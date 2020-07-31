The TikTok Clusterfuck: Trump To Order Chinese Owner To Sell, Microsoft To Buy, And Competition Continues
There's been a panic over the last few weeks about TikTok, the rapidly growing social network that is owned by the Chinese internet giant ByteDance (by way of history: ByteDance purchased a startup called Musical.ly in 2017, and rebranded it TikTok in 2018, and then it started growing like crazy). A few weeks ago, the Trump administration started suggesting it would ban TikTok, and a story was built up around the idea that TikTok was some sort of national security threat, despite very little evidence to support this. A separate narrative was simply that Trump was annoyed that TikTok kids made Trump look bad in Tulsa by reserving a bunch of tickets to his rally that they never intended to use.
Either way, it was announced today that the Trump administration was likely to order ByteDance to shed TikTok and immediately with that was the news that Microsoft was a likely buyer.
The whole thing is kind of silly. The most compelling argument I've seen for why the US should ban TikTok came from Ben Thompson at Stratechery, who more or less says (this is a very simplified version of his argument, so read the whole thing) that since China mostly bans US apps and services within its Great Firewall, there's an uneven playing field. I tend to lean slightly the other way: that supporting more freedom is a better approach. It feels like banning TikTok or forcing a sale is stooping to their level, and even validating their approach. And that worries me. And, yes, in the short run it puts us at a slight disadvantage on the global playing field, but frankly, US internet companies are still doing pretty damn well. The idea that we need to force a sale like this sets a questionable and potentially dangerous precedent -- suggesting we don't think that American firms can really compete.
On top of that, if the concern is about China, then the fact that most of our network and computer equipment is built in China would seem like maybe a larger concern? But beyond a weird, similar freakout about Huawei, no one seems to be taking any serious interest in that. And that doesn't get into the fact that US intelligence has leaned heavily on US internet companies to try to get access to global data -- meaning that there does seem to be a bit of US exceptionalism built into all of this: it's okay when we do it, but an affront if any other government might do the same thing...
Separately, this whole situation with TikTok and Microsoft demonstrates the pure silliness of the antitrust hearing in the House earlier this week. Note that there were claims that the four companies there represented "monopoly power." And yet, just days later, we're talking about how a recent entrant in the market, which has grown up quickly, and which Facebook certainly sees as a threat, is so powerful on the internet that it needs to be sold from its Chinese owners -- and the leading candidate to purchase it, Microsoft, is not even one of the "too powerful" companies who were on the panel.
If a new entrant can rise up so quickly to be a "threat" and then needs to be purchased by another giant... it certainly suggests that the internet market still remains pretty vibrant, and not at all locked down by a few monopolies.
Filed Under: china, competition, donald trump, internet, ownership, trade war
Companies: microsoft, tiktok
Reader Comments
Forcing the sale of TikTok
Exactly how does Trump have the authority to tell a Chinese firm to sell one of its assets???
Re: Forcing the sale of TikTok
He doesn't, but like most of his presidency it won't stop him from trying
'Nice company you got there...'
Because apparently they were stupid enough to have US offices, which I imagine is being used as the justification as to why Trump's latest temper-tantrum is acceptable and legal.
From the Bloomberg article:
TikTok, which has offices in Los Angeles, has been looking for ways to distance itself from its Chinese ownership, seeking to reassure the public that no data is stored on servers in China and that the app operates independently. Bytedance even appointed a CEO formerly of Walt Disney Co, Kevin Mayer, to run its operations in America and the rest of the world.
Re: 'Nice company you got there...'
Having US offices doesn't change the fact that Trump has no power to force anyone to sell anything.
Re: Re: 'Nice company you got there...'
Maybe not legally, but when has he ever paid attention to that?
His power isn't absolute, but he thinks it is
Is Trump driving the delusion that he can order a company to be sold or is it the delusion that is driving Trump? Either way, just where does the government, including Trump, think they get the authority to order a company to be sold?
Re: His power isn't absolute, but he thinks it is
The Orange One seriously thinks he has ultimate power to do whatever he wants. Give him another term and he just might find a way to make that happen.
Re: Re: His power isn't absolute, but he thinks it is
Vote him out, and he will try to remain on power, claiming postal ballots were fraudulent.
What better way?
What better way to destroy TikTok than by selling it to Microsoft?
Because Microsoft would never misuse a monopoly power, right?
Broader context: this is a standard MBA-training technique: strike scintillating sparks of genius off your solid-granite cranium, then watch as your shocked-and-awed minions scurry about to immanentize your "vision". Take credit if it doesn't fail too blatantly; assess blame to minions if it doesn't succeed beyond your wildest dreams of avarice. Take time off to dream wilder dreams.
What if ByteDance refuses? How could USA block TikTok?
I don't see how the United States could order Google or Apple to remove the app from their respective app stores. Trump can shriek as loud as he wants, but just don't see the legal means by which he could make this happen. Any theories?
Re: What if ByteDance refuses? How could USA block TikTok?
'Sic the DOJ on them for 'security investigations', tying them up in court and discovery, bleeding them of as much money as possible' is the first that comes to mind, but given how petulant and petty Trump is I wouldn't put anything past him at this point.
Re: What if ByteDance refuses? How could USA block TikTok?
This is a good question to ponder with a terrible answer....which is a Great Firewall of America....
Yeah, this has racist 'look, a distraction/scapegoat!' and petulant 'how dare they allow people to make me look bad?!' written all over it, because if it really was a about security then as the article notes, there are much more important things to focus on.f
fooka u meesta tlump !
The nsa is getting tons of data from isps and telecom company's. And alot of network equipment
is made in China. Tik toks problem is its a massive success especially with young people so some politicians don't like the idea that's its owned by a Chinese company.
It s the biggest app since Instagram and YouTube.
China has stakes in gaming company's like epic
that have millions of American users.
There seems to.be.a cold war going on between USA and China.
Following China in banning apps is just going down
to their level
