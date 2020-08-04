Space X's Starlink Won't Be The Broadband Disruption Play Many People Think
After initially obtaining an FCC license for up to 1 million Starlink satellite broadband customers in the United States, Space X last week quadrupled that estimate, and is now hopeful that 5 million Americans will sign up for service. To be clear: Space X's service won't be taking on traditional broadband providers in major metro areas. Instead, the company will be using thousands of low orbit satellites (with lower latency than traditional satellite broadband) to deliver marginally decent service to under-served rural Americans, assuming it winds up being profitable longer term.
In a country where an estimated 42 million can't get any broadband at all (during a raging pandemic, no less), any little improvement helps. By and large, most major outlets have framed Starlink as a massive disruption of the broadband industry:
"Starlink is the company’s ambitious plan to build an interconnected network of about 12,000 small satellites, to beam high-speed internet anywhere in the world. To date, SpaceX has launched more than 500 Starlink satellites. In addition to getting the satellites in orbit, SpaceX will need to build a vast system of ground stations and affordable user terminals if it is going to connect consumers directly to its network."
But those thinking that Starlink is going to truly disrupt the broadband industry at large probably shouldn't be holding their breath. Even the industry-cozy FCC has expressed skepticism about Musk's latency claims. And Musk himself has made it clear the service won't be a big threat to incumbent broadband providers because there just won't be enough capacity available to offer the service in major metro areas. No limit of marketing hype will be able to defeat the law of physics:
"The challenge for anything that is space-based is that the size of the cell is gigantic... it's not good for high-density situations," Musk said. "We'll have some small number of customers in LA. But we can't do a lot of customers in LA because the bandwidth per cell is simply not high enough."
Again, that's not to say Starlink won't be a positive advancement for rural broadband users, but it's mostly a play aimed at a niche market American companies have, time and time again, deemed to costly to serve after some initial flirtation. In time, Space X may as well. Given there have been so many failed attempts to disrupt the heavily monopolized residential US telecom sector (especially in low orbit satellite), it makes sense to wait for a fully commercial launch -- and to see what pricing and weird usage restrictions are applied -- before getting too excited about Starlink's potential for meaningful innovation.
It's also worth noting that existing telecom monopolists just love using emerging technologies as justification for regulatory apathy (read: we don't need oversight because the sector is just so darn competitive). As we saw with failed broadband over powerline (BPL) technology or wireless tech like WiMax, that usually involves radically over-hyping emerging competitors as mystical panaceas in a bid to suggest that reasonable adult oversight of the sector is no longer needed. That's certainly the tactic being used for 5G (another technology that won't be as disruptive as claimed for a laundry list of reasons), and I'd wager that Space X and Amazon's low orbit satellite experiments will soon be abused in the policy arena by AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon in much the same way -- even if the actual impact on incumbent businesses will likely be negligible.
Filed Under: broadband, competition, elon musk, leo, low earth orbit, satellites, starlink
Companies: spacex, starlink
World wide LEO Broadband
How is this going to play in places like China?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: World wide LEO Broadband
I think you'll find that China will prohibit the import of the terminals.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: World wide LEO Broadband
That will work well, when they will likely be exporting them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: World wide LEO Broadband
They'll likely also ban the providers from servicing Chinese territory. It will be interesting to see whether the providers comply, and what China will do if they don't. (Shoot down satellites? Ban import of Tesla cars or export of raw materials to make them?)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Shoot down satellites?
Not going to happen. SpaceX can launch new ones FAR faster than anybody can shoot them down.
That's why DoD loves Starlink - with literally thousands of satellites, no enemy can shoot it down. There are too damn many of them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Shoot down satellites?
Also, if any enemy decides to kill a few, the Kessel Syndrome will bite them in the ass soon enough.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
on the other hand
When its available where I live, I'll pay for it. And then I'll build a vehicle mount for it so that I can, since I work from home anyway, leave for whereever I want whenever I want.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: on the other hand
NOw for the interesting part.
They are thinking of a base station on earth, and distribute from there..
Dont know if its wired or wireless.
Hughes, install a sat long ago for TV, and converted to Internet, the price is huge for what you get.
Wireless sat anywhere, but its NOT for gaming..the Lag because of the distance and transferals from Earth-sat-earth-then to the net NEAR(??) where you want to go On the net, tends to be 150-300+ ms delay, like the old 56k modems.
Where using Fiber(if its around) can be <50ms..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: on the other hand
Huges uses standard geosynchronous satellites. Those are 35,786 km (~22236 mi) above the surface. It takes quite a few milliseconds for light to travel from the ground to that satellite and back down to a base station connected to the wired internet that's where your latency comes from. Starlink uses satellites that are all planned to be below 1200 km (~746 mi) altitude.
Even given the fact that the network is being designed to pass signals from satellite to satellite until they reach one that's above a ground station near the destination, the latency for a 2400 km round trip is much lower than that for a 70,000 km round trip.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: on the other hand
My best friend use to drive 700mi. north or south on US I-5 twice a month for years in the 1990's, had a 90cm Ku TV satellite dish clamped to his rear bumper, trimmed by a taped-up battery drill motor. His memorial is Wednesday:(
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Planet earth with rings, that could look cool but may become a dangerous environment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Two typos: "taken" and "to costly".
More coffee needed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The FCC's skepticism is somewhat suspect itself.
Remember, the FCC is industry cozy. Their skepticism of Starlink's latency means more government money for incumbent carriers and less chance of competition for low income markets. There is no reason to believe their statements are anything other than the same industry cronyism they normally display under Pai
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Perspective on Starlink
Put Starlink into the bigger picture as simply a test environment for colonizing mars i.e. global communications systems.
If it makes some money along the way on Earth then cool... if not then also cool as the real world test (how to build, deploy, manage global communications...) is actual the product that fits alongside all the other products Musk has championed that also fit into colonizing technologies, processes et..
Musk may be weird, but the guy has a vision.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Problems..
Getting every nation to ALLOW you to fly sats over their country.
There are allot of laws
Then we get to restrictions, that each nation has.
AND
China and russia have practice in shooting down Sats. IYDN
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: China and russia have practice in shooting down Sats
Sorry - you don't get it.
Starlink is THOUSANDS of spacecraft. TENS of thousands.
Once the network is fully deployed (> 40,000 sats), so what if somebody shoots down 1000 of them? Users will hardly notice.
Nobody can shoot down Starlink short of destroying planet Earth. Not only is it economically impossible (they can't afford that many ASAT weapons), it's dipolomatically impossible and anyway SpaceX can replensh with new spacecraft 100x faster than anybody could shoot them down.
Starlink is unkillable. It's a DoD wet dream - one that they didn't think was economically possible until Musk showed otherwise.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Problems..
OldMugwump already pointed out the flaw with the second part of your post so I'll just focus on the first part. Already existing international laws say that no one owns space above the Kármán line. Starlink satellites are already passing over Russia, China, Iran, and just about every other country on Earth weekly at least. Why do you think Google Maps has such good satellite data on China and North Korea? Those governments certainly didn't give permission to Landsat (an American program) or Copernicus (its European counterpart) to map their countries.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
