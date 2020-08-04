From The Stupid To The Bizarre: Trump Demands That His Government Should Take A 'Substantial' Cut Of TikTok's Purchase Fee
The whole TikTok story keeps getting dumber. While we still believe that the weird moral panic about TikTok is overblown and Trump's threat to ban the company from the US over the weekend is crazy and unconstitutional, people are still taking things seriously. On Friday evening Trump said that he planned to issue an executive order banning the company (which is not quite how any of this works). He didn't actually do this. He also said he was against an American company like Microsoft buying TikTok, which apparently put the ongoing acquisition talks on hold.
Instead, Microsoft had to call up the President and grovel before him, before he apparently told the company it had until September 15th to work out a deal, and if no deal was made by then, he'd again "ban" TikTok (again, an almost certainly unconstitutional move that would not work). Still, it would be a mess, and I'm sure TikTok and ByteDance (the company's current owner) knows that it's probably best to take what it can get from Microsoft while it can. Of course, Microsoft also knows that it's in a good position because ByteDance has a ticking time bomb on its hands, and the value of TikTok could decrease drastically on September 15th if no deal is made. Even if a ban is unconstitutional, fighting it will take time and money.
Also, it's not clear if there would be much competition for TikTok from anyone other than Microsoft. I mean, Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg would love to buy it, but pretty much everyone knows that there's no way in hell that would get approved by the Justice Department. Even if Facebook weren't already facing a shit ton of antitrust scrutiny from Congress, the FTC, and state Attorneys General, the Bill Barr DOJ has made it clear that it will abuse antitrust to hurt companies Trump is mad at. And contrary to some conspiracy theories, Trump and friends still insist that Facebook is "biased" against them (it's not). So that wipes out most of the large internet companies that would actually have the capital to buy TikTok. There could be a surprise buyer, but it remains a fairly limited market, at best.
Still, things went from just stupid to downright bizarre on Monday when President Trump announced that he thought most of the money from a TikTok acquisition should go to the US Treasury:
"The United States should get a very large percentage of that price, because we're making it possible," Mr Trump said.
"It would come from the sale, which nobody else would be thinking about but me, but that's the way I think, and I think it's very fair," he added.
This is dumb on so many levels. First of all, people have been discussing the possibility of ByteDance having to sell TikTok to get away from questions about its Chinese ownership since long before Trump ever heard of TikTok. So the idea that it's only because of him is just yet another one of his narcissistic fever dreams. Second, you're not "making it possible" any more that the local organized crime fixer "makes it possible" for your restaurant to not burn down if you pay up your protection money. That's called extortion and it's not the kind of thing that the President should be advocating for. Third, it's incredibly stupid because even just saying that gives the Chinese government a ton of ammunition, as they started deploying almost immediately:
The state-run China Daily newspaper said on Tuesday that Beijing would not accept the "theft" of a Chinese technology company.
It also warned in an editorial that China had "plenty of ways to respond if the administration carries out its planned smash and grab".
Considering how much US officials have been whining and screaming about supposed Chinese attempts to "steal American intellectual property," giving the Chinese government a talking point to argue that the US government "does the same thing" is just a huge diplomatic stupidity.
Everything about this story is ridiculous, but it's 2020, and you always know that President Trump can take a stupid story and make it stupider.
Filed Under: china, cut, donald trump, extortion, mergers
Companies: bytedance, microsoft, tiktok
Reader Comments
The First Word“
He asked for a bribe. He literally asked for whatever company buys TikTok (if that happens) to pay hi—I mean, the Treasury a substantial amount of money from the sale in exchange for the right to buy TikTok in the first place. All the other shit is important, yes, but let’s not ignore the sitting president of the United States asking an American business for a bribe. Because even with the past four years of what-the-fuckery, this is somehow a new low even for Donald Trump.
Bad Business
Maybe this is why he had so many bankruptcies. Most businesses work out the terms of the sale before committing to a set of actions. This is not how to quid pro quo.
Trump's executive order banning TikTok will be like all his other impotent orders for things he can't legally do - something along the lines of "The DOJ and the FCC will investigate any means to make business uncomfortable for TikTok and make recommendations for legislation (that Congress won't pass)..."
Trump to Microsoft: "That's a nice deal you've got going on there. Shame if something were to happen to it"
Daddy needs his grift cut.
Perversion of the law doesn't make him right
If what the US Government has done to make this possible is the threat to ban Tik Tok in the US, wouldn't that be considered extortion? Like gangs or the mafia threatening a business owner if they didn't pay protection. Nice store you've got there, wouldn't want anything to happen to it.
Then, what would that actual worth of those actions be? Tik Tok is valued at $75 billion, but that isn't what the sale price would be. How much is Trump looking to get out of this, and what would he do with that money?
Perversion of the law doesn't make him right
This is another area where Trump sets a precedent... This level of political corruption is un-American... Well, change that to "not seen earlier north of the Mexican border"
Trump just can't stad the idea that US dollars would fall into Chines hands, so he will confiscate them.
Re:
You act as if a new low for Donald Trump would be a noteworthy event, as if his deprevation had already peaked.
Re:
Because even with the past four years of what-the-fuckery, this is somehow a new low even for Donald Trump.'
Eh, not saying it's not corrupt as hell but it's hardly the lowest he's sunk, as I'd put 'politicize a global pandemic, leading to an immense death toll that's only getting higher' as the lowest to date, as while blatant corruption like this is bad it doesn't have a body count attached
Re: Re:
I don't know. Presidents all have body counts attached based on their decisions -- it's why they're to some degree legally protected here. Sure, Trump has through mismanagement overseen the worst American loss of life to one cause in the history of the US, but that stops when he leaves.
The problem with corruption on this level is that it sets new precedent, which will reverberate through International politics and domestic politics for decades to come. This is how you destroy the democracy that generally protects against things like Trump; THAT can result in much more loss of life, liberty and happiness for years after he's gone.
Re: Re: Re:
"I don't know. Presidents all have body counts attached based on their decisions"
Agreed.
However, I do not think they are all comparable. For example, I do not think WWII body count can be compared to that from Vietnam and neither one can be compared to that of Covid-19.
A majority of the covid deaths could have been prevented had the existing pandemic plan been put in place rather than put in the trash.
All of the Vietnam deaths could have been avoided by not getting into the mess in the first place. What the hell was France doing there anyway?
WWII - I don't know about that one ... could it have been avoided? I suppose but ...
Re: Re: Re:
That's not how pandemics work. Manage to put the reproduction rate of the virus to 0.9 (not an easy task, and about the rate Germany has managed in above-average times), and about 10 times your current infection count will still get infected before the pandemic fizzles.
And we are in summer right now. Whoever inherits the shit fest Donald Trump has built up with the help of his Republican governors will see a death toll far dwarfing the current numbers even if things are done responsibly and consistently then.
If there is a change in government in November, the Republicans will be able to blame a humongous death toll on whoever comes next. Heck, they still currently blame Obama because of bad tests and national stockpiles, and he was four years out of office before the virus even became a thing. So at least they get to blame someone actually in charge.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
" the Republicans will be able to blame a humongous death toll on whoever comes next."
Yes, they can and do say anything they want.
Corruption and stupidity make such delightful pairings...
As if it wasn't already blindingly obvious that the anger towards TikTok has nothing to do with 'national security' and everything to do with Trump getting his feelings hurt by being punked, demanding a cut of the sale that he's trying to force is just all sorts of blatantly corrupt, serving as yet another example of Trump's signature mix of narcissism, raging idiocy and rampant corruption.
Re: Corruption and stupidity make such delightful pairings...
And all of the right wingers are celebrating and supporting that idiot's actions, further helping to identify the below average IQ half of the population.
Re: Re: Corruption and stupidity make such delightful pairings..
You mean, the below median IQ half of the population. And I think the median IQ is by definition 100.
Re: Re: Re: Corruption and stupidity make such delightful pairin
100 IQ can barely operate a gas pump. It doesn't really matter if a person is below the 50% median or below the national average. They shouldn't be allowed anywhere near a ballot or a keyboard.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Corruption and stupidity make such delightful pa
Disenfranchisement is not how democracy works. If undereducation is a systematic problem, not letting the undereducated participate in determining national policies is not going to improve the system.
If fear of the uneducated is what lets the better educated people vote for better access to education, this is progress.
Democracy is about recognizing that for better or worse, we are all in the same country and economy, and making choices matched to that situation.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Corruption and stupidity make such delightful pa
"100 IQ can barely operate a gas pump"
Some attitude.
IQ tests are well known to be quite fallible and produce results that are not easily compared, but yeah - let's make fun of supposedly stupid people cause it is so much fun.
"They shouldn't be allowed anywhere near a ballot or a keyboard"
As David pointed out, democracy does not work like that. Literacy tests were outlawed by the voters rights act, took a while to get that on paper I guess.
Evidently, with tactics like these, the US is a banana republic - and this is rather blatant even by banana republic standards - so countries like Nigeria will soon be warning their millions of wealthy princes not to risk investing in this dumpster fire of a nation.
“Our prince is authorized to pay you so you will stay away from us.” — the new Nigerian scam
Re:
Nice, but you spelled everything correctly.
Re:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/qanon-targets-africa-with-new-conspiracy-that-democrats-are-stealing-l ocal-children
Unfortunately Americans are currently spamming Nigerian social media with QAnon conspiracies, claiming American Democrats are stealing their children so soon enough it'll be very unlikely they'll want anything to do with the US.
I think some stupid conservatives say tik Tok
is a Chinese company that collects data on us teenagers , please ignore that 1000,s of other apps do the same thing , or the fact that the nsa or the FBI
can easily collect browsing data, email data on anyone they want to without going to the trouble
of installing an app on your phone.
And your isp is happy to sell your browsing data and location
to advertisers.
It's ok if we do it but God forbid anyone else might do it.
There's alot of bribery that go's on in Russia or
other country's but its not usually at the point
where the president asks for money to be paid to
allow a company to buy another company
Re:
There are, in fact, things you can do about many of the things you mention: VPNs vs browsing data, secure email solutions (PGP, etc) exist, apps like Signal for end-to-end SMS encryption (which you didn't mention), and so on.
The answer is out there, if you care to look.
"The United States should get a very large percentage of that price, because we're making it possible," Mr Trump said.
It's very fair, because they and no other large corporation will ever have to pay taxes. Very perfect deal.
Everyone is biased, for or against something or someone, and there's nothing wrong with that, when there's some rationality behind it. It's being prejudiced that's wrong (mostly, but not always). Any bias against Trump (once simply--and jokingly--called "The Donald" but now called [no joke] "The Stupid" and "The Bizarre" both here and many other places [along with many other such monikers]) is quite justified by his words and behavior but, as you say, not illegal even if there were any actions (such as censorship) taken by private entities to suppress all of that stupid (now a noun). It's only government censorship that's illegal. Yet again it's Trump and the GOP trying to censor opponents and critics in violation of US law (and as usual lying about others doing it to them).
Any day now I am just SURE that Trump will learn his lesson and stop being a grifting conman robbing everyone to line his own pockets....
any... day... now...
(This is the part where I remind y'all I'm immortal and might be the only one to live to see the day where he learns anything.)
Re:
Thankfully Trump is not immortal and will shuffle off this mortal coil one day. There's a good chance I'll live to see it, too. But don't hold your breath; He's incapable of learning.
Re: Re:
What would it take to declare him braindead?
Re: Re: Re:
A brain, for a start.
Of course, the idiot doesn't realize that all China needs to do is take his precedent and use it to force Google, Facebook, et al, to sell their Chinese business operations to Chinese companies.
Re:
But in that case, the Investor-State Dispute Resolution kicks in and the US companies get recompensed. That's how it's supposed to work - right - companies can claim for impact of capricious acts of the host govt?
you couldn't make this stuff up.
Re: Re:
Trump seems to manage. Maybe he should write fiction. Oh, wait, he does, just read his tweets! (Somehow I don't think he could get published, and if he did his sales would be really low).
