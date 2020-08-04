Space X's Starlink Won't Be The Broadband Disruption Play Many People Think
Daily Deal: The Professional's Guide To Photography Bundle

From The Stupid To The Bizarre: Trump Demands That His Government Should Take A 'Substantial' Cut Of TikTok's Purchase Fee

Say That Again

from the you-have-to-be-kidding-me dept

Tue, Aug 4th 2020 9:39amMike Masnick

The whole TikTok story keeps getting dumber. While we still believe that the weird moral panic about TikTok is overblown and Trump's threat to ban the company from the US over the weekend is crazy and unconstitutional, people are still taking things seriously. On Friday evening Trump said that he planned to issue an executive order banning the company (which is not quite how any of this works). He didn't actually do this. He also said he was against an American company like Microsoft buying TikTok, which apparently put the ongoing acquisition talks on hold.

Instead, Microsoft had to call up the President and grovel before him, before he apparently told the company it had until September 15th to work out a deal, and if no deal was made by then, he'd again "ban" TikTok (again, an almost certainly unconstitutional move that would not work). Still, it would be a mess, and I'm sure TikTok and ByteDance (the company's current owner) knows that it's probably best to take what it can get from Microsoft while it can. Of course, Microsoft also knows that it's in a good position because ByteDance has a ticking time bomb on its hands, and the value of TikTok could decrease drastically on September 15th if no deal is made. Even if a ban is unconstitutional, fighting it will take time and money.

Also, it's not clear if there would be much competition for TikTok from anyone other than Microsoft. I mean, Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg would love to buy it, but pretty much everyone knows that there's no way in hell that would get approved by the Justice Department. Even if Facebook weren't already facing a shit ton of antitrust scrutiny from Congress, the FTC, and state Attorneys General, the Bill Barr DOJ has made it clear that it will abuse antitrust to hurt companies Trump is mad at. And contrary to some conspiracy theories, Trump and friends still insist that Facebook is "biased" against them (it's not). So that wipes out most of the large internet companies that would actually have the capital to buy TikTok. There could be a surprise buyer, but it remains a fairly limited market, at best.

Still, things went from just stupid to downright bizarre on Monday when President Trump announced that he thought most of the money from a TikTok acquisition should go to the US Treasury:

"The United States should get a very large percentage of that price, because we're making it possible," Mr Trump said.

"It would come from the sale, which nobody else would be thinking about but me, but that's the way I think, and I think it's very fair," he added.

This is dumb on so many levels. First of all, people have been discussing the possibility of ByteDance having to sell TikTok to get away from questions about its Chinese ownership since long before Trump ever heard of TikTok. So the idea that it's only because of him is just yet another one of his narcissistic fever dreams. Second, you're not "making it possible" any more that the local organized crime fixer "makes it possible" for your restaurant to not burn down if you pay up your protection money. That's called extortion and it's not the kind of thing that the President should be advocating for. Third, it's incredibly stupid because even just saying that gives the Chinese government a ton of ammunition, as they started deploying almost immediately:

The state-run China Daily newspaper said on Tuesday that Beijing would not accept the "theft" of a Chinese technology company.

It also warned in an editorial that China had "plenty of ways to respond if the administration carries out its planned smash and grab".

Considering how much US officials have been whining and screaming about supposed Chinese attempts to "steal American intellectual property," giving the Chinese government a talking point to argue that the US government "does the same thing" is just a huge diplomatic stupidity.

Everything about this story is ridiculous, but it's 2020, and you always know that President Trump can take a stupid story and make it stupider.

Filed Under: china, cut, donald trump, extortion, mergers
Companies: bytedance, microsoft, tiktok

35 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

The First Word

He asked for a bribe. He literally asked for whatever company buys TikTok (if that happens) to pay hi—I mean, the Treasury a substantial amount of money from the sale in exchange for the right to buy TikTok in the first place. All the other shit is important, yes, but let’s not ignore the sitting president of the United States asking an American business for a bribe. Because even with the past four years of what-the-fuckery, this is somehow a new low even for Donald Trump.

—Stephen T. Stone

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    hij (profile), 4 Aug 2020 @ 9:48am

    Bad Business

    Maybe this is why he had so many bankruptcies. Most businesses work out the terms of the sale before committing to a set of actions. This is not how to quid pro quo.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2020 @ 9:54am

    Trump's executive order banning TikTok will be like all his other impotent orders for things he can't legally do - something along the lines of "The DOJ and the FCC will investigate any means to make business uncomfortable for TikTok and make recommendations for legislation (that Congress won't pass)..."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Eldakka (profile), 4 Aug 2020 @ 9:56am

    Trump to Microsoft: "That's a nice deal you've got going on there. Shame if something were to happen to it"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 4 Aug 2020 @ 9:57am

    Daddy needs his grift cut.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 4 Aug 2020 @ 9:58am

    Perversion of the law doesn't make him right

    ""The United States should get a very large percentage of that price, because we're making it possible," Mr Trump said."

    If what the US Government has done to make this possible is the threat to ban Tik Tok in the US, wouldn't that be considered extortion? Like gangs or the mafia threatening a business owner if they didn't pay protection. Nice store you've got there, wouldn't want anything to happen to it.

    Then, what would that actual worth of those actions be? Tik Tok is valued at $75 billion, but that isn't what the sale price would be. How much is Trump looking to get out of this, and what would he do with that money?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      MathFox, 4 Aug 2020 @ 10:11am

      Perversion of the law doesn't make him right

      This is another area where Trump sets a precedent... This level of political corruption is un-American... Well, change that to "not seen earlier north of the Mexican border"

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2020 @ 9:59am

    Trump just can't stad the idea that US dollars would fall into Chines hands, so he will confiscate them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 4 Aug 2020 @ 10:02am

    He asked for a bribe. He literally asked for whatever company buys TikTok (if that happens) to pay hi—I mean, the Treasury a substantial amount of money from the sale in exchange for the right to buy TikTok in the first place. All the other shit is important, yes, but let’s not ignore the sitting president of the United States asking an American business for a bribe. Because even with the past four years of what-the-fuckery, this is somehow a new low even for Donald Trump.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 4 Aug 2020 @ 10:15am

      Re:

      All the other shit is important, yes, but let’s not ignore the sitting president of the United States asking an American business for a bribe. Because even with the past four years of what-the-fuckery, this is somehow a new low even for Donald Trump.

      You act as if a new low for Donald Trump would be a noteworthy event, as if his deprevation had already peaked.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 4 Aug 2020 @ 10:25am

      Re:

      Because even with the past four years of what-the-fuckery, this is somehow a new low even for Donald Trump.'

      Eh, not saying it's not corrupt as hell but it's hardly the lowest he's sunk, as I'd put 'politicize a global pandemic, leading to an immense death toll that's only getting higher' as the lowest to date, as while blatant corruption like this is bad it doesn't have a body count attached

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2020 @ 10:38am

        Re: Re:

        I don't know. Presidents all have body counts attached based on their decisions -- it's why they're to some degree legally protected here. Sure, Trump has through mismanagement overseen the worst American loss of life to one cause in the history of the US, but that stops when he leaves.

        The problem with corruption on this level is that it sets new precedent, which will reverberate through International politics and domestic politics for decades to come. This is how you destroy the democracy that generally protects against things like Trump; THAT can result in much more loss of life, liberty and happiness for years after he's gone.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2020 @ 11:30am

          Re: Re: Re:

          "I don't know. Presidents all have body counts attached based on their decisions"

          Agreed.
          However, I do not think they are all comparable. For example, I do not think WWII body count can be compared to that from Vietnam and neither one can be compared to that of Covid-19.

          A majority of the covid deaths could have been prevented had the existing pandemic plan been put in place rather than put in the trash.
          All of the Vietnam deaths could have been avoided by not getting into the mess in the first place. What the hell was France doing there anyway?
          WWII - I don't know about that one ... could it have been avoided? I suppose but ...

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          David, 4 Aug 2020 @ 11:33am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Trump has through mismanagement overseen the worst American loss of life to one cause in the history of the US, but that stops when he leaves.

          That's not how pandemics work. Manage to put the reproduction rate of the virus to 0.9 (not an easy task, and about the rate Germany has managed in above-average times), and about 10 times your current infection count will still get infected before the pandemic fizzles.

          And we are in summer right now. Whoever inherits the shit fest Donald Trump has built up with the help of his Republican governors will see a death toll far dwarfing the current numbers even if things are done responsibly and consistently then.

          If there is a change in government in November, the Republicans will be able to blame a humongous death toll on whoever comes next. Heck, they still currently blame Obama because of bad tests and national stockpiles, and he was four years out of office before the virus even became a thing. So at least they get to blame someone actually in charge.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2020 @ 1:01pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            " the Republicans will be able to blame a humongous death toll on whoever comes next."

            Yes, they can and do say anything they want.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 4 Aug 2020 @ 10:17am

    Corruption and stupidity make such delightful pairings...

    As if it wasn't already blindingly obvious that the anger towards TikTok has nothing to do with 'national security' and everything to do with Trump getting his feelings hurt by being punked, demanding a cut of the sale that he's trying to force is just all sorts of blatantly corrupt, serving as yet another example of Trump's signature mix of narcissism, raging idiocy and rampant corruption.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2020 @ 10:37am

      Re: Corruption and stupidity make such delightful pairings...

      And all of the right wingers are celebrating and supporting that idiot's actions, further helping to identify the below average IQ half of the population.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        David, 4 Aug 2020 @ 11:38am

        Re: Re: Corruption and stupidity make such delightful pairings..

        You mean, the below median IQ half of the population. And I think the median IQ is by definition 100.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2020 @ 12:11pm

          Re: Re: Re: Corruption and stupidity make such delightful pairin

          100 IQ can barely operate a gas pump. It doesn't really matter if a person is below the 50% median or below the national average. They shouldn't be allowed anywhere near a ballot or a keyboard.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            David, 4 Aug 2020 @ 12:56pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Corruption and stupidity make such delightful pa

            100 IQ can barely operate a gas pump.
            If half the U.S.' population can barely operate a gas pump, that implies that the U.S. education system is not appropriate for a populace intended to live and work in modern times.

            It doesn't really matter if a person is below the 50% median or below the national average. They shouldn't be allowed anywhere near a ballot or a keyboard.

            Disenfranchisement is not how democracy works. If undereducation is a systematic problem, not letting the undereducated participate in determining national policies is not going to improve the system.

            If fear of the uneducated is what lets the better educated people vote for better access to education, this is progress.

            Democracy is about recognizing that for better or worse, we are all in the same country and economy, and making choices matched to that situation.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2020 @ 1:09pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Corruption and stupidity make such delightful pa

            "100 IQ can barely operate a gas pump"
            Some attitude.
            IQ tests are well known to be quite fallible and produce results that are not easily compared, but yeah - let's make fun of supposedly stupid people cause it is so much fun.

            "They shouldn't be allowed anywhere near a ballot or a keyboard"
            As David pointed out, democracy does not work like that. Literacy tests were outlawed by the voters rights act, took a while to get that on paper I guess.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2020 @ 10:40am

    Evidently, with tactics like these, the US is a banana republic - and this is rather blatant even by banana republic standards - so countries like Nigeria will soon be warning their millions of wealthy princes not to risk investing in this dumpster fire of a nation.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2020 @ 10:48am

    I think some stupid conservatives say tik Tok
    is a Chinese company that collects data on us teenagers , please ignore that 1000,s of other apps do the same thing , or the fact that the nsa or the FBI
    can easily collect browsing data, email data on anyone they want to without going to the trouble
    of installing an app on your phone.
    And your isp is happy to sell your browsing data and location
    to advertisers.
    It's ok if we do it but God forbid anyone else might do it.
    There's alot of bribery that go's on in Russia or
    other country's but its not usually at the point
    where the president asks for money to be paid to
    allow a company to buy another company

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2020 @ 11:41am

      Re:

      There are, in fact, things you can do about many of the things you mention: VPNs vs browsing data, secure email solutions (PGP, etc) exist, apps like Signal for end-to-end SMS encryption (which you didn't mention), and so on.

      The answer is out there, if you care to look.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2020 @ 11:02am

    "The United States should get a very large percentage of that price, because we're making it possible," Mr Trump said.

    It's very fair, because they and no other large corporation will ever have to pay taxes. Very perfect deal.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Glenn, 4 Aug 2020 @ 11:07am

    Everyone is biased, for or against something or someone, and there's nothing wrong with that, when there's some rationality behind it. It's being prejudiced that's wrong (mostly, but not always). Any bias against Trump (once simply--and jokingly--called "The Donald" but now called [no joke] "The Stupid" and "The Bizarre" both here and many other places [along with many other such monikers]) is quite justified by his words and behavior but, as you say, not illegal even if there were any actions (such as censorship) taken by private entities to suppress all of that stupid (now a noun). It's only government censorship that's illegal. Yet again it's Trump and the GOP trying to censor opponents and critics in violation of US law (and as usual lying about others doing it to them).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 4 Aug 2020 @ 11:11am

    Any day now I am just SURE that Trump will learn his lesson and stop being a grifting conman robbing everyone to line his own pockets....
    any... day... now...

    (This is the part where I remind y'all I'm immortal and might be the only one to live to see the day where he learns anything.)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Michael Long (profile), 4 Aug 2020 @ 11:33am

    Of course, the idiot doesn't realize that all China needs to do is take his precedent and use it to force Google, Facebook, et al, to sell their Chinese business operations to Chinese companies.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Not THAT AC, 4 Aug 2020 @ 1:33pm

      Re:

      But in that case, the Investor-State Dispute Resolution kicks in and the US companies get recompensed. That's how it's supposed to work - right - companies can claim for impact of capricious acts of the host govt?

      you couldn't make this stuff up.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 4 Aug 2020 @ 1:53pm

        Re: Re:

        "you couldn't make this stuff up."

        Trump seems to manage. Maybe he should write fiction. Oh, wait, he does, just read his tweets! (Somehow I don't think he could get published, and if he did his sales would be really low).

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Space X's Starlink Won't Be The Broadband Disruption Play Many People Think
Daily Deal: The Professional's Guide To Photography Bundle
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:45 Josh Hawley Introduces His Latest Attack On Section 230 (1)
12:19 Bill Barr Applauds FOSTA Sponsor's Clone Of Senate's Encryption-Breaking 'Lawful Access' Bill (9)
10:44 Twitter About To Be Hit With A ~$250 Million Fine For Using Your Two Factor Authentication Phone Numbers/Emails For Marketing (7)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Professional's Guide To Photography Bundle (0)
09:39 From The Stupid To The Bizarre: Trump Demands That His Government Should Take A 'Substantial' Cut Of TikTok's Purchase Fee (35)
06:13 Space X's Starlink Won't Be The Broadband Disruption Play Many People Think (12)
03:13 Tennessee Court Strikes Down Law Criminalizing Calling Political Candidates 'Literally Hitler' (17)

Monday

19:36 Five Years Later, Team Solves Puzzles In Women In Tech Book (3)
15:32 Days After FCC Commissioner Mike O'Rielly Suggests Trump's Section 230 Exec Order Is Unconstitutional... His Renomination To The FCC Is Withdrawn (20)
13:30 DHS Obtained Protesters' Encrypted Messages, Used Them To Craft 'Intelligence' Reports (18)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.