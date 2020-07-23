Bill Barr Celebrates New DOJ 'Surge' Targeting Violent Crime By Touting 199 Arrests That Occurred Pre-Surge
from the who-needs-accuracy-when-you-have-a-megaphone dept
Earlier this month, the DOJ announced the launch of "Operation Legend." The operation -- named after four-year-old homicide victim LeGend Taliferro -- targeted cities experiencing spikes in violent crimes, including Kansas City, Missouri, where Taliferro was killed.
Cities may not have been asking for federal interference in their law enforcement efforts, but "help" was on the way, nonetheless.
“President Trump has made clear: the federal government stands ready and willing to assist any of our state and local law enforcement partners across the nation responding to violent crime. Operation Legend will combine federal and local resources to combat the disturbing uptick in violence by surging federal agents and other federal assets into cities like Kansas City, a city currently experiencing its worst homicide rate in its history,” said Attorney General Barr.
The first recipient of the "surge" was Kansas City. And the operation has been more successful than anyone could have imagined.
Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday that 200 arrests had been made in a new federal operation launched in Kansas City.
“Just to give you an idea of what’s possible, the FBI went in very strong into Kansas City and within two weeks we’ve had 200 arrests,” Barr said of the operation, which is sending more than 200 federal agents into the metro area.
Truly remarkable numbers. According to the DOJ, 225 federal agents from the FBI, DEA, ATF, and US Marshals Service had been added to the mix in Kansas City. In just four days, the feds are well on the way to ending violent crime in the city. And they weren't even stepping on local toes to do it:
“These agents won’t be patrolling the streets,” [US Attorney Tim Garrison] said. “They won’t replace or usurp the authority of local officers.”
So, how were the feds racking up 50 federal arrests per day? The answer is: they weren't. In fact, Operation Legend has only resulted in one arrest in four days. A DOJ official cleared up Barr's self-congratulatory statement after no one could find any evidence these 200 arrests had taken place.
The official said Barr was referring to the number of arrests made in the city since the launch of Operation Relentless Pursuit, a precursor effort to Operation Legend that surged federal agents in U.S. cities facing crime waves, including Kansas City.
“We have made since December 2019 200 arrests in Kansas City,” the senior official said, referring to the launch of that initial operation. “Legend is essentially a continuation of that.”
Ah. "Essentially a continuation." I see. Whatever it takes to make sure the top man doesn't sound like a fuck up.
But all schadenfreude aside, there's a problem here. The DOJ's new task forces -- blends of federal officers and agents inserted into cities to make street-level busts -- just isn't a good idea.
The DOJ's response to ongoing protests has been, for the most part, horrifying. It's been officers in camo -- looking for all the world like a branch of the military -- rolling out of unmarked vehicles to grab citizens and haul them away to unknown destinations for questioning. And this scary shit is being deployed for the limited purpose of protecting federal property. Like courthouses. And… um… statues.
This surge may be targeting criminal activity occurring nowhere near the sites of ongoing protests, but that won't make the disappearing of suspects any more acceptable if these agencies continue to operate from unmarked vehicles and roll up on citizens wearing fatigues that don't make it clear who they are or what agency they represent. Even separated from the First Amendment context of the protests, tactics like these aren't what we want from our federal government. Suspected criminals still have rights and a "surge" of officers who appear to feel those are privileges is only going to make the current antipathy towards law enforcement even worse.
Filed Under: dhs, doj, donald trump, kansas city, liar, lies, operation legend, william barr
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Terrible at basic math and honesty, who knew?
Well now, if that's how you count success then I have a sudden urge to start up a 'look both ways before crossing the street' initiative, as after a single day I can claim that my program has saves thousands, if not millions of lives because obviously my program will be a continuation of similar programs in the past, and best of all my claim will be just as accurate and honest as Barr's was.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Alt-math for very very simple-minded
" In fact, Operation Legend has only resulted in one arrest in four days."
1 = 200
See. Alt-math is easy.
Just wait till the new 'official' COVID stats start coming out from the White House where a Sharpie will lower it down to zero.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Note Kansas City has a Democrat as the mayor, so this wouldn't be a forced political conversion would it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Looking for all the world like a branch of the military"
Nope. They don't look at all like any branch of the military. I'm not being pedantic. This is an important point.
If they serving with a branch of the military, their battle dress uniforms would have displayed prominently their names, their services, the insignia of their units, and their insignia of rank, as can be seen at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_Dress_Uniform#/media/File:Defense.gov_News_Photo_970806-N-4790M -012.jpg
If this were a war between nations, these individuals would not be soldiers subject to the Third Geneva Convention, but rather unlawful combatants. They are entitled to no protection accorded by wearing a uniform, since they wear merely a camouflage suit that is not recognizable as a uniform.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To the average American citizen, who probably wouldn’t know a properly attired military soldier from an ammosexual whackjob in camo fatigues, the agents of Trump’s secret police do look like they’re from the military. Therein lies part of the whole problem with all of this: How can we know if the people in those outfits are from the government or from some 2A militia who are using the government’s actions as a cover for…shall we say, “forceful citizen arrests”?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Brought to you by the DO"J" that:
turned 70,000 arrests of immigrants over 55 years into 70,000 convictions over 6 due to "mere editorial error" to remain jncorrected
made up the statistic that 402 of 549 of domestic terrorists since 9/11 were illigal immigrants by including 189 people "investigated" but never even charged, 100 foreign terrorsts who only acted overseas but were extradited to the US for trial. (the true #1 slot for American terrorism in the number of attacks and victims are right-wing extremists)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Quick... where's that Sharpie?"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If the arrests are fake ...
... is there any evidence that all of the folks in silly uniforms and unmarked vehicles are, in fact, federal officers?
In countries that not are not stellar democracies, it is quite common for, eh, concerned citizens to jump in and help the government "remove" the "troublemakers" off the streets. Permanently.
One wonders if we can be sure that that is not happening in the US right now, too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Operation Legend .... LOL
A Legend in their own minds.
Just a bunch of jack booted nazis running around and no one will stop them, wtf
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply