been worth all the time and money it has consumed. Figures put together by Next INpact, quoted by TorrentFreak, indicate that during the decade of its existence, Hadopi has imposed the grand sum of €87,000 in fines, but cost French taxpayers nearly a thousand times more -- €82 million. Against that background of staggering inefficiency and inefficacy, the following words in the introduction to Hadopi's annual report (pdf), written by the organization's president, Denis Rapone, ring rather hollow:
Hadopi remains, ten years later and despite the pitfalls in its path in the past, the major player in the protection of copyright, so that creation can flourish unhindered.
Creation could have flourished rather more had those €82 million been spent supporting struggling artists directly, rather than wasting them on the bureaucrats running this pointless joke of an organization. Time to bring the curtain down on the Hadopi farce for good.
That's not a useful metric
The point of Hadopi is not to generate revenue but to deter from copyright violations.
Your comparison of cost to revenue numbers would like judging the success of the judicial system by looking at revenue from prison labor compared to the cost of running a judicial system in the first place.
The question of "is it worth it" is trickier to answer. I lean towards "no", but the reasons are a lot more complex.
[reply to this | link to this | view in chronology]
Re: That's not a useful metric
"The point of Hadopi is not to generate revenue but to deter from copyright violations"
OK, so let's see those figures. Until we see them, we have to assume that the fact that most people accused of copyright infringement haven't even seen a warning is not much of a deterrent, and that any "encouragement" has been far outweighed by the massive rise in availability of legal streaming services in the lifespan of this agency.
What kind of a deterrent is "we might accuse you of something, but probably won't tell you about it, and even if we do tell you we probably won't fine you"?
"Your comparison of cost to revenue numbers would like judging the success of the judicial system by looking at revenue from prison labor compared to the cost of running a judicial system in the first place."
No, it's really not. In your example, people have been tried and convicted of crimes. Here, most people don't even know they've been accused, and most of the general public probably don't even know of Hadopi's existence, let alone given something that would actually deter them.
[reply to this | link to this | view in chronology]
Re: That's not a useful metric
Something something man who had to pay the fine for actions he knew nothing about & the panel knew who the back actor was but that didn't matter.
Stupid plans like this sound great in the abstract, but in practice they make everyone detest copyright a little bit more.
[reply to this | link to this | view in chronology]
Re: That's not a useful metric
"The point of Hadopi is not to generate revenue but to deter from copyright violations."
Why are tax payers being held financially responsible for assuring the profitability of business that profits from licensing media content? I am not an MBA, but Isn't that a cost of doing business? Is business so lazy these days that the public needs to give the a helping hand? Isn't that "socialism"? lol, we hate socialism right?
[reply to this | link to this | view in chronology]
Re: That's not a useful metric
"Your comparison of cost to revenue numbers would like judging the success of the judicial system by looking at revenue from prison labor compared to the cost of running a judicial system in the first place."
Which, in the US, would be a small group of private companies getting well paid by the taxpayer for running forcefully legitimized slave labor sweatshops bringing decent-sized wads of cash for the private companies in question?
Hmm. I still think the comparison to HADOPI is sound, except possibly where taxpayer handout brings way less profit to the private companies raising the claims.
"The question of "is it worth it" is trickier to answer."
...not really? I mean, when it comes to piracy what you have is the tide coming in. Having King Cnut ordering the sea to stop is enough of a demonstration, paying him to beat stray waves is taking it all the way into "Too dumb for words".
And putting the burden of enforcement on the tax payer when it concerns something as blatantly trivial as a civil misdemeanor roughly on par with taking a photo of someone's house is disproportional by any standing comparison we have in acknowledged jurisprudens.
"...but the reasons are a lot more complex."
Again, not really. It concerns the taxpayers being robbed of €82 million in order to prevent people from...allowing other people to copy information which they own.
Exclusively for the benefit of small private industry.
Those 82 million would have been enough to pay for one or two fully equipped world class hospitals, refurbishing public transit in a major city, or building a number of roads - you know, the stuff the public purse is supposed to be used for?
The only way the reason turns complex is when you start buying into the fraudulent claim that an industry exclusively built around the concept of preventing other people from passing on stories somehow MUST exist - at all cost - because otherwise science and the arts will cease.
You really can't defend copyright. Even less so an enforcement mechanism which pilfers the public purse to defend it anyway.
[reply to this | link to this | view in chronology]
Re: That's not a useful metric
Arbitrary fines on accusation are terror tactics to try and convince people not to use the Internet for content, unless it is from a well known and paid for source.
[reply to this | link to this | view in chronology]
France compared to the U. S.
It's (somewhat) comforting to know that the citizens of the U. S. aren't the only people to elect fools to public office.
It's (somewhat) comforting to know that the public officials of the U. S. aren't the only public officials who are clueless.
It's (rather) uncomfortable to know that the fool officials of the U. S. and France are supposed to be rationally managing nuclear weapons.
[reply to this | link to this | view in chronology]
Re: France compared to the U. S.
Stop electing idiots.
Why are many of the prospective candidates for political office corrupt? Is corruption really just part of doing business?
Is it like Rodney Dangerfield pointed out in the movie Back To school?
[reply to this | link to this | view in chronology]
Re: Re: France compared to the U. S.
Would you want to serve alongside the majority of politicians?
[reply to this | link to this | view in chronology]
Re: Re: France compared to the U. S.
"Why are many of the prospective candidates for political office corrupt? Is corruption really just part of doing business?"
Yes and then again, no.
Most people who are competent can get a real job. People who are ideologically driven and competent end up like Bernie Sanders unless they pull a Jimmy Carter and give up on the idea of getting any good done through politics. People who are ideologically driven and inept end up becoming tools for those who have competence but no ideology to speak of and who either end up professional grifters or, more lucratively, in politics.
It's just a job which doesn't attract the best people.
[reply to this | link to this | view in chronology]
Re: France compared to the U. S.
Well, the French are more used to their government being headed by an idiot. That's why in France it is more or less understood that the government will pound out deranged legislation the citizenry then proceeds to ignore or circumvent.
The real reason the US is shot is because, for some reason, those poor bastards believe in their politicians. To europeans - and especially the french - such belief is tantamount to a grown man stating confidently that Santa Claus will make everything right come christmas.
[reply to this | link to this | view in chronology]
I thought "Hadopi" was a song from the Music Man ...
[reply to this | link to this | view in chronology]
Re:
No, that song title rhymes with "poopie". Which actually brings us back around to Hadopi...
[reply to this | link to this | view in chronology]
