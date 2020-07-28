Publisher Decries Damn Libraries Entertaining The Masses Stuck At Home For Free
Daily Deal: The Creative Arts Bundle

The Creative Arts Bundle has 6 courses to help you learn how to draw and paint. You'll learn the fundamentals of oil painting, of still life painting, and of drawing. Three courses focus on watercolor painting and landscapes. The bundle is on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

