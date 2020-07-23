Japan's Top Court Says 45 Million Twitter Users Must Check That Anything They Retweet Is Not A Copyright Infringement

Judge Says The Bureau Of Prisons Violated Michael Cohen's 1st Amendment Rights In Sending Him Back To Prison
News

from the yeah,-that's-feasible dept

Thu, Jul 23rd 2020 12:05pmGlyn Moody

Earlier this year, Techdirt reported on an extremely serious development in the world of Japanese copyright, with a new law that will make copyright infringement a criminal offense. Now the country's Supreme Court has issued a ruling that will make using Twitter in Japan more of a risk, legally speaking. The case concerns a photo of a flower, originally posted on a web site in 2009, with the photographer's name and copyright notice. As often happens, the photo was then tweeted without the photographer's consent, and was further retweeted. The problem is that Twitter uses "smart auto-cropping" of images, with the aim of focusing on "salient" regions, and thus increasing the likelihood of someone looking at and engaging with the tweet. Twitter's auto-cropped version of the photo did not include the photographer's name or copyright notice.

As TorrentFreak explains, the photographer was not happy with these tweets and the trimmed versions of his image, even though the original photo showed up if viewers of the retweets clicked on the cut-down photo. He took legal action, and the Tokyo District Court found that the original posting of the flower had indeed infringed the photographer's copyright, but dismissed the photographer's demand for the identities of the people who re-tweeted the image. The photographer then took his case to the High Court division dealing with copyright matters in Japan. It agreed there had been a breach of copyright, and found also that the people posting the cropped image on Twitter had violated the photographer's moral rights because his name had been removed. As a result, the Japanese High Court ordered Twitter to hand over the email addresses of all those who had posted the image.

Twitter appealed to Japan's Supreme Court, arguing that the cropping of the images was automated, and therefore not under the control of users. According to TorrentFreak, the company warned that a judgment blaming Twitter's users could have a chilling effect on the platform in Japan. Nonetheless:

In a decision handed down yesterday, the Supreme Court ordered Twitter to hand over the email addresses of the three retweeters after finding that the photographer's rights were indeed infringed when Twitter's cropping tool removed his identifying information.

Four out of five judges on the bench sided with the photographer, with Justice Hayashi dissenting. He argued that ruling in favor of the plaintiff would put Twitter users in the position of having to verify every piece of content was non-infringing before retweeting. The other judges said that despite these problems, the law must be upheld as it is for content published on other platforms.

It's not clear what the photographer intends to do with the email addresses, but the larger problem is that the ruling makes retweeting images on Twitter much more of a legal risk for the service's 45 million users in Japan. Taken together with the earlier criminalization of copyright infringement, this latest move is likely to discourage people in Japan from precisely the kind of creativity the Internet has helped to unleash. Japan will be culturally poorer as a result -- just as the EU will be, thanks to the unworkable upload filters that are about to be introduced. And all because copyright fanatics seem to think their concerns must take precedence over everything else.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter, Diaspora, or Mastodon.

Filed Under: auto-crop, copyright, intermediary liability, japan
Companies: twitter

9 Comments | Leave a Comment

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 23 Jul 2020 @ 12:11pm

    I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if 45 million Twitter accounts suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly deleted.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jul 2020 @ 12:18pm

    I'd say they should nuke copyright and start over but chances are we would have a much worse system without all the nice consumer protections (that seem to be ignored anyway)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jul 2020 @ 12:53pm

    with a new law that will make copyright infringement a criminal offense.

    And retweets, and presumable other linking to material, being infringement, the maximalists will be rubbing their hands in glee when they can set the police on people. It will be cheap and effective enforcement.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Glenn, 23 Jul 2020 @ 1:17pm

    The slippery slope just turned into a bottomless pit.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bergman (profile), 23 Jul 2020 @ 1:31pm

    Does the flower image appear in court filings?

    If so, then officers of the court could be liable under their own ruling if someone were to repost the image with the attribution cropped out.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    crade (profile), 23 Jul 2020 @ 1:54pm

    "the larger problem is that the ruling makes retweeting images on Twitter much more of a legal risk"

    I find it interesting that it's the ruling causing these problems rather than the law when nothing in the article even suggests that the ruling might have interpreted the law incorrectly.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.